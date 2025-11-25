أكّد المدير الفني لفريق الشارقة الإماراتي عبدالمجيد النمر، صعوبة مواجهة فريقه أمام الأهلي السعودي ضمن منافسات الجولة الخامسة من مرحلة المجموعات في دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة.


جاء ذلك خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي عُقد عقب اللقاء، على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، وتمكّن خلالها الشارقة الإماراتي من الفوز بهدف وحيد، إذ أكّد النمر أن فريقه قدّم جهداً كبيراً في المباراة واستحق الفوز.


وأشار النمر إلى أن المواجهة كانت متكافئة بين الطرفين من حيث السيطرة والفرص، وأن التفاصيل الصغيرة ساهمت في حسم النتيجة لصالحهم، مُبيناً أن تحقيق الفوز كان بمثابة دافعٍ مهم لمواصلة المنافسة.


وأضاف: الفريق تعامل مع المجريات بتركيزٍ عالٍ، واستفاد من الفرص المتاحة، مؤكداً أن العمل سيستمر خلال الفترة القادمة لرفع الجاهزية الفنية والبدنية استعداداً للاستحقاقات المقبلة، مشيراً إلى أن الانتصار أمام الأهلي يُعدُّ خطوة مهمة في مسار الفريق ضمن البطولة، مُشدّداً على أن اللاعبين أظهروا التزاماً وانضباطاً انعكسا على النتيجة النهائية للمباراة.