Lund University in Sweden highlighted the transformations taking place in Saudi football in its academic study titled "The Brand Creation of an International Football Club," which addressed global club models in the creation of identity and sports branding.



The study, prepared by researchers Alexander Koko, Johan Outrehid Boulin, and Anthony Kasso under the supervision of Professor Christian Fuentes, indicated that Al-Nassr Football Club, which has transferred its ownership to the Public Investment Fund (PIF), is an advanced model among global clubs that build their brand on institutional identity and international investment.



The study showed that this classification places Al-Nassr among the clubs that transcend their local presence to become a transcontinental entity, possessing a wide fan base in Asia and media and marketing influence extending to Europe and Latin America, making it a case study in the concepts of sports globalization.



The study confirmed that this transformation blends economic power with cultural diplomacy and reflects the success of the Saudi experience in turning clubs into international brands that align with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in building a globally recognized sports economy.



