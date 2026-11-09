أتاحت الهيئة السعودية للمياه 500 فرصة عمل حر عبر برنامج «أمين الامتثال المائي»، وفتحت باب التسجيل فيه لتأهيل المواطنين في مختلف مناطق السعودية لرصد مخالفات أنظمة المياه وتوثيقها، وفق الضوابط المعتمدة.

ويجمع البرنامج بين التدريب النظري والتطبيق الميداني عبر أكاديمية المياه، الذراع التدريبي للهيئة، إذ يحصل المؤهلون بعد استكمال المتطلبات على شهادة التأهيل ووثيقة العمل الحر.

وباشر عدد من المشاركين في البرنامج مهامهم ميدانياً بعد استكمال التأهيل والحصول على التراخيص اللازمة.

وتشمل مهام أمين الامتثال المائي رصد المخالفات وتوثيقها، والتحقق من التوصيلات غير النظامية، ومتابعة التجاوزات على شبكات المياه، ورصد حالات العبث بالعدادات؛ للإسهام في حماية الموارد المائية والبيئة والبنية التحتية، وتعزيز الرقابة الميدانية.