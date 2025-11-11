Our national youth team has exited the Under-17 World Cup after losing to the Mali team by two goals to none, in a match that took place at the Aspire Academy Stadium as part of the third round of Group 12.



The match witnessed a strong start from the Mali team, which had an attack that nearly became dangerous for our national team’s goal, but Osama Al-Dughma cleared it with his head for a corner kick. Our national team then launched its attacks, the most dangerous of which was a breakthrough by Sabri Dahl, who was fouled inside the penalty area, but the Dutch referee did not call anything. Walid Al-Noor then outmaneuvered the defense and shot a powerful ground ball that passed by the post. Mali responded with a strong shot from outside the penalty area that went over the crossbar. Then, Sidou Dembélé took a powerful shot from inside the area that was brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Abdulrahman Al-Otaibi. The Mali coach called for a penalty for his player Dembélé against the captain of the Green team, Abdulaziz Al-Fawaz, but the referee announced that there was nothing and play continued. Our team almost found the net after a remarkable run from Sabri Dahl, who passed it to Walid Al-Noor, but it hit the defense and returned to Mohammed Al-Khalaf, who shot it powerfully on the ground, but the goalkeeper caught it in two attempts. Due to a defensive mistake between Adel Ayash and goalkeeper Al-Otaibi, the ball reached player Ibrahim Dikati, but he shot it wide of the goal.



At the start of the second half, Mohammed Al-Khalaf launched a counterattack and passed it to Sabri Dahl, who shot it low, hitting a defender and returning to Al-Khalaf, who was fouled, leading the referee to award a penalty kick to the Saudi Green team. However, after reviewing the video technology, the penalty was canceled, and Al-Khalaf received a yellow card for simulation. Mali responded with a dangerous play from a corner kick that was saved by Al-Otaibi, who was fouled, allowing a Mali player to shoot the ball into the empty net, but the referee awarded a free kick to the goalkeeper. In a defensive lapse, Mohammed Traore played a high cross that was completed by his teammate Bomba into the net for Mali's first goal (61st minute). Ibrahim Dikati doubled the score for the Mali team, taking advantage of defender Saeed Al-Dosari's slip to break away from goalkeeper Al-Otaibi and slot the ball into the net for a second goal (67th minute). Substitute Abdulrahman Al-Sufiani shot a powerful ball that went past the post, and then substitute Nasser Al-Fihani shot another ball that also went past the post. Abdulaziz Al-Fawaz attempted an overhead kick that the goalkeeper saved in two attempts, ending the match with Mali winning by two goals to none.



With this result, our national team exited the World Cup after finishing in third place with 3 points. Despite being tied with the Mexican team in points and goals, the latter prevailed on fair play.