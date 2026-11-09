The Saudi national team coach Georgios Donis held a meeting with the players before the start of the training session today (Monday) at the Al-Irsal Stadium in Doha, during which he urged the players to take advantage of the current camp, which marks the beginning of the preparation phase for the CONCACAF Gold Cup, scheduled from June 17 to July 11, 2027.



After that, the Green team launched its training program with a closed training session that focused on both fitness and technical aspects.



Player Saud Abdulhamid participated in the Saudi national team training after joining the training camp today (Monday) following his participation with Lens in the match against Marseille in the French league.



On another note, coach Georgios Donis will conduct a football drill tomorrow (Tuesday) focusing on implementing the technical style that the team will use against the South Korean national team on Friday at 5:30 PM at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.



