The French club Olympique Lyon announced the appointment of Spanish coach Carlos Vicens as the head coach of the first football team, succeeding Portuguese Paulo Fonseca, who left to coach Sporting Lisbon.

Contract for 18 months

The club stated in a statement on its official website: "Olympique Lyon is pleased to announce the appointment of Carlos Vicens as the head coach of the first team, as the 43-year-old Spanish coach has signed a contract for 18 months, extending until June 30, 2028."

Guardiola's disciple

Vicens worked within the coaching staff of Spanish coach Pep Guardiola at Manchester City from 2021 to 2025, before taking over as coach of Portuguese club Braga for 15 months, leaving his position last month after leading the team to reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League for the 2025-2026 season.

Lyon's ranking

Lyon is currently in third place in the French league standings with 17 points, from five wins, two draws, and three losses, trailing three points behind the leaders Paris Saint-Germain.