افتتحت هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة جناح المملكة العربية السعودية ضيف شرف معرض الجزائر الدولي للكتاب 2026 الذي انطلقت فعالياته اليوم الأربعاء 28 أكتوبر وتستمر حتى 7 نوفمبر القادم في قصر الصنوبر البحري بالعاصمة الجزائرية وسط حضور رسمي وثقافي يعكس عمق العلاقات بين البلدين والمكانة المتنامية للثقافة السعودية في المحافل الدولية.
وشهد افتتاح الجناح حضور رئيس مجلس الأمة الجزائري عزوز ناصري ورئيسة المجلس الشعبي الوطني خليدة بوفدش ووزيرة الثقافة والفنون مليكة بن دودة والرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة الدكتور عبداللطيف بن عبدالعزيز الواصل وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الجزائر الدكتور عبدالله ناصر البصيري ومحافظ صالون الكتاب الجزائري محمد إڤرب.
ويمنح اختيار المملكة ضيف شرف المعرض مساحة واسعة للتعريف بالمشهد الثقافي السعودي وما يشهده من تحولات نوعية في مجالات الأدب والنشر والفنون والتراث إلى جانب تعزيز جسور التواصل المعرفي بين المثقفين والمبدعين في البلدين.
وأكد عبداللطيف الواصل أن هذه الاستضافة تمثل تتويجاً للعلاقات الثقافية السعودية الجزائرية وتقديراً للحضور السعودي في المشهدين الثقافي الإقليمي والدولي مشيراً إلى أنها تفتح آفاقاً جديدة لتعريف الجمهور الجزائري بتنوع الثقافة السعودية وثراء مكوناتها الإبداعية والحضارية.
وثمن الواصل دعم الأمير بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان وزير الثقافة رئيس مجلس إدارة هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة للجهود الرامية إلى توسيع الحضور الثقافي السعودي وتعزيز الحوار المعرفي مع مختلف الثقافات كما أعرب عن تقديره للقيادة الجزائرية ووزارة الثقافة والفنون على حفاوة الاستقبال وما تعكسه من روابط أخوية وتاريخية بين البلدين.
وتقود هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة المشاركة السعودية بوفد ثقافي موسع يضم عدداً من الهيئات والمؤسسات الوطنية المعنية بالأدب والتراث والأزياء وفنون الطهي والعمارة والتصميم والسينما والخط العربي والمكتبات والترجمة واللغة العربية بما يقدم صورة شاملة عن تعدد روافد الثقافة السعودية وتكامل مؤسساتها.
ويحتضن جناح المملكة برنامجاً ثقافياً حافلاً بالندوات الفكرية والأمسيات الشعرية واللقاءات الأدبية بمشاركة نخبة من الكتاب والمثقفين السعوديين إلى جانب عروض للفنون الأدائية التي تنقل جانباً من الموروث الشعبي السعودي إلى الجمهور الجزائري.
وتحضر الذاكرة التاريخية للمملكة من خلال معرض للمخطوطات النادرة والمستنسخات الأثرية فيما تبرز الحرف اليدوية والأزياء التقليدية والآلات الموسيقية ملامح التنوع الثقافي بين مناطق المملكة. كما يخصص الجناح مساحات للإصدارات السعودية والعروض السينمائية والضيافة التقليدية في تجربة تجمع بين المعرفة والفنون والتاريخ.
وتتجاوز المشاركة السعودية حدود العرض الثقافي إلى بناء مساحات للحوار والتبادل المعرفي وإتاحة الفرصة أمام القارئ الجزائري للتعرف عن قرب على التجربة الإبداعية السعودية في مختلف مجالاتها.
وبهذا الحضور تلتقي الثقافة السعودية بنظيرتها الجزائرية في فضاءً عربي مشترك يعيد التأكيد على دور الكتاب والفنون في توثيق الروابط بين الشعوب ويمنح العلاقات الثقافية بين البلدين أبعاداً جديدة تتجاوز المناسبة إلى آفاق أرحب من التعاون والإبداع.