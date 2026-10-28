أجرى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اليوم (الأربعاء)، اتصالاً هاتفياً بوزير خارجية مملكة إسبانيا خوسيه مانويل ألباريس.
وأعرب خلال الاتصال عن خالص تعازي وصادق مواساة المملكة العربية السعودية لحكومة وشعب مملكة إسبانيا الصديقة، ولأسر وذوي ضحايا حادث اصطدام القطارين السريعين، الذي وقع بالقرب من مدينة توليدو الإسبانية، معرباً عن تضامن المملكة مع مملكة إسبانيا في هذا الحادث الأليم، متمنياً للمصابين الشفاء العاجل.