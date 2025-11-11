غادر منتخبنا الوطني للناشئين مونديال كأس العالم تحت 17 عاماً بعد الخسارة من منتخب مالي بهدفين دون مقابل، في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على ملعب أكاديمية أسباير ضمن لقاءات الجولة الثالثة للمجموعة الثانية عشرة.
شهد اللقاء بداية قوية من منتخب مالي الذي تحصل على هجمة كادت أن تكون خطرة على مرمى منتخبنا الوطني ولكن أسامة الدغمة أبعدها برأسه لركلة زاوية، ليشن منتخبنا الوطني هجماته وكانت أخطرها توغل صبري دهل الذي تعرض للإعاقة داخل منطقة الجزاء لم يحتسب معها الحكم الهولندي أي شيء، ومن ثم تلاعب وليد النور بالدفاع وسدد كرة أرضية قوية مرت بجوار القائم، ورد منتخب مالي بتسديدة قوية من خارج منطقة الجزاء مرت فوق العارضة، ثم سدد سيدو ديمبلي كرة قوية من داحل المنطقة تصدى لها الحارس عبدالرحمن العتيبي ببراعة، وطالب مدرب مالي بركلة جزاء للاعبه ديمبلي على قائد الأخضر عبدالعزيز الفواز ولكن الحكم أعلن عدم وجود شيء واستمر اللعب، وكاد منتخبنا أن يهز الشباك بعد انطلاقة مميزة من صبري دهل ليسددها وليد النور ولكنها ارتطمت في الدفاع وعادت لمحمد الخلف ليسددها قوية أرضة أمسكها الحارس على دفعتين، ومن غلطة دفاعية ما بين عادل عياش والحارس العتيبي وصلت الكرة للاعب إبراهيم ديكاتي ولكنه سددها خارج المرمى.
مع بداية الشوط الثاني شن محمد الخلف هجمة مرتدة ومررها لصبري دهل الذي سددها أرضية لتصطدم في المدافع لتعود الكرة للخلف الذي تعرض للإعاقة واحتسبها الحكم ركلة جزاء للأخضر السعودي ولكن بعد العودة لتقنية الفيديو ألغى الركلة ومنح الخلف بطاقة صفراء بداعي التمثيل، ليرد منتخب مالي بكرة خطرة من ركلة زاوية تصدى لها العتيبي الذي تعرض للإعاقة ليسدد لاعب مالي الكرة في المرمى الخالي ولكن الحكم احتسب ركلة حرة للحارس، وفي غفلة دفاعية لعب محمد تراوري كرة عرضية عالية أكملها زميله بومبا في المرمى كهدف أول لمنتخب مالي (د: 61)، وضاعف إبراهيم ديكاتي النتيجة للمنتخب المالي مستفيداً من وقوع المدافع سعيد الدوسري لينفرد بالحارس العتيبي ويتجاوزه ليسكن الكرة في المرمى كهدف ثانٍ (د: 67)، وسدد البديل عبدالرحمن السفياني كرة قوية مرت بجوار القائم، ومن ثم سدد البديل ناصر الفيحاني كرة مرت بجوار القائم، ولعب عبدالعزيز الفواز مقصية تصدى لها الحارس على دفعتين، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز منتخب مالي بهدفين دون مقابل.
وبهذه النتيجة غادر منتخبنا الوطني مونديال كأس العالم بعد أن احتل المركز الثالث برصيد 3 نقاط ورغم مساواته مع المنتخب المكسيكي في النقاط وعدد الأهداف إلا إن الأخير تفوق باللعب النظيف.
Our national youth team has exited the Under-17 World Cup after losing to the Mali team by two goals to none, in a match that took place at the Aspire Academy Stadium as part of the third round of Group 12.
The match witnessed a strong start from the Mali team, which had an attack that nearly became dangerous for our national team’s goal, but Osama Al-Dughma cleared it with his head for a corner kick. Our national team then launched its attacks, the most dangerous of which was a breakthrough by Sabri Dahl, who was fouled inside the penalty area, but the Dutch referee did not call anything. Walid Al-Noor then outmaneuvered the defense and shot a powerful ground ball that passed by the post. Mali responded with a strong shot from outside the penalty area that went over the crossbar. Then, Sidou Dembélé took a powerful shot from inside the area that was brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Abdulrahman Al-Otaibi. The Mali coach called for a penalty for his player Dembélé against the captain of the Green team, Abdulaziz Al-Fawaz, but the referee announced that there was nothing and play continued. Our team almost found the net after a remarkable run from Sabri Dahl, who passed it to Walid Al-Noor, but it hit the defense and returned to Mohammed Al-Khalaf, who shot it powerfully on the ground, but the goalkeeper caught it in two attempts. Due to a defensive mistake between Adel Ayash and goalkeeper Al-Otaibi, the ball reached player Ibrahim Dikati, but he shot it wide of the goal.
At the start of the second half, Mohammed Al-Khalaf launched a counterattack and passed it to Sabri Dahl, who shot it low, hitting a defender and returning to Al-Khalaf, who was fouled, leading the referee to award a penalty kick to the Saudi Green team. However, after reviewing the video technology, the penalty was canceled, and Al-Khalaf received a yellow card for simulation. Mali responded with a dangerous play from a corner kick that was saved by Al-Otaibi, who was fouled, allowing a Mali player to shoot the ball into the empty net, but the referee awarded a free kick to the goalkeeper. In a defensive lapse, Mohammed Traore played a high cross that was completed by his teammate Bomba into the net for Mali's first goal (61st minute). Ibrahim Dikati doubled the score for the Mali team, taking advantage of defender Saeed Al-Dosari's slip to break away from goalkeeper Al-Otaibi and slot the ball into the net for a second goal (67th minute). Substitute Abdulrahman Al-Sufiani shot a powerful ball that went past the post, and then substitute Nasser Al-Fihani shot another ball that also went past the post. Abdulaziz Al-Fawaz attempted an overhead kick that the goalkeeper saved in two attempts, ending the match with Mali winning by two goals to none.
With this result, our national team exited the World Cup after finishing in third place with 3 points. Despite being tied with the Mexican team in points and goals, the latter prevailed on fair play.