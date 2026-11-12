All eyes are on the matches of Group A of the UEFA Nations League this evening (Thursday), where two decisive encounters are taking place in the fifth round, led by the highly anticipated clash between Italy and France at the "San Siro" stadium in Milan at 10:45 PM Saudi time.



The French national team enters the match at the top of the standings with 10 points, three points ahead of the Italian counterpart in second place with 7 points, while Belgium sits in third place with 6 points, and Turkey is at the bottom of the table with no points, adding significant importance to tonight's matches in shaping the qualifiers for the quarter-finals.



The summit features a high-level tactical battle between coaches Roberto Mancini, the head coach of the Italian national team, and his French counterpart Zinedine Zidane, who continues to lead the "Les Bleus" with aspirations to maintain their lead and continue achieving positive results.



In terms of key players, the "Azzurri" lineup highlights the solidity of defender Alessandro Bastoni and the energy of young striker Pio Esposito, while the French team relies on its attacking arsenal represented by Michael Olise, Désiré Doué, and Rayan Cherki, with anticipation surrounding the status of captain Kylian Mbappé, in a matchup that brings together talents capable of making a difference.



In the second match of the same group, the Belgian national team visits the Turkish team at the "Gursel Aksel" stadium in Izmir at 8 PM Saudi time; the "Red Devils," led by Kevin De Bruyne, are looking to return with the winning points to revive their hopes in the competition, while the hosts are counting on the skills of their star Arda Güler to secure their first points.