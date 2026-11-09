انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى اليوم (الإثنين) في القاهرة، مدير عام التعليم بمنطقة الباحة سابقاً الدكتور هجاد بن عمر الغامدي، إثر عارض صحي ألمّ به قبل عدة أيام.


يُعد الفقيد من الكفاءات التربوية البارزة، إذ بدأ مسيرته في مهنة التعليم عام 1381هـ، وتدرج في عدد من المسؤوليات، بدءاً من التدريس في مدارس منطقة الباحة، وصولاً إلى توليه الإدارة العامة للتعليم بالمنطقة خلال الفترة من عام 1419هـ إلى 1423هـ.


كان الراحل من مؤسسي النادي الأدبي بالباحة، كما ترك بصمات في العمل الاجتماعي والخيري، ونال عضوية مجلس المنطقة لثلاث دورات.


«عكاظ»، التي آلمها النبأ تتقدم بخالص التعازي والمواساة لذوي الفقيد، سائلة الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ويسكنه فسيح جناته. وإنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون.