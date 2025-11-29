أعلنت إدارة نادي الأهلي استئناف نشاط أكاديميته مجدداً، بعد توقف دام منذ عام 2018، في خطوة جدّية تستهدف استعادة دور الأكاديمية كمصدر للمواهب الشابة وتنمية جيل جديد من اللاعبين تحت مظلة النادي.
وكانت الأكاديمية قد أُغلقت في مرحلة سابقة، في ظل تحديات إدارية ومالية، حيث أن قرار إعادة فتح الأكاديمية يأتي سعياً من النادي في تنمية المواهب المحلية وتعزيز قدرات الفئات السنية بالنادي.
ويمثّل هذا القرار فرصة لتكوين اللاعبين داخل الأهلي، وإعادة بناء قاعدة شبابية قادرة على المنافسة المستقبلية على المستويين المحلي والقاري.
كما أكّد النادي عزمه على توفير بيئة احترافية مستقرّة داخل الأكاديمية، تراعي معايير التدريب والتطوير، وهو ما سينعكس إيجاباً على مستقبل الفريق وعلى دعم الرياضة الوطنية بامتداد زمني مستدام.
عودة أكاديمية الأهلي تُعد مؤشّراً إيجابياً لعشاق النادي، بمثابة بداية من جديد نحو استرجاع دور الأهلي المتميّز في إعداد النجوم الصاعدة محلياً وخليجياً.
The management of Al-Ahli Club announced the resumption of its academy's activities once again, after a halt that lasted since 2018, in a serious step aimed at restoring the academy's role as a source of young talents and developing a new generation of players under the club's umbrella.
The academy had previously been closed due to administrative and financial challenges, and the decision to reopen the academy comes as part of the club's efforts to develop local talents and enhance the capabilities of the age groups within the club.
This decision represents an opportunity to train players within Al-Ahli and rebuild a youth base capable of future competition at both local and continental levels.
The club also confirmed its intention to provide a stable professional environment within the academy, adhering to training and development standards, which will positively impact the future of the team and support national sports in a sustainable timeframe.
The return of Al-Ahli Academy is a positive indicator for the club's fans, marking a new beginning towards reclaiming Al-Ahli's distinguished role in preparing rising stars locally and in the Gulf region.