The Yemeni armed forces have intensified their military operations against the terrorist Houthi militia, executing 749 precise targeting operations in the past 24 hours, as part of the "Dawn of Yemen" operation, which resulted in the killing of 239 militia leaders and members, and the destruction and damage of 117 vehicles, equipment, and combat machinery, according to the spokesperson for the Yemeni armed forces, Colonel Majid Al-Nazili.



Al-Nazili explained that the operations targeted command centers, fortifications, fire positions, reinforcements, and means of movement and supply, contributing to extinguishing sources of fire and disrupting the militia's field command, depriving its forward positions of support and resupply.



He added that the armed forces and popular resistance units continued to consolidate their gains and expand pressure on militia positions in Taiz, while offensive operations continued on the fronts of Al-Jawf, Marib, Al-Bayda, and the southern and southwestern fronts.



The spokesperson for the Yemeni army confirmed that the armed forces continue to carry out their missions according to the operational plan, while taking necessary precautions to protect civilians and civilian objects.



On another note, the Yemeni government today called on the United Nations Security Council to condemn the Houthi missile attacks on a camp for displaced persons and coast guard facilities in Aden, and to take measures to stop the assaults and hold those responsible accountable.



The Permanent Representative of Yemen to the United Nations, Ambassador Abdullah Al-Saadi, stated in a letter to the President of the Security Council that the Houthi militia targeted a camp for displaced persons in Ras Imran west of Aden with three ballistic missiles on October 26, following the targeting of two coast guard facilities on October 24 with three other missiles.



The government confirmed that the attacks pose a threat to the lives of civilians and the safety of state institutions and vital facilities, and constitute a violation of international humanitarian law, calling for increased pressure on the militia, effective implementation of Security Council Resolutions 2140 and 2216, and enhanced international monitoring to prevent the smuggling of weapons, missiles, and their components to the Houthis.



The government reiterated its commitment to protecting civilians and civilian objects and fulfilling its obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law.