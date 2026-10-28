Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah conducted a phone call today (Wednesday) with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Spain, José Manuel Albares.

During the call, he expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the government and people of the friendly Kingdom of Spain, as well as to the families and relatives of the victims of the high-speed train collision that occurred near the Spanish city of Toledo, expressing the Kingdom's solidarity with the Kingdom of Spain in this tragic incident, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.