تتجه الأنظار مساءً اليوم (الخميس) إلى منافسات المجموعة الأولى من دوري الأمم الأوروبية، حيث تُقام مواجهتان حاسمتان ضمن الجولة الخامسة، تتصدرهما القمة المرتقبة بين إيطاليا وفرنسا على ملعب «سان سيرو» بمدينة ميلانو عند الساعة 10:45 مساءً بتوقيت السعودية.


ويدخل المنتخب الفرنسي اللقاء متصدراً جدول الترتيب برصيد 10 نقاط، متقدماً بفارق ثلاث نقاط عن نظيره الإيطالي الوصيف بـ 7 نقاط، فيما تحلّ بلجيكا ثالثة برصيد 6 نقاط، وتتذيل تركيا الترتيب دون أي رصيد، مما يضفي على مواجهات الليلة أهمية بالغة في رسم ملامح المتأهلين إلى الدور ربع النهائي.


وتشهد القمة صراعاً تكتيكياً رفيع المستوى بين المدربين روبرتو مانشيني، المدير الفني للمنتخب الإيطالي، ونظيره الفرنسي زين الدين زيدان، الذي يواصل قيادة «الديوك» وسط تطلعات لتعزيز الصدارة ومواصلة النتائج الإيجابية.


وعلى صعيد الأسماء، تبرز في تشكيلة «الأزوري» صلابة المدافع أليساندرو باستوني وحيوية المهاجم الشاب بيو إسبوزيتو، في حين يعوّل المنتخب الفرنسي على ترسانته الهجومية المتمثلة في مايكل أوليس وديزيريه دوي وريان شرقي، وسط ترقب لموقف القائد كيليان مبابي، في مواجهة تجمع مواهب قادرة على صناعة الفارق.


وفي المواجهة الثانية لحساب المجموعة ذاتها، يحلّ المنتخب البلجيكي ضيفاً ثقيلاً على نظيره التركي على ملعب «غورسل أكسل» بمدينة إزمير عند الساعة الثامنة مساءً بتوقيت السعودية؛ إذ يسعى «الشياطين الحمر» بقيادة كيفن دي بروين للعودة بنقاط الفوز وإنعاش آمالهم في المنافسة، بينما يعوّل أصحاب الأرض على مهارات نجمهم أردا غولر لتحقيق أولى نقاطهم.