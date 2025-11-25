أصدرت منصة La Media الرياضية تقريرها السنوي لعام 2025 حول الأندية الأكثر مبيعاً لقمصانها حول العالم، مستندة إلى بيانات المبيعات الرقمية والتقليدية وتقارير شركات التوريد وسلاسل البيع العالمية. وكشف التقرير عن تصدر ريال مدريد القائمة بـ3.13 مليون قميص، يليه برشلونة بـ2.94 مليون، ثم باريس سان جيرمان بـ2.54 مليون، فيما حافظت الأندية الأوروبية الكبرى على حضورها المعتاد ضمن المراكز الأولى.
المفاجأة الأبرز تمثلت في دخول نادي النصر السعودي قائمة أفضل 10 أندية عالمياً من حيث مبيعات القمصان، بعد وصول مبيعات قميصه إلى 1.28 مليون نسخة، ليحتل المركز العاشر عالمياً، ويتصدر أندية العالم العربي والشرق الأوسط والقارة الآسيوية، كأكثر نادٍ مبيعاً للقمصان خلال العام.
ويعكس هذا الظهور العالمي قوة العلامة التجارية للنصر، واتساع جماهيريته خارج الحدود، وتأثير نجومه وفي مقدمتهم كريستيانو رونالدو الذي لعب دوراً محورياً في تعزيز انتشار قميص النادي عالمياً. كما يثبت قدرة الأندية السعودية على منافسة أندية أوروبا وأمريكا الجنوبية في سوق عالمي شديد التنافسية.
ويؤكد التقرير أن النصر بات لاعباً رئيسياً في سوق القمصان العالمي، بعد أن تجاوز عشرات الأندية الأوروبية الكبرى، ليصبح النادي الوحيد من المنطقة الحاضر في دائرة العمالقة.
المراكز الـ 10 الأولى للأندية الأكثر مبيعاً للقمصان:
1. ريال مدريد – 3.13M
2. برشلونة – 2.94M
3. باريس سان جيرمان – 2.54M
4. بايرن ميونخ – 2.37M
5. إنتر ميامي – 2.16M
6. بوكا جونيورز – 1.93M
7. مانشستر يونايتد – 1.85M
8. فلامينغو – 1.67M
9. تشيلسي – 1.42M
10. النصر – 1.28M
The sports platform La Media has released its annual report for 2025 on the best-selling clubs' jerseys worldwide, based on digital and traditional sales data, reports from supply companies, and global sales chains. The report revealed that Real Madrid topped the list with 3.13 million jerseys sold, followed by Barcelona with 2.94 million, and Paris Saint-Germain with 2.54 million, while major European clubs maintained their usual presence among the top positions.
The biggest surprise was the entry of Saudi club Al-Nassr into the list of the top 10 clubs globally in terms of jersey sales, after its jersey sales reached 1.28 million copies, placing it tenth worldwide, and making it the top-selling club in the Arab world, the Middle East, and the Asian continent for the year.
This global appearance reflects the strength of Al-Nassr's brand, its expanding fan base beyond borders, and the influence of its stars, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, who played a pivotal role in enhancing the club's jersey visibility worldwide. It also demonstrates the ability of Saudi clubs to compete with clubs from Europe and South America in a highly competitive global market.
The report confirms that Al-Nassr has become a key player in the global jersey market, surpassing dozens of major European clubs, making it the only club from the region present among the giants.
The top 10 clubs for jersey sales:
1. Real Madrid – 3.13M
2. Barcelona – 2.94M
3. Paris Saint-Germain – 2.54M
4. Bayern Munich – 2.37M
5. Inter Miami – 2.16M
6. Boca Juniors – 1.93M
7. Manchester United – 1.85M
8. Flamengo – 1.67M
9. Chelsea – 1.42M
10. Al-Nassr – 1.28M