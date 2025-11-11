عقدت إدارة نادي الاتفاق ممثلة بالرئيس التنفيذي حمد المطوع اليوم (الثلاثاء) في مدينة الدمام، اجتماعاً مع نجم الفريق السابق الكابتن صالح خليفة، على خلفية ما تم تداوله عن جهل أحد أفراد الأمن بشخصه وعدم دخوله مقر النادي، وجرى خلال الاجتماع مناقشة عدد من المقترحات لتعزيز التواصل بين النادي ومنسوبيه ممن خدموا النادي في فترات سابقة من لاعبين وفنيين وإداريين قدامى.

وأكد المطوع خلال اللقاء أن النادي يعتزم إطلاق عدد من المبادرات الاتصالية الموجهة لقدامى منسوبي النادي، في إطار حرص إدارة الاتفاق المستمر على لمّ الشمل وتعزيز روابط الانتماء بين النادي وأبنائه. وأشار إلى أن أبواب النادي مفتوحة دائماً لكل اتفاقي محب، لافتاً إلى أن الإدارة سبق أن نفذت عدة مبادرات للاحتفاء برموز النادي، ومنهم الكابتن صالح خليفة.

من جانبه، أعرب الكابتن صالح خليفة عن شكره لإدارة نادي الاتفاق على جهودها في جمع رموز النادي واحتضان من خدموه، مؤكداً أن الاتفاق يبقى بيته الأول، وأنه حريص دائماً على التواجد ودعم الفريق في مبارياته ومناسباته. كما دعا جماهير الاتفاق وجميع القدامى من لاعبين وفنيين وإداريين إلى الالتفاف حول النادي ومساندته لتحقيق تطلعات محبي الكيان الاتفاقي.

وكان صالح خليفة قد تحدث في وقت سابق عن منعه من دخول نادي الاتفاق من قبل أحد رجال الأمن الصناعي في النادي، وتسببت تلك الواقعة بحالة غضب لدى جماهير الاتفاق التي عبرت عن استيائها لما حدث للكابتن صالح خليفة، خصوصاً أنه من أبرز لاعبي الاتفاق والمنتخب السعودي، ويعتبر من اللاعبين الرموز في الوسط الرياضي.