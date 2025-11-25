كشفت مصادر خاصة لـ«عكاظ» أن إدارة نادي الوحدة، برئاسة حاتم خيمي، فتحت مفاوضات رسمية مع المدرب البوسني روسمير، الذي سبق أن قاد فريق العروبة للصعود من دوري يلو إلى دوري روشن، وذلك ضمن تحركات النادي لمعالجة الوضع الفني بعد استمرار تراجع النتائج في الموسم الحالي.


كما بدأت الإدارة اتصالات موازية مع المدرب الكرواتي كريشمير ريزيتش، مدرب ضمك السابق، بهدف دراسة إمكانية التعاقد معه لقيادة الفريق خلال المرحلة القادمة.


وتأتي هذه الخطوة في ظل تعثر الفريق بالتعادل أمام الزلفي، بعد أن فقد تقدمه في آخر 9 دقائق، وارتفع رصيده إلى 6 نقاط في المركز الـ15، إضافة إلى ضعف تأثير دكة البدلاء وعدم قدرة الفريق على الحفاظ على تقدمه أو إنهاء المباريات بفاعلية.


ويستعد الوحدة لمواجهة الرائد في القصيم السبت القادم ضمن الجولة العاشرة، في وقت تسعى فيه الإدارة لحسم ملف المدرب الجديد قبل تزايد الضغوط الفنية.