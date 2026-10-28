The diplomatic efforts to contain the war between the United States, Israel, and Iran continue, amid disagreements that hinder reaching a settlement, after Qatari mediators presented Tehran with a new draft agreement that includes a seven-day timeline to address the parties' concerns and build trust, which Iran described as "unacceptable ideas" that do not rise to the level of an offer.



Reuters reported that a source familiar with the negotiations stated that Tehran is reviewing the draft and is expected to respond by the end of the week, with potential implementation starting early next week, backed by guarantees from several countries. The source clarified that the draft differs from another proposal discussed in Tehran (on Sunday).



The official noted that the new draft sets a seven-day timeline aimed at "addressing the concerns of Tehran and Washington," and includes daily steps for building trust that each party is committed to implementing.



A senior Iranian official involved in the talks later stated that Qatar has only presented "unacceptable ideas and not an offer," and that Tehran's policy of not showing any flexibility regarding the nuclear issue remains unchanged.



Washington insists on including the Iranian nuclear program in the negotiations, while Tehran conditions the end of the U.S. blockade on its ports and the lifting of sanctions on oil exports before discussing other issues, emphasizing that it will not show flexibility on the nuclear matter.



Trump had previously rejected an Iranian proposal linking the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to meeting specific conditions, while renewing his threats to strike Iran, amid Iranian warnings of targeting undersea cables in the region if U.S. and Israeli attacks resume.