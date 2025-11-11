غادر منتخبنا الوطني للناشئين مونديال كأس العالم تحت 17 عاماً بعد الخسارة من منتخب مالي بهدفين دون مقابل، في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على ملعب أكاديمية أسباير ضمن لقاءات الجولة الثالثة للمجموعة الثانية عشرة.


شهد اللقاء بداية قوية من منتخب مالي الذي تحصل على هجمة كادت أن تكون خطرة على مرمى منتخبنا الوطني ولكن أسامة الدغمة أبعدها برأسه لركلة زاوية، ليشن منتخبنا الوطني هجماته وكانت أخطرها توغل صبري دهل الذي تعرض للإعاقة داخل منطقة الجزاء لم يحتسب معها الحكم الهولندي أي شيء، ومن ثم تلاعب وليد النور بالدفاع وسدد كرة أرضية قوية مرت بجوار القائم، ورد منتخب مالي بتسديدة قوية من خارج منطقة الجزاء مرت فوق العارضة، ثم سدد سيدو ديمبلي كرة قوية من داحل المنطقة تصدى لها الحارس عبدالرحمن العتيبي ببراعة، وطالب مدرب مالي بركلة جزاء للاعبه ديمبلي على قائد الأخضر عبدالعزيز الفواز ولكن الحكم أعلن عدم وجود شيء واستمر اللعب، وكاد منتخبنا أن يهز الشباك بعد انطلاقة مميزة من صبري دهل ليسددها وليد النور ولكنها ارتطمت في الدفاع وعادت لمحمد الخلف ليسددها قوية أرضة أمسكها الحارس على دفعتين، ومن غلطة دفاعية ما بين عادل عياش والحارس العتيبي وصلت الكرة للاعب إبراهيم ديكاتي ولكنه سددها خارج المرمى.


مع بداية الشوط الثاني شن محمد الخلف هجمة مرتدة ومررها لصبري دهل الذي سددها أرضية لتصطدم في المدافع لتعود الكرة للخلف الذي تعرض للإعاقة واحتسبها الحكم ركلة جزاء للأخضر السعودي ولكن بعد العودة لتقنية الفيديو ألغى الركلة ومنح الخلف بطاقة صفراء بداعي التمثيل، ليرد منتخب مالي بكرة خطرة من ركلة زاوية تصدى لها العتيبي الذي تعرض للإعاقة ليسدد لاعب مالي الكرة في المرمى الخالي ولكن الحكم احتسب ركلة حرة للحارس، وفي غفلة دفاعية لعب محمد تراوري كرة عرضية عالية أكملها زميله بومبا في المرمى كهدف أول لمنتخب مالي (د: 61)، وضاعف إبراهيم ديكاتي النتيجة للمنتخب المالي مستفيداً من وقوع المدافع سعيد الدوسري لينفرد بالحارس العتيبي ويتجاوزه ليسكن الكرة في المرمى كهدف ثانٍ (د: 67)، وسدد البديل عبدالرحمن السفياني كرة قوية مرت بجوار القائم، ومن ثم سدد البديل ناصر الفيحاني كرة مرت بجوار القائم، ولعب عبدالعزيز الفواز مقصية تصدى لها الحارس على دفعتين، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز منتخب مالي بهدفين دون مقابل.


وبهذه النتيجة غادر منتخبنا الوطني مونديال كأس العالم بعد أن احتل المركز الثالث برصيد 3 نقاط ورغم مساواته مع المنتخب المكسيكي في النقاط وعدد الأهداف إلا إن الأخير تفوق باللعب النظيف.