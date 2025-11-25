The Union suffered a harsh defeat against its Qatari host Al-Duhail with a score of 4/2 in the match held at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, as part of the fifth round of the AFC Champions League.



The Union appeared at an unexpected level, as there was a noticeable gap between the players on the field and a lack of seriousness in fighting for the ball, especially from captain Karim Benzema, who squandered several opportunities easily. Meanwhile, Al-Duhail's coach Jamal Belmadi identified the strengths of the Union and controlled them effectively, closing down the trio of Benzema, Aouar, and Kante, and relied on counter-attacks led by young player Adel Boulbina, who managed to score the first goal in the fifth minute with a shot from outside the penalty area. Despite the goal, the Union showed no reaction, and from a misplaced pass by Fabinho, Verratti sent a long ball to his teammate Adel Boulbina, who faced goalkeeper Rajkovic to score the second goal for Al-Duhail (33rd minute).



In the second half, Portuguese coach Conceição did not make any changes to the Union's performance, allowing Boulbina to score his third goal (hat-trick) and his team's third goal (53rd minute). Conceição then brought on the trio of Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, Roger Fernandes, and Doumbia, and goalkeeper Rajkovic saved several dangerous balls. Nevertheless, Al-Duhail managed to score the fourth goal through their striker Krzysztof Piątek (74th minute), and Karim Benzema was able to reduce the deficit by scoring two goals (74th, 83rd minutes), ending the match with Al-Duhail winning four goals to two.



With the Union suffering its third defeat, its situation has become extremely difficult, as it must win the next three matches against Al-Sadd and Al-Gharafa from Qatar and Nasaf from Uzbekistan to secure qualification for the Round of 16 of the elite AFC Champions League.