أبدى الملاكم السعودي سلطان المحمد حماسه الكبير لنزاله المنتظر (السبت) 31 أكتوبر ضمن فعاليات «المكسيك ضد العالم» في موسم الرياض.


وقال المحمد في تصريح لـ«عكاظ» إنه أنهى معسكراً تدريبياً مكثفاً في إسبانيا دام شهراً ونصف، مؤكداً وصوله لأعلى درجات الجاهزية: «استعددت بشكل كامل في إسبانيا، وأنا جاهز تماماً بإذن الله».


وبخصوص مواجهة المكسيكي إيريك فيليغاس، أوضح أنه لا ينشغل بدراسة خصمه بقدر تركيزه على تطوير أدائه: «أركز على إمكاناتي ومستواي، وأثق أن الأداء القوي هو طريق الفوز».


ووعد المحمد جماهيره بتقديم عرضاً استثنائياً: «انتظروني السبت، سأقدم أداءً تاريخياً يليق بثقتكم».


وأشار إلى أنه عمل على تحسينات فنية كبيرة خلال المعسكر ستظهر داخل الحلبة، مؤجلاً الحديث عن خطواته القادمة إلى ما بعد نزال السبت.