تتواصل التحركات الدبلوماسية لاحتواء الحرب بين الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل وإيران، وسط خلافات تعرقل التوصل إلى تسوية، بعدما قدم الوسطاء القطريون لطهران مسودة اتفاق جديدة تتضمن جدولاً زمنياً من سبعة أيام لمعالجة مخاوف الأطراف وبناء الثقة، فيما وصفتها إيران بأنها «أفكار غير مقبولة» لا ترقى إلى مستوى العرض.
ونقلت «رويترز» عن مسؤول مطلع على المفاوضات أن طهران تدرس المسودة، ومن المتوقع أن ترد عليها بحلول نهاية الأسبوع، على أن يبدأ تنفيذها المحتمل مطلع الأسبوع القادم، بضمانات من عدة دول. وأوضح أن المسودة تختلف عن مقترح آخر نوقش في طهران (الأحد).
وأشار المسؤول إلى أن المسودة الجديدة تضع جدولاً زمنياً لمدة سبعة أيام يهدف إلى «معالجة شواغل طهران وواشنطن»، ويتضمن خطوات يومية لبناء الثقة يلتزم كل طرف بتنفيذها.
فيما قال مسؤول إيراني كبير مشارك في المحادثات في وقت لاحق إن قطر لم تقدم سوى «أفكار غير مقبولة وليس عرضاً»، وإن سياسة طهران بشأن عدم إظهار أي مرونة بشأن القضية النووية لا تزال دون تغيير.
وتتمسك واشنطن بإدراج البرنامج النووي الإيراني ضمن المفاوضات، بينما تشترط طهران إنهاء الحصار الأمريكي على موانئها ورفع العقوبات عن صادرات النفط قبل بحث الملفات الأخرى، مؤكدةً عدم إبداء مرونة في القضية النووية.
وكان ترمب قد رفض مقترحاً إيرانياً سابقاً يربط إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز باستيفاء شروط محددة، فيما جدد تهديداته بضرب إيران، وسط تحذيرات إيرانية من استهداف الكابلات البحرية في المنطقة إذا استؤنفت الهجمات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية.
The diplomatic efforts to contain the war between the United States, Israel, and Iran continue, amid disagreements that hinder reaching a settlement, after Qatari mediators presented Tehran with a new draft agreement that includes a seven-day timeline to address the parties' concerns and build trust, which Iran described as "unacceptable ideas" that do not rise to the level of an offer.
Reuters reported that a source familiar with the negotiations stated that Tehran is reviewing the draft and is expected to respond by the end of the week, with potential implementation starting early next week, backed by guarantees from several countries. The source clarified that the draft differs from another proposal discussed in Tehran (on Sunday).
The official noted that the new draft sets a seven-day timeline aimed at "addressing the concerns of Tehran and Washington," and includes daily steps for building trust that each party is committed to implementing.
A senior Iranian official involved in the talks later stated that Qatar has only presented "unacceptable ideas and not an offer," and that Tehran's policy of not showing any flexibility regarding the nuclear issue remains unchanged.
Washington insists on including the Iranian nuclear program in the negotiations, while Tehran conditions the end of the U.S. blockade on its ports and the lifting of sanctions on oil exports before discussing other issues, emphasizing that it will not show flexibility on the nuclear matter.
Trump had previously rejected an Iranian proposal linking the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to meeting specific conditions, while renewing his threats to strike Iran, amid Iranian warnings of targeting undersea cables in the region if U.S. and Israeli attacks resume.