سجلت أسعار الذهب العالمية ارتفاعاً خلال تعاملات اليوم، وصعدت الأوقية في التعاملات الفورية بنحو 1.4% لتصل إلى 4,123.46 دولار، مدعومة بتراجع أسعار النفط وانخفاض الدولار الأمريكي، بما خفف جانباً من المخاوف التضخمية، رغم استمرار الضغوط المرتبطة بقوة بيانات سوق العمل الأمريكية وتزايد توقعات رفع أسعار الفائدة خلال ديسمبر القادم، وفقاً لبيانات منصة «آي صاغة» لتداول الذهب والمجوهرات عبر الإنترنت. وما نشره موقع «العربية نت»

انعكاس الأسعار

وانعكست المكاسب العالمية على السوق المصرية، إذ ارتفع غرام الذهب عيار 21 إلى 6,250 جنيهاً بزيادة بلغت 25 جنيهاً، فيما سجل عيار 24 نحو 7,143 جنيهاً، وعيار 18 نحو 5,357 جنيهاً، وبلغ سعر الجنيه الذهب 50 ألف جنيه. وجاء التحرك المحلي في ظل استقرار نسبي لسعر صرف الدولار أمام الجنيه، بما جعل حركة الأوقية العالمية العامل الأبرز في تفسير التغير المحدود بأسعار الذهب داخل السوق المصرية خلال الفترة.

العامل الحاسم

وقال المدير التنفيذي لمنصة «آي صاغة» سعيد إمبابي، إن العامل الحاسم خلال الأيام القادمة يتمثل في مدى قدرة الذهب على الحفاظ على مكاسبه العالمية، إلى جانب نتائج بيانات التضخم الأمريكية؛ إذ إن صدور قراءات أعلى من المتوقع قد يعزز الدولار ويرفع احتمالات زيادة الفائدة، بما يعيد الضغوط على المعدن النفيس، بينما قد تمنح القراءات الأقل من التوقعات الذهب فرصة لمواصلة التعافي. وأظهرت بيانات «آي صاغة» تسجيل الفجوة السعرية بين السعر المحلي والقيمة النظرية للذهب عند الإغلاق نحو سالب 10.3 جنيه، بما يعادل قرابة 0.16%، وهو ما يكون في صالح المشتري والمستهلك.