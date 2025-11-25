Sources have revealed to "Okaz" that the management of Al-Wehda Club, headed by Hatim Khaimi, has opened official negotiations with the Bosnian coach Rusmir, who previously led Al-Orouba to promotion from the Yelo League to the Roshan League. This is part of the club's efforts to address the technical situation after the continued decline in results this season.



Additionally, the management has begun parallel communications with Croatian coach Krzysztof Rzezić, the former coach of Damak, to explore the possibility of signing him to lead the team in the upcoming phase.



This step comes in light of the team's struggle, having drawn against Al-Zulfi after losing their lead in the last 9 minutes, bringing their points total to 6 in 15th place, along with the weak impact of the substitutes' bench and the team's inability to maintain their lead or finish matches effectively.



Al-Wehda is preparing to face Al-Raed in Al-Qassim next Saturday as part of the tenth round, while the management is working to finalize the new coach's file before the technical pressures increase.