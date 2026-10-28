استهدفت مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية اليوم (الأربعاء) مطار عدن الدولي بصاروخين باليستيين، مساء اليوم، في سادس اعتداء يطال المطار، ما أسفر عن إصابات بين المدنيين وأضرار مادية، وفقاً لما أعلنته القوات المسلحة اليمنية.


وقال المتحدث باسم القوات المسلحة اليمنية العقيد الركن ماجد النزيلي إن المليشيا تواصل استهداف الأعيان المدنية وتعريض حياة المدنيين للخطر، مؤكداً أن الهجوم يأتي ضمن سلسلة اعتداءات متكررة تستهدف المنشآت المدنية والحيوية، وتهدد سلامة الملاحة الجوية.


وأضاف النزيلي أن هذه الهجمات تعكس استمرار استهداف المليشيا لمقدرات الشعب اليمني ومصالحه الحيوية، مشدداً على أن القوات المسلحة مستمرة في مواجهة التهديدات الحوثية والتصدي لاعتداءاتها.


وأكد النزيلي أن القوات المسلحة ستتخذ الإجراءات اللازمة لحماية المدنيين وصون الأرواح والممتلكات، والقيام بواجباتها في الحفاظ على أمن المواطنين وسلامة المنشآت المدنية والحيوية، وفقاً لقواعد القانون الدولي الإنساني.


وكانت وزارة النقل اليمنية أدانت بأشد العبارات تجدد استهداف مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية مطار عدن الدولي، مؤكدة أن المليشيا قصفته مرتين اليوم، الأولى عند الساعة الواحدة ظهراً والثانية عند الثالثة عصراً، لترتفع الاعتداءات التي طالت المطار إلى ستة خلال أيام.


وأكدت الوزارة أن تكرار استهداف المطار، بوصفه منشأة مدنية حيوية، يشكل تهديداً مباشراً لأرواح المسافرين وأطقم الطائرات والعاملين، ويعرض حركة الطيران المدني لمخاطر جسيمة، فضلاً عن انعكاساته على تنقل المواطنين والجهود الإنسانية والإغاثية.


وحملت الوزارة مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية المسؤولية الكاملة عن الاعتداءات وتداعياتها، داعية المجتمع الدولي والمنظمات الأممية المختصة، وفي مقدمتها منظمة الطيران المدني الدولي، إلى إدانة الهجمات والتحرك العاجل لوقفها، واتخاذ موقف واضح وحازم يضمن حماية المطارات والمنشآت المدنية، وصون سلامة الطيران المدني وفق القوانين والاتفاقيات الدولية.