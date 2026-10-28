The Saudi boxer Sultan Al-Mohammad expressed his great enthusiasm for his anticipated match on (Saturday) October 31 as part of the "Mexico vs. the World" events in Riyadh Season.



Al-Mohammad stated in a statement to "Okaz" that he has completed an intensive training camp in Spain that lasted a month and a half, confirming that he has reached the highest levels of readiness: "I prepared completely in Spain, and I am fully ready, God willing."



Regarding his match against the Mexican Eric Villegas, he clarified that he is not preoccupied with studying his opponent as much as he is focused on improving his own performance: "I focus on my capabilities and my level, and I trust that a strong performance is the way to victory."



Al-Mohammad promised his fans to deliver an exceptional show: "Wait for me on Saturday, I will deliver a historic performance that befits your trust."



He indicated that he has worked on significant technical improvements during the camp that will be evident in the ring, postponing discussions about his next steps until after Saturday's match.