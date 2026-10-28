أكد الملاكم الفرنسي الكاميروني كريستيان مبيلي جاهزيته التامة لمواجهة المكسيكي كانيلو ألفاريز، السبت القادم، مشيراً إلى أنه خاض أفضل معسكر تدريبي في مسيرته، وبذل خلاله جهوداً كبيرة للوصول إلى أعلى درجات الاستعداد قبل النزال المرتقب.


وقال مبيلي في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ»: «خضت معسكراً تدريبياً رائعاً، بذلت خلاله كثيراً من الجهد والعمل الشاق، وأستطيع القول إنه أفضل معسكر تدريبي في حياتي، والآن أنا جاهز لتقديم عرضاً قوياً داخل الحلبة».


وعن انطباعه الأول خلال زيارته للمملكة العربية السعودية، أعرب مبيلي عن سعادته بوجوده فيها للمرة الأولى، قائلاً: «المدينة جميلة جداً، والأجواء هنا رائعة، خصوصاً أن معسكري التدريبي كان في كيبيك، حيث الأجواء شديدة البرودة، بينما الطقس هنا مناسب جداً، والناس لطفاء، وأنا سعيد للغاية بوجودي في السعودية».


وعن توقعاته للمواجهة المرتقبة أمام كانيلو ألفاريز، أبدى الملاكم الفرنسي الكاميروني تطلعه إلى حسم النزال بالضربة القاضية، قائلاً: «سنرى ما سيحدث داخل الحلبة، وآمل أن أتمكن من إسقاط كانيلو بالضربة القاضية، إن شاء الله».