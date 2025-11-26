تأهل ممثل الوطن فريق النصر لدور ثمن النهائي لبطولة دوري أبطال آسيا 2 بعد فوزه القوي على مضيفه استقلول دوشنبه الطاجيكي بأربعة أهداف دون مقابل، في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على استاد هيسور المركزي ضمن لقاءات الجولة الخامسة للمجموعة الرابعة للمسابقة.


وأحرز أهداف النصر كل من: جواو فيليكس (من ركلة جزاء 12)، محمد سيماكان (د: 40)، ساديو ماني (د: 84)، أيمن يحيى (د: 90+2)، ليكون النصر أول المتأهلين رسمياً لدور الـ16 ومنفرداً بصدارة المجموعة الرابعة.


شهد اللقاء بداية قوية لفريق النصر رغم مشاركته ببعض الأسماء الاحتياطية وإراحته لعدد من اللاعبين الأساسيين وفي مقدمتهم الأسطورة البرتغالية كريستيانو رونالدو، ومن هجمة منظمة تعرض سالم النجدي للإعاقة داخل منطقة الجزاء لم يتردد الحكم الأسترالي علي رضا في احتسابها ركلة جزاء تقدم لها جواو فيليكس وسددها بنجاح في المرمى (د: 12)، وقبل نهاية الشوط الأول ضاعف النصر النتيجة عن طريق المدافع محمد سيماكان الذي استغل كرة عرضية من علي الحسن ليترجمها سيماكان بقدمه داخل المرمى كهدف ثانٍ للنصر (د: 40).


وفي الشوط الثاني واصل النصر ضغطه الهجومي وتلاعب فيليكس بالدفاع ومرر كرة لزميله البديل ساديو ماني الذي لم يتردد في إسكانها في الشباك كهدف ثالث للنصر (د: 84)، وفي الوقت بدل الضائع أضاف أيمن يحيى الهدف الرابع بعد تمريرة من أنجيلو بورجيس ليسدد أيمن الكرة في المرمى (د: 90+2)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز النصر برباعية نظيفة.


وبهذه النتيجة، يحقق النصر فوزه الخامس على التوالي وينفرد بصدارة المجموعة الرابعة برصيد 15 نقطة ليكون أول المتأهلين رسمياً لدور ثمن النهائي للبطولة، فيما تلقى استقلول الخسارة الثالثة وتجمد رصيده عند 6 نقاط وفي المركز الثالث.