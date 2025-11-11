The management of Al-Ettifaq Club, represented by CEO Hamad Al-Mutawa, held a meeting today (Tuesday) in Dammam with former team star Captain Saleh Khalifa, following reports about a security personnel's ignorance of his identity and his inability to enter the club premises. During the meeting, several proposals were discussed to enhance communication between the club and its former players, technical staff, and administrators who have served the club in previous periods.

Al-Mutawa confirmed during the meeting that the club intends to launch several communication initiatives aimed at former club members, as part of the management's ongoing commitment to reunite and strengthen the bonds of belonging between the club and its members. He pointed out that the club's doors are always open to every loving Al-Ettifaq supporter, noting that the management has previously implemented several initiatives to celebrate the club's icons, including Captain Saleh Khalifa.

For his part, Captain Saleh Khalifa expressed his gratitude to the management of Al-Ettifaq Club for their efforts in gathering the club's icons and embracing those who have served it, affirming that Al-Ettifaq remains his first home and that he is always keen to support the team in its matches and events. He also called on Al-Ettifaq fans and all former players, technical staff, and administrators to rally around the club and support it in achieving the aspirations of the club's supporters.

Earlier, Saleh Khalifa had spoken about being prevented from entering Al-Ettifaq Club by a member of the club's industrial security, an incident that caused anger among Al-Ettifaq fans who expressed their dissatisfaction with what happened to Captain Saleh Khalifa, especially since he is one of the most prominent players of Al-Ettifaq and the Saudi national team, and is considered one of the iconic players in the sports community.