سجلت مؤشرات البورصات الخليجية ارتفاعاً جماعياً في ختام تعاملات اليوم (الإثنين)، باستثناء بورصة مسقط التي خالفت الاتجاه الصاعد. وأغلق مؤشر السوق السعودية فوق مستوى 10 آلاف نقطة للجلسة الرابعة على التوالي، فيما أغلق مؤشر سوق دبي المالي عند أعلى مستوياته في 4 أشهر، وسط أداء إيجابي للأسواق الإقليمية.


أسعار النفط


وعمقت أسعار النفط خسائرها في تعاملات اليوم، بعد أن صرح الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بأنه من غير المرجح أن يأمر بشن هجمات جديدة على إيران في ظل إحراز تقدم في المحادثات الرامية إلى إنهاء الصراع، على الرغم من إعلان كلا البلدين عن وقوع هجمات على سفن في مضيق هرمز أو بالقرب منه. وبحلول الساعة 12:00 بتوقيت غرينتش، انخفض سعر خام برنت 3.36 دولاراً أو 3.42% إلى 94.96 دولار للبرميل. ونزل خام غرب تكساس الوسيط 2.48 دولار أو 2.73% إلى 88.35 دولار للبرميل.


المعروض العالمي


وقال بنك جي. بي مورغان في تقرير صدر أخيراً: «إن النفط يتجه نحو تحقيق فائض مرة أخرى، إذ أدى تعافي تدفقات النفط من الشرق الأوسط وارتفاع الإنتاج من دول أخرى وضعف الطلب إلى دفع المعروض العالمي إلى ما فوق مستوى الاستهلاك». وقدر البنك الفائض بنحو 1.1 مليون برميل يومياً في سبتمبر الماضي، على أن يرتفع إلى 1.4 مليون برميل يومياً في أكتوبر.