The representative of the nation, Al-Nasr team, qualified for the Round of 16 of the AFC Champions League after a strong victory over their host, Istiklol Dushanbe, with four goals to none, in the match that took place at the Hisor Central Stadium as part of the fifth round of Group D of the competition.



Al-Nasr's goals were scored by: João Félix (from a penalty in the 12th minute), Mohamed Simakan (40th minute), Sadio Mané (84th minute), and Ayman Yahya (90+2 minutes), making Al-Nasr the first team to officially qualify for the Round of 16 and to lead Group D alone.



The match witnessed a strong start from Al-Nasr despite fielding some reserve players and resting several key players, including the Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo. From an organized attack, Salem Al-Najdi was fouled inside the penalty area, and Australian referee Ali Reza did not hesitate to award a penalty kick, which João Félix successfully converted into a goal (12th minute). Before the end of the first half, Al-Nasr doubled the score through defender Mohamed Simakan, who capitalized on a cross from Ali Al-Hassan to convert it with his foot into the net for Al-Nasr's second goal (40th minute).



In the second half, Al-Nasr continued its attacking pressure, and Félix toyed with the defense, passing the ball to substitute Sadio Mané, who did not hesitate to find the net for Al-Nasr's third goal (84th minute). In stoppage time, Ayman Yahya added the fourth goal after a pass from Angelo Borges, with Ayman shooting the ball into the net (90+2 minutes), ending the match with a clean sheet victory for Al-Nasr.



With this result, Al-Nasr achieves its fifth consecutive victory and leads Group D with 15 points, becoming the first team to officially qualify for the Round of 16 of the tournament, while Istiklol suffered its third loss, remaining at 6 points in third place.