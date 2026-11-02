يواصل المهاجم المغربي عبدالرزاق حمدالله حضوره استثنائياً في سجلات دوري روشن السعودي، بعدما انفرد بصدارة قائمة أكثر اللاعبين تسجيلاً للثلاثيات «هاتريك» في تاريخ المسابقة، برصيد 11 هاتريك، متقدماً على أقرب منافسيه السوري عمر السومة، الذي يأتي في المركز الثاني بـ9 مرات.


ويؤكد هذا الرقم المكانة التهديفية الكبيرة التي صنعها حمدالله في الملاعب السعودية، بعدما ارتبط اسمه بالأرقام القياسية والحضور الحاسم أمام المرمى، ونجح عبر سنوات مشاركته في الدوري في تسجيل العديد من الثلاثيات التي عززت رصيده التاريخي.


من جانبه، يواصل النجم البرتغالي رونالدو الاقتراب من أصحاب الصدارة، بعدما رفع رصيده إلى 7 ثلاثيات، ليحتل المركز الثالث في القائمة، بفارق ثلاثيتين عن عمر السومة، وأربع ثلاثيات عن المتصدر حمدالله.


وتكشف هذه الأرقام عن قيمة الأسماء الثلاثة في تاريخ المسابقة، وقدرتها على صناعة الفارق التهديفي، في قائمة تجمع بين ثلاثة من أبرز الهدافين الذين تركوا بصمتهم في تاريخ الدوري السعودي للمحترفين.