تعرض الاتحاد لخسارة قاسية أمام مضيفه الدحيل القطري بنتيجة 4/ 2 في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على استاد عبدالله بن خليفة في الدوحة، ضمن لقاءات الجولة الخامسة من دوري أبطال آسيا.
ظهر الاتحاد بمستوى غير متوقع، إذ وضح التباعد بين اللاعبين على أرضية الملعب وعدم الجدية في القتال على الكرة، لا سيما القائد كريم بنزيما الذي فرط في أكثر من كرة بكل سهولة، فيما عرف مدرب الدحيل جمال بلماضي مكامن القوة الاتحادية وسيطر عليها بإحكام، إذ أقفل على الثلاثي بنزيما وعوار وكانتي، واعتمد على الهجمات المرتدة بقيادة اللاعب الشاب عادل بولبينة الذي تمكن من إحراز الهدف الأول في الدقيقة الخامسة من تسديدة من خارج منطقة الجزاء، ورغم الهدف إلا أن الاتحاد لم يظهر أي رد فعل، ومن تمريرة خاطئة من فابينيو مرر فيراتي كرة طويلة لزميله عادل بولبينة الذي واجه الحارس رايكوفيتش ليحرز الهدف الثاني للدحيل (د:33).
وفي الشوط الثاني، لم يتحرك المدرب البرتغالي كونسيساو ولم يظهر أي تغيير على أداء الاتحاد ليسجل بولبينة الهدف الثالث له (هاتريك) ولفريقه (د:53)، ومن ثم زج كونسيساو بالثلاثي أحمد الغامدي وروجر فيرنانديز ودومبيا، وأنقذ الحارس رايكوفيتش أكثر من كرة خطرة، ومع ذلك تمكن الدحيل من إحراز الهدف الرابع عن طريق مهاجمه كريستوف بياتيك (د:74)، واستطاع كريم بنزيما أن يقلص الفارق بتسجيله هدفين (د:74، 83)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الدحيل بأربعة أهداف لهدفين.
ومع تعرض الاتحاد للخسارة الثالثة بات وضعه صعباً للغاية إذ يتحتم عليه الفوز في اللقاءات الثلاثة القادمة أمام السد والغرافة القطريين وناساف الأوزبكي ليضمن التأهل لدور الـ16 من دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة.
The Union suffered a harsh defeat against its Qatari host Al-Duhail with a score of 4/2 in the match held at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, as part of the fifth round of the AFC Champions League.
The Union appeared at an unexpected level, as there was a noticeable gap between the players on the field and a lack of seriousness in fighting for the ball, especially from captain Karim Benzema, who squandered several opportunities easily. Meanwhile, Al-Duhail's coach Jamal Belmadi identified the strengths of the Union and controlled them effectively, closing down the trio of Benzema, Aouar, and Kante, and relied on counter-attacks led by young player Adel Boulbina, who managed to score the first goal in the fifth minute with a shot from outside the penalty area. Despite the goal, the Union showed no reaction, and from a misplaced pass by Fabinho, Verratti sent a long ball to his teammate Adel Boulbina, who faced goalkeeper Rajkovic to score the second goal for Al-Duhail (33rd minute).
In the second half, Portuguese coach Conceição did not make any changes to the Union's performance, allowing Boulbina to score his third goal (hat-trick) and his team's third goal (53rd minute). Conceição then brought on the trio of Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, Roger Fernandes, and Doumbia, and goalkeeper Rajkovic saved several dangerous balls. Nevertheless, Al-Duhail managed to score the fourth goal through their striker Krzysztof Piątek (74th minute), and Karim Benzema was able to reduce the deficit by scoring two goals (74th, 83rd minutes), ending the match with Al-Duhail winning four goals to two.
With the Union suffering its third defeat, its situation has become extremely difficult, as it must win the next three matches against Al-Sadd and Al-Gharafa from Qatar and Nasaf from Uzbekistan to secure qualification for the Round of 16 of the elite AFC Champions League.