حذرت دراسة حديثة من أن ظاهرة (النينيو) المناخية قد تتحول إلى عامل ضاغط على الاقتصاد الأمريكي خلال السنوات المقبلة، مع توقعات بأن تسهم في رفع مستويات التضخم بحلول عام 2027، في وقت لا تزال فيه الأسواق تتعامل مع تداعيات موجات التضخم المتلاحقة خلال الأعوام الماضية.

وأظهرت الدراسة الصادرة عن بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي في سان فرانسيسكو أن الارتفاع غير المسبوق في درجات حرارة المحيطات المرتبط بظاهرة النينيو قد يؤدي إلى زيادة الضغوط السعرية، رغم توقعات بأن تسهم الظاهرة في الوقت نفسه في دعم سوق العمل ورفع مستويات التوظيف.

وتأتي هذه التحذيرات بعدما رجحت المنظمة العالمية للأرصاد الجوية أن تكون الدورة الحالية من (النينيو) بين الأقوى في التاريخ الحديث، مع ما يصاحبها من موجات جفاف في بعض المناطق وفيضانات في مناطق أخرى وارتفاع واسع في درجات الحرارة حول العالم.

وبحسب الدراسة، فإن التأثيرات الأولية لـ(النينيو) أسهمت بالفعل في رفع مستويات الأسعار خلال الأشهر الماضية بنحو 0.3 نقطة مئوية، بينما تشير التقديرات إلى أن الأثر الأكبر قد يظهر لاحقاً، مع إمكانية إضافة ما يصل إلى نقطة مئوية كاملة إلى معدلات التضخم خلال عام 2027.

ويرى الباحثون أن الاقتصاد الأمريكي أصبح أكثر حساسية للصدمات الخارجية نتيجة الترابط المتزايد للأسواق العالمية، ما يجعل الظواهر المناخية الكبرى قادرة على التأثير في الأسعار عبر سلاسل الإمداد وأسواق الطاقة والمواد الأولية.

وتتزامن هذه المخاوف مع استمرار الضغوط التضخمية الناجمة عن اضطرابات سلاسل التوريد وتقلبات أسعار الطاقة، إلى جانب الطلب المتزايد المرتبط بتقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي، وهي عوامل تزيد من تعقيد مهمة صناع السياسة النقدية في مواجهة ارتفاع الأسعار.

وأشار معدو الدراسة إلى أن تحسين قدرات التنبؤ بالأحوال الجوية يمنح الشركات والأسر والحكومات فرصة أفضل للاستعداد المسبق مقارنة بما كان عليه الوضع في السابق، إلا أن تداخل النينيو مع متغيرات اقتصادية ومناخية أخرى قد يفرز آثاراً يصعب توقعها بدقة.

وختم الباحثون بالتأكيد على أن النتائج لا تزال محاطة بدرجة من عدم اليقين، إلا أن المؤشرات الحالية تفرض مراقبة حثيثة لتداعيات الظاهرة المناخية على الاقتصاد العالمي خلال السنوات المقبلة، خصوصاً في ظل تزايد ارتباط الأسواق بالأحداث البيئية والمناخية الكبرى.