أجرى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اليوم (الأربعاء)، اتصالاً هاتفياً بوزير خارجية مملكة إسبانيا خوسيه مانويل ألباريس.
وأعرب خلال الاتصال عن خالص تعازي وصادق مواساة المملكة العربية السعودية لحكومة وشعب مملكة إسبانيا الصديقة، ولأسر وذوي ضحايا حادث اصطدام القطارين السريعين، الذي وقع بالقرب من مدينة توليدو الإسبانية، معرباً عن تضامن المملكة مع مملكة إسبانيا في هذا الحادث الأليم، متمنياً للمصابين الشفاء العاجل.
وزير الخارجية يعزي نظيره الإسباني في ضحايا حادث اصطدام القطارين قرب توليدو
أجرى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اليوم (الأربعاء)، اتصالاً هاتفياً بوزير خارجية مملكة إسبانيا خوسيه مانويل ألباريس.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah conducted a phone call today (Wednesday) with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Spain, José Manuel Albares.
During the call, he expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the government and people of the friendly Kingdom of Spain, as well as to the families and relatives of the victims of the high-speed train collision that occurred near the Spanish city of Toledo, expressing the Kingdom's solidarity with the Kingdom of Spain in this tragic incident, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.