أعلنت إدارة نادي الأهلي استئناف نشاط أكاديميته مجدداً، بعد توقف دام منذ عام 2018، في خطوة جدّية تستهدف استعادة دور الأكاديمية كمصدر للمواهب الشابة وتنمية جيل جديد من اللاعبين تحت مظلة النادي.


وكانت الأكاديمية قد أُغلقت في مرحلة سابقة، في ظل تحديات إدارية ومالية، حيث أن قرار إعادة فتح الأكاديمية يأتي سعياً من النادي في تنمية المواهب المحلية وتعزيز قدرات الفئات السنية بالنادي.


ويمثّل هذا القرار فرصة لتكوين اللاعبين داخل الأهلي، وإعادة بناء قاعدة شبابية قادرة على المنافسة المستقبلية على المستويين المحلي والقاري.


كما أكّد النادي عزمه على توفير بيئة احترافية مستقرّة داخل الأكاديمية، تراعي معايير التدريب والتطوير، وهو ما سينعكس إيجاباً على مستقبل الفريق وعلى دعم الرياضة الوطنية بامتداد زمني مستدام.


عودة أكاديمية الأهلي تُعد مؤشّراً إيجابياً لعشاق النادي، بمثابة بداية من جديد نحو استرجاع دور الأهلي المتميّز في إعداد النجوم الصاعدة محلياً وخليجياً.