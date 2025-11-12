كثّف مدرب المنتخب السعودي رينارد تحضيراته الفنية للمباراة الودية الأولى أمام منتخب ساحل العاج (الجمعة) القادم، الساعة 7:30 مساء، على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية، إذ أجرى «الأخضر» تدريباته على الملعب الرديف بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية، وركز المدرب رينارد على تطبيق اللاعبين لبعض الجمل الفنية والجوانب التكتيكية التي ينوي تنفيذها في اللقاء الودي ضد منتخب ساحل العاج، وكانت الحصة التدريبية مفتوحة لوسائل الإعلام في الربع ساعة الأولى.


وتأتي المواجهة الودية للمتخب السعودي أمام نظيره ساحل العاج، ضمن معسكره الإعدادي بجدة، والذي انطلق الأحد الماضي ويستمر حتى الثلاثاء القادم، ضمن برنامج الإعداد لبطولة كأس العرب فيفا قطر 2025.