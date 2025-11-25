تعرض الاتحاد لخسارة قاسية أمام مضيفه الدحيل القطري بنتيجة 4/ 2 في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على استاد عبدالله بن خليفة في الدوحة، ضمن لقاءات الجولة الخامسة من دوري أبطال آسيا.


ظهر الاتحاد بمستوى غير متوقع، إذ وضح التباعد بين اللاعبين على أرضية الملعب وعدم الجدية في القتال على الكرة، لا سيما القائد كريم بنزيما الذي فرط في أكثر من كرة بكل سهولة، فيما عرف مدرب الدحيل جمال بلماضي مكامن القوة الاتحادية وسيطر عليها بإحكام، إذ أقفل على الثلاثي بنزيما وعوار وكانتي، واعتمد على الهجمات المرتدة بقيادة اللاعب الشاب عادل بولبينة الذي تمكن من إحراز الهدف الأول في الدقيقة الخامسة من تسديدة من خارج منطقة الجزاء، ورغم الهدف إلا أن الاتحاد لم يظهر أي رد فعل، ومن تمريرة خاطئة من فابينيو مرر فيراتي كرة طويلة لزميله عادل بولبينة الذي واجه الحارس رايكوفيتش ليحرز الهدف الثاني للدحيل (د:33).


وفي الشوط الثاني، لم يتحرك المدرب البرتغالي كونسيساو ولم يظهر أي تغيير على أداء الاتحاد ليسجل بولبينة الهدف الثالث له (هاتريك) ولفريقه (د:53)، ومن ثم زج كونسيساو بالثلاثي أحمد الغامدي وروجر فيرنانديز ودومبيا، وأنقذ الحارس رايكوفيتش أكثر من كرة خطرة، ومع ذلك تمكن الدحيل من إحراز الهدف الرابع عن طريق مهاجمه كريستوف بياتيك (د:74)، واستطاع كريم بنزيما أن يقلص الفارق بتسجيله هدفين (د:74، 83)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الدحيل بأربعة أهداف لهدفين.


ومع تعرض الاتحاد للخسارة الثالثة بات وضعه صعباً للغاية إذ يتحتم عليه الفوز في اللقاءات الثلاثة القادمة أمام السد والغرافة القطريين وناساف الأوزبكي ليضمن التأهل لدور الـ16 من دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة.