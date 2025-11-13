علّق أسطورة كرة القدم السعودية ماجد عبدالله بطريقته الفكاهية المعهودة على سؤال الزميل فلاح القحطاني خلال لقائه الخاص مع «عكاظ»، حول هوية بطل الدوري السعودي هذا الموسم، إذ أجاب مبتسماً: «الله أعلم»، قبل أن يتساءل ممازحاً: «هو فيه دوري؟»


وفي تعليقه الفوري على إجابة ماجد، أوضح نجم النصر السابق محيسن الجمعان خلال اللقاء نفسه، الخاص لـ«عكاظ»، أن ما قاله زميله وقائده السابق يُعدّ «شفرة ماجد» المعتادة في مثل هذه المواقف، مضيفاً: «وتوّ الناس، نحن ما زلنا في أولى خطوات الدوري»، في إشارة إلى أن الوقت لا يزال مبكراً للحكم على هوية البطل.


ويُعدّ ماجد عبدالله أحد أبرز أساطير الكرة السعودية عبر التاريخ، إذ يمتلك سجلاً حافلاً بالإنجازات الفردية والجماعية، فهو الهداف التاريخي للمنتخب السعودي ولنادي النصر، وتُوّج بلقب هداف الدوري السعودي ستّ مرات، كما قاد المنتخب لتحقيق لقب كأس آسيا مرتين.


أما محيسن الجمعان، الملقّب بـ«الكوبرا»، فيُعتبر هو الآخر من رموز كرة القدم السعودية، إذ تألق مهاجماً بارزاً في صفوف النصر والمنتخب الوطني، واشتهر بأدائه المميز في مركز الجناح الأيسر، وبقدراته التسديدية العالية التي أكسبته لقب «الكوبرا» نظراً لدقّتها ومكرها.