أعلن نادي أولمبيك ليون الفرنسي تعيين الإسباني كارلوس فيسينس مدرباً للفريق الأول لكرة القدم، خلفاً للبرتغالي باولو فونسيكا الذي رحل من أجل تدريب سبورتينغ لشبونة.

عقد لمدة 18 شهراً

وقال النادي في بيان عبر موقعه الرسمي: «يسرّ نادي أولمبيك ليون أن يعلن تعيين كارلوس فيسينس مدرباً للفريق الأول، إذ وقّع المدرب الإسباني، البالغ من العمر 43 عاماً، عقداً لمدة 18 شهراً، يمتد حتى 30 يونيو 2028».

تلميذ غوارديولا

وعمل فيسينس ضمن الجهاز الفني للإسباني بيب غوارديولا في مانشستر سيتي خلال الفترة من 2021 إلى 2025، قبل أن يتولى تدريب براغا البرتغالي لمدة 15 شهراً، ويغادر منصبه الشهر الماضي، بعدما قاد الفريق إلى بلوغ الدور نصف النهائي من الدوري الأوروبي لموسم 2025-2026.

ترتيب ليون

ويحتل ليون المركز الثالث في جدول ترتيب الدوري الفرنسي برصيد 17 نقطة، من خمسة انتصارات وتعادلين وثلاث هزائم، متأخراً بفارق ثلاث نقاط عن باريس سان جيرمان المتصدر.