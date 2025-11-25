The technical director of the Sharjah Emirati team, Abdulmajid Al-Nimr, confirmed the difficulty of his team's match against Al-Ahli Saudi in the fifth round of the group stage of the AFC Champions League.



This came during the press conference held after the match at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, where Sharjah managed to win by a single goal. Al-Nimr confirmed that his team put in a great effort in the match and deserved the victory.



Al-Nimr pointed out that the encounter was balanced between both sides in terms of control and opportunities, and that small details contributed to determining the result in their favor, indicating that achieving this victory was an important motivation to continue competing.



He added: The team dealt with the proceedings with high focus and took advantage of the available opportunities, confirming that work will continue in the coming period to enhance technical and physical readiness for upcoming challenges, noting that the victory against Al-Ahli is an important step for the team in the tournament, emphasizing that the players showed commitment and discipline that reflected in the final result of the match.