انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى اليوم (الإثنين) في القاهرة، مدير عام التعليم بمنطقة الباحة سابقاً الدكتور هجاد بن عمر الغامدي، إثر عارض صحي ألمّ به قبل عدة أيام.
يُعد الفقيد من الكفاءات التربوية البارزة، إذ بدأ مسيرته في مهنة التعليم عام 1381هـ، وتدرج في عدد من المسؤوليات، بدءاً من التدريس في مدارس منطقة الباحة، وصولاً إلى توليه الإدارة العامة للتعليم بالمنطقة خلال الفترة من عام 1419هـ إلى 1423هـ.
كان الراحل من مؤسسي النادي الأدبي بالباحة، كما ترك بصمات في العمل الاجتماعي والخيري، ونال عضوية مجلس المنطقة لثلاث دورات.
«عكاظ»، التي آلمها النبأ تتقدم بخالص التعازي والمواساة لذوي الفقيد، سائلة الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ويسكنه فسيح جناته. وإنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون.
Dr. Hjad bin Omar Al-Ghamdi, the former Director General of Education in the Al-Baha region, passed away today (Monday) in Cairo, following a health issue that affected him a few days ago.
The deceased is considered one of the prominent educational competencies, having started his career in the teaching profession in 1381 AH. He progressed through various responsibilities, beginning with teaching in schools in the Al-Baha region, and eventually serving as the Director General of Education in the region from 1419 AH to 1423 AH.
The late Dr. Al-Ghamdi was one of the founders of the Literary Club in Al-Baha, and he left his mark in social and charitable work, having served as a member of the regional council for three terms.
“Okaz,” which was saddened by the news, extends its heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, asking Allah to envelop him in His vast mercy and grant him a place in His spacious gardens. Indeed, we belong to Allah and indeed to Him we shall return.