تتجه أنظار عشاق الملاكمة العالمية إلى العاصمة الرياض، (السبت) القادم 31 أكتوبر، لمتابعة الحدث المرتقب «المكسيك ضد العالم» (Mexico vs. The World)، ضمن فعاليات النسخة السابعة من موسم الرياض، بمشاركة 18 ملاكماً يخوضون تسعة نزالات احترافيةً على حلبة «The Venue»، تتصدرها المواجهة المنتظرة بين النجم المكسيكي ساول «كانيلو» ألفاريز والفرنسي الكاميروني كريستيان مبيلي على لقب المجلس العالمي للملاكمة (WBC) لوزن فوق المتوسط.


وشهدت الرياض، مساء (الأربعاء)، الاستقبال الرسمي للملاكمين المشاركين في الحدث العالمي، وسط حضور عددٍ من الشخصيات الرياضية والإعلامية، إذ ظهر النجوم أمام وسائل الإعلام في أولى الفعاليات الرسمية لأسبوع الملاكمة، وسط أجواء حماسيةً وترقبٍ للمواجهات المرتقبة.


وتخطف مواجهة كانيلو ومبيلي الأضواء، في ظل الطموحات الكبيرة التي يحملها النجمان، إذ يسعى الملاكم المكسيكي إلى استعادة لقب العالم، مستنداً إلى سجلٍ حافلٍ يضم 63 انتصاراً، منها 39 بالضربة القاضية، بعدما سبق له التتويج بألقاب عالمية في أربع فئات وزنية مختلفةً.


في المقابل، يدخل الفرنسي الكاميروني كريستيان مبيلي المواجهة للدفاع عن لقبه العالمي، معتمداً على سجله الخالي من الهزائم، الذي يتضمن 29 انتصاراً، منها 24 بالضربة القاضية، وتعادلاً واحداً، في مواجهةٍ ينتظر أن تشهد صراعاً قوياً بين خبرة كانيلو وطموح مبيلي.


وتشهد الأمسية عدداً من النزالات القوية، أبرزها مواجهة المكسيكي خايمي مونغيا، حامل لقب رابطة الملاكمة العالمية (WBA)، أمام الروسي نيكيتا زون في وزن فوق المتوسط، إلى جانب نزال المكسيكي رافاييل إسبينوزا أمام النيكاراغوي ريكاردو بلاندون، للدفاع عن لقب منظمة الملاكمة العالمية (WBO) لوزن الريشة.


كما سيلتقي المكسيكي ديفيد بيكاسو بالفلبيني كارل مارتن في وزن فوق الديك، فيما سيواجه المكسيكي رايموندو فاسكيز روخاس الياباني ريتو تسوتسومي في وزن فوق الريشة.


وتحضر الملاكمة السعودية في الحدث من خلال الملاكم سلطان المحمد، الذي سيخوض مواجهةً أمام المكسيكي إيريك فيليغاس في وزن فوق الريشة، وسط تطلعاتٍ لمواصلة انتصاراته الاحترافية أمام الجماهير السعودية.


وتتضمن بقية النزالات مواجهة المكسيكي ماركوس فاسكيز أمام الكازاخستاني بيك نورماغانبيت في وزن فوق المتوسط، والمكسيكي كارلوس إميليانو روخو فاسكيز أمام الروماني فلافيوس بيا في الوزن المتوسط، إلى جانب لقاء المكسيكي هيكتور أوكتافيو أغيري والكوبي برايان ليون في وزن فوق المتوسط.


ومن المقرر أن تتواصل فعاليات أسبوع الملاكمة، (الخميس) 29 أكتوبر، بإقامة المؤتمر الصحفي الرسمي في «سكوير 2» بمنطقة «بوليفارد سيتي»، حيث سيتحدث الملاكمون عن استعداداتهم وتوقعاتهم، فيما سيشهد (الجمعة) 30 أكتوبر مراسم الوزن الاحتفالي والمواجهات المباشرة بين المتنافسين عند التاسعة مساءً، قبل انطلاق النزالات الكبرى (السبت)، التي ستُنقل عبر منصة «DAZN» إلى الجماهير حول العالم.


ويعكس تنظيم حدث «المكسيك ضد العالم» استمرار حضور الرياض وجهةً رئيسيةً لاستضافة أبرز أحداث الملاكمة العالمية، ضمن سلسلة الفعاليات الرياضية الكبرى التي يقدمها موسم الرياض، بمشاركة نخبةٍ من الأبطال والنجوم العالميين.