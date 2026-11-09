Dr. Hjad bin Omar Al-Ghamdi, the former Director General of Education in the Al-Baha region, passed away today (Monday) in Cairo, following a health issue that affected him a few days ago.



The deceased is considered one of the prominent educational competencies, having started his career in the teaching profession in 1381 AH. He progressed through various responsibilities, beginning with teaching in schools in the Al-Baha region, and eventually serving as the Director General of Education in the region from 1419 AH to 1423 AH.



The late Dr. Al-Ghamdi was one of the founders of the Literary Club in Al-Baha, and he left his mark in social and charitable work, having served as a member of the regional council for three terms.



“Okaz,” which was saddened by the news, extends its heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, asking Allah to envelop him in His vast mercy and grant him a place in His spacious gardens. Indeed, we belong to Allah and indeed to Him we shall return.