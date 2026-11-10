أعلن نادي أولمبيك ليون الفرنسي تعيين الإسباني كارلوس فيسينس مدرباً للفريق الأول لكرة القدم، خلفاً للبرتغالي باولو فونسيكا الذي رحل من أجل تدريب سبورتينغ لشبونة.
عقد لمدة 18 شهراً
وقال النادي في بيان عبر موقعه الرسمي: «يسرّ نادي أولمبيك ليون أن يعلن تعيين كارلوس فيسينس مدرباً للفريق الأول، إذ وقّع المدرب الإسباني، البالغ من العمر 43 عاماً، عقداً لمدة 18 شهراً، يمتد حتى 30 يونيو 2028».
تلميذ غوارديولا
وعمل فيسينس ضمن الجهاز الفني للإسباني بيب غوارديولا في مانشستر سيتي خلال الفترة من 2021 إلى 2025، قبل أن يتولى تدريب براغا البرتغالي لمدة 15 شهراً، ويغادر منصبه الشهر الماضي، بعدما قاد الفريق إلى بلوغ الدور نصف النهائي من الدوري الأوروبي لموسم 2025-2026.
ترتيب ليون
ويحتل ليون المركز الثالث في جدول ترتيب الدوري الفرنسي برصيد 17 نقطة، من خمسة انتصارات وتعادلين وثلاث هزائم، متأخراً بفارق ثلاث نقاط عن باريس سان جيرمان المتصدر.
The French club Olympique Lyon announced the appointment of Spanish coach Carlos Vicens as the head coach of the first football team, succeeding Portuguese Paulo Fonseca, who left to coach Sporting Lisbon.
Contract for 18 months
The club stated in a statement on its official website: "Olympique Lyon is pleased to announce the appointment of Carlos Vicens as the head coach of the first team, as the 43-year-old Spanish coach has signed a contract for 18 months, extending until June 30, 2028."
Guardiola's disciple
Vicens worked within the coaching staff of Spanish coach Pep Guardiola at Manchester City from 2021 to 2025, before taking over as coach of Portuguese club Braga for 15 months, leaving his position last month after leading the team to reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League for the 2025-2026 season.
Lyon's ranking
Lyon is currently in third place in the French league standings with 17 points, from five wins, two draws, and three losses, trailing three points behind the leaders Paris Saint-Germain.