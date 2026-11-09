استعرض رئيس مجلس الشورى الشيخ الدكتور عبدالله بن محمد بن إبراهيم آل الشيخ، مع سفير جمهورية كازاخستان لدى المملكة ماديار مينيلبيكوف، العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين وسبل تعزيزها في مختلف المجالات، ولا سيما العلاقات البرلمانية بما يخدم المصالح المشتركة، إلى جانب بحث عدد من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك، وذلك خلال استقبال رئيس المجلس للسفير بمقر المجلس في الرياض.