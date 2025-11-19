Reports revealed today (Tuesday) a shocking decision from the right-back of Al-Hilal, the Portuguese player João Cancelo, regarding his future in the upcoming period.

The reports indicated that Cancelo has made a final decision about his future with Al-Hilal, as he has decided to leave the team in the near future to return to European fields for a new challenge.

Cancelo confirmed his desire a few days ago to return to Europe, specifically through Benfica in Portugal.

Cancelo joined Al-Hilal during the summer transfer window for the 2024-2025 season, coming from Manchester City for 30 million euros.

Local Exclusion

Cancelo was excluded from the local squad of Al-Hilal due to a muscle injury; however, the Portuguese player, known for his high ambition and professionalism, expressed his anger towards the club's management, considering that the decision was made without sufficient consultation or clarity regarding the recovery plan he expected.

Cancelo, who joined Al-Hilal the summer before last amid great expectations of being a strong addition to the team, felt that his exclusion from the local league list affects his technical and mental position within the team, especially since he was eager to prove himself more in front of fans and sports critics.

This sudden exclusion weakened his sense of belonging and made the relationship between the player and the management in need of reorganization to avoid any future tension that could affect performance on the field.

On the other hand, sources confirmed that the management's decision was purely for technical and medical reasons, aimed at ensuring the player's safety and preventing the injury from worsening, which guarantees his return to full readiness as soon as possible, whether for local matches or continental commitments such as the elite AFC Champions League.

However, reports indicate that Cancelo has requested an official and transparent clarification regarding his future, but he wishes to be part of a clear technical plan that allows him to participate regularly as soon as possible, away from any feelings of neglect or unjust exclusion.

Al-Hilal's Decision

Some reports confirmed Al-Hilal's intention to reinstate Cancelo to the local squad starting from next January, after he recovers from his injury, coinciding with a series of injuries that have hit the backline led by Hamad Al-Yami, Muteb Al-Harbi, Hassan Tambakti, and Ali Lajami.

However, it seems that Cancelo is seriously considering leaving Al-Hilal even if that does not materialize in the upcoming winter transfer window.