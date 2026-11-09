The Saudi Water Authority has made available 500 freelance job opportunities through the "Water Compliance Officer" program and has opened registration for it to qualify citizens in various regions of Saudi Arabia to monitor and document violations of water regulations, according to the approved guidelines.

The program combines theoretical training and field application through the Water Academy, the training arm of the authority, where qualified individuals receive a qualification certificate and a freelance work document upon completing the requirements.

Several participants in the program have started their field tasks after completing the qualification and obtaining the necessary licenses.

The duties of the Water Compliance Officer include monitoring and documenting violations, verifying unauthorized connections, following up on breaches of water networks, and monitoring cases of tampering with meters; to contribute to the protection of water resources, the environment, and infrastructure, and to enhance field oversight.