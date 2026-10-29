The Saudi Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority inaugurated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's pavilion as the guest of honor at the 2026 Algiers International Book Fair, which kicked off today, Wednesday, October 28, and will continue until November 7 at the Palais des Expositions in Algiers. The event is marked by an official and cultural presence that reflects the depth of relations between the two countries and the growing prominence of Saudi culture in international forums.

The opening of the pavilion was attended by the President of the Algerian Council of the Nation, Azzouz Nasri, the President of the National People's Assembly, Khalida Boufetta, the Minister of Culture and Arts, Malika Ben Duda, the CEO of the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority, Dr. Abdul Latif bin Abdulaziz Al-Wasel, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Algeria, Dr. Abdullah Nasser Al-Basiri, and the Governor of the Algerian Book Salon, Mohamed Ivrab.

Choosing the Kingdom as the guest of honor at the fair provides a wide platform to introduce the Saudi cultural scene and the qualitative transformations it is witnessing in the fields of literature, publishing, arts, and heritage, in addition to enhancing the bridges of knowledge exchange between intellectuals and creators in both countries.

Dr. Abdul Latif Al-Wasel affirmed that this hosting represents a culmination of Saudi-Algerian cultural relations and an appreciation for the Saudi presence in both the regional and international cultural scenes, noting that it opens new horizons for introducing the Algerian audience to the diversity of Saudi culture and the richness of its creative and civilizational components.

Al-Wasel praised the support of Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, the Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Board of the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority, for efforts aimed at expanding the Saudi cultural presence and enhancing knowledge dialogue with various cultures. He also expressed his appreciation to the Algerian leadership and the Ministry of Culture and Arts for their warm reception, which reflects the fraternal and historical ties between the two countries.

The Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority leads the Saudi participation with an expanded cultural delegation that includes several national bodies and institutions concerned with literature, heritage, fashion, culinary arts, architecture, design, cinema, Arabic calligraphy, libraries, translation, and the Arabic language, providing a comprehensive picture of the multiple tributaries of Saudi culture and the integration of its institutions.

The Kingdom's pavilion hosts a rich cultural program filled with intellectual seminars, poetry evenings, and literary meetings featuring a selection of Saudi writers and intellectuals, along with performances of performing arts that convey aspects of the Saudi folk heritage to the Algerian audience.

The historical memory of the Kingdom is represented through an exhibition of rare manuscripts and archaeological replicas, while traditional handicrafts, clothing, and musical instruments highlight the cultural diversity among the regions of the Kingdom. The pavilion also allocates spaces for Saudi publications, film screenings, and traditional hospitality in an experience that combines knowledge, arts, and history.

The Saudi participation transcends the boundaries of cultural display to build spaces for dialogue and knowledge exchange, providing the Algerian reader with the opportunity to closely explore the Saudi creative experience in its various fields.

With this presence, Saudi culture meets Algerian culture in a shared Arab space that reaffirms the role of books and arts in documenting the ties between peoples and grants cultural relations between the two countries new dimensions that go beyond the occasion to broader horizons of cooperation and creativity.