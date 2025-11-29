The management of Al-Ahli Club announced the resumption of its academy's activities once again, after a halt that lasted since 2018, in a serious step aimed at restoring the academy's role as a source of young talents and developing a new generation of players under the club's umbrella.



The academy had previously been closed due to administrative and financial challenges, and the decision to reopen the academy comes as part of the club's efforts to develop local talents and enhance the capabilities of the age groups within the club.



This decision represents an opportunity to train players within Al-Ahli and rebuild a youth base capable of future competition at both local and continental levels.



The club also confirmed its intention to provide a stable professional environment within the academy, adhering to training and development standards, which will positively impact the future of the team and support national sports in a sustainable timeframe.



The return of Al-Ahli Academy is a positive indicator for the club's fans, marking a new beginning towards reclaiming Al-Ahli's distinguished role in preparing rising stars locally and in the Gulf region.