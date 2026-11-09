استعرض رئيس مجلس الشورى الشيخ الدكتور عبدالله بن محمد بن إبراهيم آل الشيخ، مع سفير جمهورية كازاخستان لدى المملكة ماديار مينيلبيكوف، العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين وسبل تعزيزها في مختلف المجالات، ولا سيما العلاقات البرلمانية بما يخدم المصالح المشتركة، إلى جانب بحث عدد من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك، وذلك خلال استقبال رئيس المجلس للسفير بمقر المجلس في الرياض.
The Chairman of the Shura Council, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Sheikh, reviewed with the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom, Madiyar Minilbekov, the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them in various fields, particularly parliamentary relations that serve mutual interests, in addition to discussing a number of topics of common interest, during the Chairman's reception of the ambassador at the council's headquarters in Riyadh.