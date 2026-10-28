تتواصل التحركات الدبلوماسية لاحتواء الحرب بين الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل وإيران، وسط خلافات تعرقل التوصل إلى تسوية، بعدما قدم الوسطاء القطريون لطهران مسودة اتفاق جديدة تتضمن جدولاً زمنياً من سبعة أيام لمعالجة مخاوف الأطراف وبناء الثقة، فيما وصفتها إيران بأنها «أفكار غير مقبولة» لا ترقى إلى مستوى العرض.


ونقلت «رويترز» عن مسؤول مطلع على المفاوضات أن طهران تدرس المسودة، ومن المتوقع أن ترد عليها بحلول نهاية الأسبوع، على أن يبدأ تنفيذها المحتمل مطلع الأسبوع القادم، بضمانات من عدة دول. وأوضح أن المسودة تختلف عن مقترح آخر نوقش في طهران (الأحد).


وأشار المسؤول إلى أن المسودة الجديدة تضع جدولاً زمنياً لمدة سبعة أيام يهدف إلى «معالجة شواغل طهران وواشنطن»، ويتضمن خطوات يومية لبناء الثقة يلتزم كل طرف بتنفيذها.


فيما قال مسؤول إيراني كبير مشارك في المحادثات في وقت لاحق إن قطر لم تقدم سوى «أفكار غير مقبولة وليس عرضاً»، وإن سياسة طهران بشأن عدم إظهار أي مرونة بشأن القضية النووية لا تزال دون تغيير.


وتتمسك واشنطن بإدراج البرنامج النووي الإيراني ضمن المفاوضات، بينما تشترط طهران إنهاء الحصار الأمريكي على موانئها ورفع العقوبات عن صادرات النفط قبل بحث الملفات الأخرى، مؤكدةً عدم إبداء مرونة في القضية النووية.


وكان ترمب قد رفض مقترحاً إيرانياً سابقاً يربط إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز باستيفاء شروط محددة، فيما جدد تهديداته بضرب إيران، وسط تحذيرات إيرانية من استهداف الكابلات البحرية في المنطقة إذا استؤنفت الهجمات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية.