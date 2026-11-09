عقد مدرب المنتخب السعودي جورجيوس دونيس اجتماع مع اللاعبين قبل انطلاقة الحصة التدريبية اليوم (الإثنين) على ملعب الإرسال في الدوحة، طالب من خلاله اللاعبين بإستغلال المعسكر الحالي، الذي يعتبر بداية مرحلة الإعداد لبطولة الكأس الذهبية للكونكاكاف، خلال الفترة من 17 يونيو حتى 11 يوليو 2027.


بعد ذلك دشن الأخضر برنامجه التدريبي بحصةٍ تدريبية مغلقة ركز من خلالها على الجانبين اللياقي والفني.


ويشارك اللاعب سعود عبدالحميد في تدريبات المنتخب السعودي عقب انضمامه للمعسكر الإعدادي اليوم (الإثنين) عقب فراغه من المشاركة مع فريق لانس في مباراة مارسيليا في الدوري الفرنسي.


من جانب آخر، يجري المدرب جورجيوس دونيس مناورة كروية غدا (الثلاثاء) ركز من خلالها على تطبيق الأسلوب الفني الذي سيواجه به المنتخب الكوري الجنوبي (الجمعة) القادم الساعة 5:30 مساءً، على استاد جاسم بن حمد بالدوحة.