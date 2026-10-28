صعّدت القوات المسلحة اليمنية عملياتها العسكرية ضد مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية، منفذةً 749 عملية استهداف دقيقةً خلال الساعات الـ24 الماضية، ضمن عملية «فجر اليمن»، أسفرت عن قتل 239 من قيادات المليشيا وعناصرها، وتدمير وإعطاب 117 عربة وآلية ومعدة قتالية، وفقاً للمتحدث باسم القوات المسلحة اليمنية العقيد الركن ماجد النزيلي.


وأوضح النزيلي أن العمليات استهدفت مراكز القيادة الميدانية والتحصينات ومرابض النيران والتعزيزات ووسائل الحركة والإمداد، ما أسهم في إخماد مصادر النيران وإرباك القيادة الميدانية للمليشيا، وحرمان مواقعها الأمامية من الإسناد وإعادة التموين.


وأضاف أن وحدات القوات المسلحة والمقاومة الشعبية واصلت في تعز تثبيت مكاسبها وتوسيع الضغط على مواقع المليشيا، فيما استمرت العمليات الهجومية في جبهات الجوف ومأرب والبيضاء، والجبهتين الجنوبية والجنوبية الغربية.


وأكد المتحدث باسم الجيش اليمني أن القوات المسلحة تواصل تنفيذ مهامها وفقاً للخطة العملياتية، مع اتخاذ الاحتياطات اللازمة لحماية المدنيين والأعيان المدنية.


من جهة أخرى، طالبت الحكومة اليمنية اليوم، مجلس الأمن الدولي بإدانة الهجمات الصاروخية الحوثية على مخيماً للنازحين ومنشآت خفر السواحل في عدن، واتخاذ إجراءات لوقف الاعتداءات ومحاسبة المسؤولين عنها.


وقال مندوب اليمن الدائم لدى الأمم المتحدة السفير عبدالله السعدي، في رسالة إلى رئيس مجلس الأمن، إن مليشيا الحوثي استهدفت في 26 أكتوبر الجاري مخيماً للنازحين في رأس عمران غرب عدن بثلاثة صواريخ باليستية، بعد استهداف منشأتين لخفر السواحل في 24 أكتوبر بثلاثة صواريخ أخرى.


وأكدت الحكومة أن الهجمات تمثل تهديداً لحياة المدنيين وسلامة مؤسسات الدولة والمنشآت الحيوية، وانتهاكاً للقانون الدولي الإنساني، داعيةً إلى تشديد الضغط على المليشيا، والتنفيذ الفعال لقراري مجلس الأمن 2140 و2216، وتعزيز الرقابة الدولية لمنع تهريب الأسلحة والصواريخ ومكوناتها إلى الحوثيين.


وجدّدت الحكومة التزامها بحماية المدنيين والأعيان المدنية والوفاء بتعهداتها بموجب القانون الدولي الإنساني والقانون الدولي لحقوق الإنسان.