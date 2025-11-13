كشف تقرير صحفي موقف المهاجم الإنجليزي إيفان توني، لاعب النادي الأهلي، من احتمال الرحيل خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية القادمة، في ظل اهتمام ثلاثي من أندية البريميرليغ بضمه.

وبحسب صحيفة «ديلي ميل» البريطانية، ترغب أندية توتنهام، وإيفرتون، ووست هام في ضم إيفان توني في يناير القادم، وقد أجرت استطلاعات مبكرة حول مدى إمكانية التعاقد معه.

وأضاف التقرير أن الراغبين في ضم توني يواجهون تحدياً كبيراً بسبب راتبه المرتفع، إذ يحصل حالياً على حوالى 400 ألف جنيه إسترليني أسبوعياً مع الأهلي، ويرتفع إلى 500 ألف جنيه إسترليني مع الإضافات ومكافآت الأداء.

وتابعت أنه بمقارنة الراتب في الدوري الإنجليزي مع الضرائب، ستحتاج الأندية الإنجليزية إلى دفع حوالى 900 ألف جنيه إسترليني أسبوعياً، إضافة إلى قيمة الصفقة التي سيطلبها الأهلي.

رحيل توني في يناير «غير مُرجح»

وذكرت الصحيفة أنه من غير المرجح أن يعود إيفان توني إلى الدوري الإنجليزي في يناير القادم نظراً لأجره المرتفع، بينما تبدو العودة في الصيف القادم أكثر ترجيحاً.

توني سعيد في السعودية

كما أشارت الصحيفة إلى أن توني سعيد في السعودية، حيث يواصل التألق مع الأهلي، ولا يزال تحت رادار مدرب إنجلترا توماس توخيل.

ويرتبط إيفان توني بعقد مع الأهلي حتى 2028، وتُقدر قيمته السوقية بـ25 مليون يورو، وفقاً لموقع «ترانسفير ماركت».