The eyes of global boxing fans are turning to the capital Riyadh, next Saturday, October 31, to follow the highly anticipated event "Mexico vs. The World," as part of the seventh edition of the Riyadh Season, featuring 18 boxers competing in nine professional bouts at "The Venue," headlined by the awaited showdown between Mexican star Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Cameroonian-French Christian Mbili for the World Boxing Council (WBC) title in the super middleweight division.



Riyadh witnessed the official reception of the participating boxers in the global event on Wednesday evening, with the presence of several sports and media personalities, as the stars appeared before the media in the first official events of the boxing week, amidst an atmosphere of excitement and anticipation for the upcoming matches.



The Canelo and Mbili matchup steals the spotlight, given the high ambitions both stars carry, as the Mexican boxer seeks to reclaim the world title, relying on an impressive record of 63 victories, including 39 by knockout, after previously winning world titles in four different weight classes.



On the other hand, Cameroonian-French Christian Mbili enters the bout to defend his world title, relying on his unbeaten record, which includes 29 victories, 24 of which are by knockout, and one draw, in a matchup expected to witness a fierce battle between Canelo's experience and Mbili's ambition.



The evening will feature several strong bouts, most notably the matchup between Mexican Jaime Munguia, the World Boxing Association (WBA) titleholder, against Russian Nikita Zhun in the super middleweight division, alongside the fight of Mexican Rafael Espinoza against Nicaraguan Ricardo Blandon, defending the World Boxing Organization (WBO) title in the featherweight division.



Mexican David Picasso will face Filipino Carl Martin in the bantamweight division, while Mexican Raimundo Vasquez Rojas will take on Japanese Rito Tsutsumi in the super featherweight division.



Saudi boxing is represented in the event by boxer Sultan Al-Mohammed, who will face Mexican Eric Villegas in the super featherweight division, with hopes of continuing his professional victories in front of Saudi audiences.



The remaining bouts include Mexican Marcos Vasquez against Kazakh Bek Normagambet in the super middleweight division, and Mexican Carlos Emiliano Rojo Vasquez against Romanian Flavius Piya in the middleweight division, along with the match between Mexican Hector Octavio Aguirre and Cuban Brian Leon in the super middleweight division.



The boxing week activities are set to continue on Thursday, October 29, with the official press conference at "Square 2" in the "Boulevard City" area, where the boxers will discuss their preparations and expectations, while the ceremonial weigh-in and face-offs between competitors will take place on Friday, October 30, at 9 PM, before the major bouts kick off on Saturday, which will be broadcast via the "DAZN" platform to audiences around the world.



The organization of the "Mexico vs. The World" event reflects Riyadh's continued presence as a key destination for hosting major global boxing events, as part of the series of major sports activities presented by the Riyadh Season, featuring a selection of champions and global stars.