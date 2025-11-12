The Saudi national team coach Renard has intensified his technical preparations for the first friendly match against the Ivory Coast national team (next Friday) at 7:30 PM, at the Al-Naema Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City. The "Green" team conducted its training on the auxiliary pitch at King Abdullah Sports City, with Coach Renard focusing on having the players implement some technical phrases and tactical aspects he intends to execute in the friendly match against the Ivory Coast national team. The training session was open to the media for the first fifteen minutes.



The friendly match for the Saudi national team against its counterpart from the Ivory Coast is part of its training camp in Jeddah, which started last Sunday and will continue until next Tuesday, as part of the preparation program for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025.