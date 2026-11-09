Global gold prices recorded an increase during today's trading, with the ounce rising in spot transactions by about 1.4% to reach $4,123.46, supported by a decline in oil prices and a decrease in the US dollar, which alleviated some inflationary concerns, despite ongoing pressures related to strong US labor market data and increasing expectations of interest rate hikes in December, according to data from the "iSaqa" platform for trading gold and jewelry online. This was reported by "Al Arabiya Net."

Price Reflection

The global gains were reflected in the Egyptian market, as the price of 21-carat gold rose to 6,250 Egyptian pounds, an increase of 25 pounds, while 24-carat gold recorded about 7,143 pounds, and 18-carat gold about 5,357 pounds. The price of the gold pound reached 50,000 pounds. The local movement occurred amid a relative stability of the dollar exchange rate against the pound, making the global ounce movement the most significant factor in explaining the limited changes in gold prices within the Egyptian market during this period.

Decisive Factor

Saeed Imbabi, the executive director of the "iSaqa" platform, stated that the decisive factor in the coming days is the ability of gold to maintain its global gains, alongside the results of US inflation data; as higher-than-expected readings may strengthen the dollar and raise the likelihood of interest rate increases, which would put pressure back on the precious metal, while lower-than-expected readings could give gold a chance to continue its recovery. Data from "iSaqa" showed that the price gap between the local price and the theoretical value of gold at closing was about negative 10.3 pounds, equivalent to approximately 0.16%, which is favorable for the buyer and consumer.