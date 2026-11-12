تتجه الأنظار مساءً اليوم (الخميس) إلى منافسات المجموعة الأولى من دوري الأمم الأوروبية، حيث تُقام مواجهتان حاسمتان ضمن الجولة الخامسة، تتصدرهما القمة المرتقبة بين إيطاليا وفرنسا على ملعب «سان سيرو» بمدينة ميلانو عند الساعة 10:45 مساءً بتوقيت السعودية.
ويدخل المنتخب الفرنسي اللقاء متصدراً جدول الترتيب برصيد 10 نقاط، متقدماً بفارق ثلاث نقاط عن نظيره الإيطالي الوصيف بـ 7 نقاط، فيما تحلّ بلجيكا ثالثة برصيد 6 نقاط، وتتذيل تركيا الترتيب دون أي رصيد، مما يضفي على مواجهات الليلة أهمية بالغة في رسم ملامح المتأهلين إلى الدور ربع النهائي.
وتشهد القمة صراعاً تكتيكياً رفيع المستوى بين المدربين روبرتو مانشيني، المدير الفني للمنتخب الإيطالي، ونظيره الفرنسي زين الدين زيدان، الذي يواصل قيادة «الديوك» وسط تطلعات لتعزيز الصدارة ومواصلة النتائج الإيجابية.
وعلى صعيد الأسماء، تبرز في تشكيلة «الأزوري» صلابة المدافع أليساندرو باستوني وحيوية المهاجم الشاب بيو إسبوزيتو، في حين يعوّل المنتخب الفرنسي على ترسانته الهجومية المتمثلة في مايكل أوليس وديزيريه دوي وريان شرقي، وسط ترقب لموقف القائد كيليان مبابي، في مواجهة تجمع مواهب قادرة على صناعة الفارق.
وفي المواجهة الثانية لحساب المجموعة ذاتها، يحلّ المنتخب البلجيكي ضيفاً ثقيلاً على نظيره التركي على ملعب «غورسل أكسل» بمدينة إزمير عند الساعة الثامنة مساءً بتوقيت السعودية؛ إذ يسعى «الشياطين الحمر» بقيادة كيفن دي بروين للعودة بنقاط الفوز وإنعاش آمالهم في المنافسة، بينما يعوّل أصحاب الأرض على مهارات نجمهم أردا غولر لتحقيق أولى نقاطهم.
All eyes are on the matches of Group A of the UEFA Nations League this evening (Thursday), where two decisive encounters are taking place in the fifth round, led by the highly anticipated clash between Italy and France at the "San Siro" stadium in Milan at 10:45 PM Saudi time.
The French national team enters the match at the top of the standings with 10 points, three points ahead of the Italian counterpart in second place with 7 points, while Belgium sits in third place with 6 points, and Turkey is at the bottom of the table with no points, adding significant importance to tonight's matches in shaping the qualifiers for the quarter-finals.
The summit features a high-level tactical battle between coaches Roberto Mancini, the head coach of the Italian national team, and his French counterpart Zinedine Zidane, who continues to lead the "Les Bleus" with aspirations to maintain their lead and continue achieving positive results.
In terms of key players, the "Azzurri" lineup highlights the solidity of defender Alessandro Bastoni and the energy of young striker Pio Esposito, while the French team relies on its attacking arsenal represented by Michael Olise, Désiré Doué, and Rayan Cherki, with anticipation surrounding the status of captain Kylian Mbappé, in a matchup that brings together talents capable of making a difference.
In the second match of the same group, the Belgian national team visits the Turkish team at the "Gursel Aksel" stadium in Izmir at 8 PM Saudi time; the "Red Devils," led by Kevin De Bruyne, are looking to return with the winning points to revive their hopes in the competition, while the hosts are counting on the skills of their star Arda Güler to secure their first points.