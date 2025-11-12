سلّطت جامعة لوند السويدية الضوء على التحولات التي تشهدها كرة القدم السعودية، في دراستها الأكاديمية بعنوان«The Brand Creation of an International Football Club» والتي تناولت نماذج الأندية العالمية في صناعة الهوية والعلامة التجارية الرياضية.


وأوضحت الدراسة -التي أعدها الباحثون ألكسندر كوكو ويوهان أوترهيد بولين وأنتوني كاسو بإشراف البروفيسور كريستيان فوينتس- أن نادي النصر السعودي الذي انتقلت ملكيته إلى صندوق الاستثمارات العامة (PIF)، يُعد نموذجًا متقدمًا للأندية العالمية التي تبني علامتها على الهوية المؤسسية والاستثمار الدولي.


وبيّنت الدراسة أن هذا التصنيف وضع النصر ضمن فئة الأندية التي تتجاوز حضورها المحلي لتتحول إلى كيان عابرٍ للقارات، يمتلك جمهورًا واسعًا في آسيا، وتأثيرًا إعلاميًا وتسويقيًا يمتد إلى أوروبا وأمريكا اللاتينية، ما يجعله حالة دراسية في مفاهيم العولمة الرياضية.


وأكدت الدراسة أن هذا التحول يمزج بين القوة الاقتصادية والدبلوماسية الثقافية، ويعكس نجاح التجربة السعودية في تحويل الأندية إلى علامات تجارية دولية تتسق مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في بناء اقتصاد رياضي عالمي الهوية .


