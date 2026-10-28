The Houthi terrorist militia targeted Aden International Airport today (Wednesday) with two ballistic missiles this evening, marking the sixth attack on the airport, resulting in injuries among civilians and material damage, according to the Yemeni armed forces.



The spokesperson for the Yemeni armed forces, Colonel Majid Al-Nazili, stated that the militia continues to target civilian objects and endanger the lives of civilians, emphasizing that the attack is part of a series of repeated assaults on civilian and vital facilities, threatening the safety of air navigation.



Al-Nazili added that these attacks reflect the ongoing targeting by the militia of the Yemeni people's resources and vital interests, stressing that the armed forces will continue to confront Houthi threats and respond to their assaults.



Al-Nazili confirmed that the armed forces will take the necessary measures to protect civilians and safeguard lives and property, fulfilling their duties to maintain the security of citizens and the safety of civilian and vital facilities, in accordance with the rules of international humanitarian law.



The Yemeni Ministry of Transport condemned in the strongest terms the renewed targeting of Aden International Airport by the Houthi terrorist militia, confirming that the militia shelled it twice today, first at 1 PM and then at 3 PM, bringing the total number of attacks on the airport to six in just a few days.



The ministry affirmed that the repeated targeting of the airport, as a vital civilian facility, poses a direct threat to the lives of travelers, aircraft crews, and workers, and exposes civil aviation to serious risks, in addition to its implications for the movement of citizens and humanitarian and relief efforts.



The ministry held the Houthi terrorist militia fully responsible for the attacks and their repercussions, calling on the international community and relevant UN organizations, foremost among them the International Civil Aviation Organization, to condemn the attacks and take urgent action to stop them, and to adopt a clear and firm stance that ensures the protection of airports and civilian facilities, and safeguards the safety of civil aviation in accordance with international laws and agreements.