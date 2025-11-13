The Saudi football legend Majed Abdullah humorously responded to a question from colleague Falah Al-Qahtani during his exclusive interview with "Okaz" about the identity of the Saudi league champion this season, smiling as he answered: "Only God knows," before jokingly asking: "Is there a league?"



In his immediate comment on Majed's response, former Al-Nassr star Muhaysin Al-Jamaan clarified during the same interview with "Okaz" that what his colleague and former captain said is considered "Majed's code" in such situations, adding: "And it's still early; we are just at the beginning of the league," referring to the fact that it is still too early to judge the identity of the champion.



Majed Abdullah is regarded as one of the most prominent legends in Saudi football history, boasting a rich record of individual and collective achievements. He is the all-time top scorer for the Saudi national team and Al-Nassr, having won the title of top scorer in the Saudi league six times, and he led the national team to win the AFC Asian Cup twice.



As for Muhaysin Al-Jamaan, nicknamed "The Cobra," he is also considered a symbol of Saudi football, having excelled as a prominent forward for Al-Nassr and the national team. He is known for his outstanding performance on the left wing and his high shooting abilities, which earned him the nickname "The Cobra" due to their precision and cunning.