A press report revealed the position of English striker Ivan Toney, a player for Al Ahly Club, regarding the possibility of leaving during the upcoming winter transfer window, amid interest from three Premier League clubs in signing him.

According to the British newspaper "Daily Mail," Tottenham, Everton, and West Ham are interested in acquiring Ivan Toney in January upcoming, and they have conducted early surveys regarding the feasibility of signing him.

The report added that those interested in signing Toney face a significant challenge due to his high salary, as he currently earns around £400,000 per week with Al Ahly, which rises to £500,000 with bonuses and performance incentives.

It continued that when comparing the salary in the English league with taxes, English clubs would need to pay about £900,000 per week, in addition to the transfer fee that Al Ahly would demand.

Toney's departure in January is "unlikely"

The newspaper mentioned that it is unlikely for Ivan Toney to return to the English league next January due to his high salary, while a return next summer seems more probable.

Toney is happy in Saudi Arabia

The newspaper also noted that Toney is happy in Saudi Arabia, where he continues to shine with Al Ahly, and he remains on the radar of England's coach Thomas Tuchel.

Ivan Toney is contracted with Al Ahly until 2028, and his market value is estimated at €25 million, according to the "Transfermarkt" website.