The Moroccan striker Abdulrazak Hamdallah continues to make an exceptional presence in the records of the Saudi Roshan League, having taken the lead in the list of players with the most hat-tricks in the history of the competition, with a total of 11 hat-tricks, ahead of his closest competitor, the Syrian Omar Al-Soma, who is in second place with 9 times.



This number confirms the significant scoring status that Hamdallah has established in Saudi stadiums, as his name has become associated with record-breaking figures and decisive presence in front of the goal. Over the years of his participation in the league, he has succeeded in scoring numerous hat-tricks that have bolstered his historical tally.



On his part, the Portuguese star Ronaldo continues to close in on the leaders, having raised his tally to 7 hat-tricks, placing him third on the list, two hat-tricks behind Omar Al-Soma and four hat-tricks behind the leader Hamdallah.



These figures reveal the value of the three names in the history of the competition and their ability to make a scoring difference, in a list that brings together three of the most prominent scorers who have left their mark in the history of the Saudi Professional League.