كشفت تقارير صحفية، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، قرارا صادما من ‏الظهير الأيمن للهلال اللاعب البرتغالي جواو كانسيلو، بشأن مستقبله خلال الفترة القادمة.‏

وأشارت التقارير إلى اتخاذ كانسيلو قرارا نهائيا بشأن مستقبله مع الهلال، ‏إذ قرر الرحيل عن الفريق خلال الفترة القادمة للعودة إلى الملاعب الأوروبية لخوض تحدٍ جديدة.‏

وأكد كانسيلو رغبته قبل أيام قليلة في العودة إلى أوروبا، وتحديدا من بوابة بنفيكا ‏البرتغالي.‏

وانضم كانسيلو لصفوف الهلال خلال فترة الانتقالات الصيفية لموسم 2024-‏‏2025، قادما من مانشستر سيتي، مقابل 30 مليون يورو.‏

استبعاد محلي

واستُبعد كانسيلو من القائمة المحلية لفريق الهلال إثر تعرضه لإصابة عضلية، إلا أن اللاعب البرتغالي المعروف بطموحه العالي واحترافيته الكبيرة، أبدى غضبه من إدارة النادي، معتبرا أن القرار جاء دون استشارة كافية أو وضوح حول خطة التعافي ‏التي كان يتوقعها. ‎

كانسيلو، الذي انضم للهلال الصيف قبل الماضي وسط توقعات كبيرة بأن يكون إضافة ‏قوية للفريق، شعر أن استبعاده من قائمة الدوري المحلية يؤثر على موقعه الفني ‏والذهني داخل الفريق، خصوصا أنه كان يسعى لإثبات نفسه بصورة أكبر أمام الجماهير ‏والنقاد الرياضيين. ‎

هذا الاستبعاد المفاجئ أضعف شعوره بالانتماء، وجعل العلاقة بين اللاعب والإدارة بحاجة ‏إلى إعادة ترتيب، لتجنب أي توتر مستقبلي قد يؤثر على الأداء داخل الملعب‎.‎

من جانب آخر، أكدت المصادر أن قرار الإدارة جاء لأسباب فنية وطبية بحتة، في إطار ‏الحفاظ على سلامة اللاعب وضمان عدم تفاقم الإصابة، بما يضمن عودته للجاهزية ‏الكاملة في أقرب وقت ممكن، سواء للمباريات المحلية أو الاستحقاقات القارية مثل دوري ‏أبطال آسيا للنخبة‎.‎

ومع ذلك، تشير التقارير إلى أن كانسيلو طلب توضيحا رسميا وشفافا بشأن مستقبله، ‏لكنه يرغب في أن يكون جزءا من خطة فنية واضحة تسمح له بالمشاركة بشكل منتظم ‏في أقرب وقت، بعيدا عن أي شعور بالتجاهل أو الاستبعاد غير المبرر‎.‎

قرار هلالي

وأكدت بعض التقارير نية الهلال إعادة كانسيلو للقائمة المحلية ‏بداية من يناير القادم، بعد تعافيه من الإصابة، تزامنا مع سلسلة الإصابات التي ضربت ‏الخط الخلفي بقيادة حمد اليامي ومتعب الحربي وحسان تمبكتي وعلي لاجامي.‏

ولكن يبدو أن كانسيلو يفكر جديا في الرحيل عن الهلال حتى وإن لم يتحقق ذلك في ‏الميركاتو الشتوي القادم.‏