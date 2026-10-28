The French-Cameroonian boxer Christian Mbili confirmed his complete readiness to face the Mexican Canelo Alvarez next Saturday, noting that he has undergone the best training camp of his career, during which he exerted great efforts to reach the highest levels of preparedness before the anticipated bout.



Mbili said in a special statement to "Okaz": "I had a wonderful training camp, during which I put in a lot of effort and hard work, and I can say it is the best training camp of my life, and now I am ready to deliver a strong performance inside the ring."



Regarding his first impression during his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mbili expressed his happiness to be there for the first time, saying: "The city is very beautiful, and the atmosphere here is wonderful, especially since my training camp was in Quebec, where the weather is extremely cold, while the weather here is very suitable, and the people are kind, and I am very happy to be in Saudi Arabia."



As for his expectations for the upcoming match against Canelo Alvarez, the French-Cameroonian boxer expressed his hope to conclude the bout with a knockout, saying: "We will see what happens inside the ring, and I hope to be able to knock out Canelo, God willing."