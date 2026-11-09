The Gulf stock markets recorded a collective increase at the close of trading today (Monday), except for the Muscat Stock Exchange, which deviated from the upward trend. The Saudi market index closed above the 10,000-point level for the fourth consecutive session, while the Dubai Financial Market index closed at its highest level in 4 months, amid positive performance in regional markets.



Oil Prices



Oil prices deepened their losses in today's trading after U.S. President Donald Trump stated that it is unlikely he will order new attacks on Iran amid progress in talks aimed at ending the conflict, despite both countries announcing attacks on ships in or near the Strait of Hormuz. By 12:00 GMT, Brent crude fell by $3.36 or 3.42% to $94.96 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude dropped by $2.48 or 2.73% to $88.35 per barrel.



Global Supply



J.P. Morgan Bank stated in a recent report: "Oil is heading towards a surplus again, as the recovery of oil flows from the Middle East, increased production from other countries, and weak demand have pushed global supply above consumption levels." The bank estimated the surplus at about 1.1 million barrels per day in September, expected to rise to 1.4 million barrels per day in October.