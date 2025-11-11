A widely circulated video on the platform "X" has sparked a wave of anger after it showed a young girl being subjected to a bullying incident on stage at a festival over the weekend, due to wearing a Al-Nassr Club shirt.



The video showed one of the event hosts making sarcastic remarks towards the girl, which followers considered a clear violation of the "Child Protection Regulation" that prohibits abuse or mockery of minors in public places.



The Saudi Child Protection Regulation, issued by a Cabinet decision in 1436 AH, stipulates the protection of children from all forms of abuse, neglect, exploitation, or discrimination, whether physical, psychological, or verbal. It emphasizes that prohibited forms of abuse include "verbal or psychological abuse such as mockery, insult, or public humiliation." It also obligates event organizers to ensure that children are not exposed to any abuse or exploitation that harms their dignity, with penalties that can include imprisonment, fines, or both for violators.



In a widespread reaction to the incident, the Vice President of Al-Nassr Club, Khalid Walid Al-Malik, called for locating the girl and inviting her to attend one of the team's matches, affirming that the club values its fans of all ages and that this girl represents a young supporter deserving of recognition, not mockery.



Activists have called on the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development to investigate the incident and hold those responsible accountable, to ensure that such behaviors that disrespect childhood and the values of coexistence and sports respect in society do not recur.