أثار مقطع فيديو متداول في منصة «X» موجة واسعة من الغضب، بعد أن أظهر طفلة تتعرض لموقفٍ تنمّري على مسرح أحد المهرجانات في نهاية الأسبوع، بسبب ارتدائها قميص نادي النصر.


وأظهر المقطع أحد مقدمي الفعاليات وهو يوجّه عبارات ساخرة للطفلة، ما اعتبره المتابعون انتهاكاً واضحاً لـ«لائحة حماية الطفل» التي تمنع الإساءة أو السخرية من القُصّر في الأماكن العامة.


وتنص اللائحة السعودية لحماية الطفل، الصادرة بقرار مجلس الوزراء عام 1436هـ، على حماية الطفل من جميع أشكال الإيذاء أو الإهمال أو الاستغلال أو التمييز، سواء كان جسدياً أو نفسياً أو لفظياً. وتؤكد أن من صور الإيذاء المحظورة «الإساءة اللفظية أو النفسية مثل السخرية أو الإهانة أو التحقير علناً». كما تُلزم الجهات المنظمة للفعاليات بعدم تعريض الأطفال لأي إساءة أو استغلال يضر بكرامتهم، مع فرض عقوبات تصل إلى السجن أو الغرامة أو بهما معاً على المخالفين.


وفي تفاعل واسع مع الحادثة، دعا نائب رئيس نادي النصر خالد وليد المالك إلى معرفة موقع الطفلة ودعوتها لحضور إحدى مباريات الفريق، مؤكداً أن النادي يعتز بجماهيره من مختلف الأعمار، وأن هذه الطفلة تمثّل مشجعة صغيرة تستحق التكريم لا السخرية.


وطالب ناشطون وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية بالتحقيق في الواقعة ومحاسبة المتسببين، لضمان عدم تكرار مثل هذه التصرفات التي تُسيء إلى الطفولة، وإلى قيم التعايش والاحترام الرياضي في المجتمع.