قد لا يكون الطعام وحده المسؤول عن ارتفاع مستويات السكر في الدم، إذ يمكن لبعض السلوكيات اليومية المعتادة أن تؤثر في قدرة الجسم على تنظيم الغلوكوز، بدءاً من قلة النوم والتوتر، وصولاً إلى الجلوس الطويل وعدم انتظام مواعيد الوجبات.
وبحسب تقرير نشره موقع (فوكس 4 نيوز)، فإن الانتباه إلى هذه العوامل وإجراء تعديلات بسيطة على نمط الحياة قد يساعدان في دعم استقرار مستويات السكر، وتحسين الصحة العامة، والحد من التقلبات التي قد تنعكس على نشاط الجسم وطاقته.
قلة النوم
لا تقتصر آثار النوم غير الكافي على الشعور بالإرهاق وضعف التركيز، بل قد تمتد إلى آليات تنظيم السكر في الجسم. فاضطرابات النوم يمكن أن تقلل حساسية الجسم للإنسولين، وهو الهرمون المسؤول عن مساعدة الغلوكوز على الانتقال من الدم إلى الخلايا، ما قد يجعل ضبط مستوياته أكثر صعوبة.
التوتر المستمر
تحت الضغط النفسي، يفرز الجسم هرمونات مثل الكورتيزول والأدرينالين، تدفع الكبد إلى إطلاق المزيد من الغلوكوز في مجرى الدم لتوفير الطاقة اللازمة للاستجابة للتوتر. ومع استمرار الضغوط، قد تتأثر مستويات السكر، ويزداد التحدي أمام المصابين بالسكري في المحافظة على قراءاتهم ضمن النطاق المستهدف.
قلة الحركة والجلوس الطويل
تستخدم العضلات الغلوكوز مصدراً للطاقة أثناء النشاط البدني، ما يساعد على تنظيم مستوياته في الدم. وفي المقابل، قد يؤدي الخمول والجلوس لفترات ممتدة إلى تقليل استهلاك الجسم للغلوكوز، خصوصاً عندما يقترنان بقلة النشاط اليومي أو بنظام غذائي غير متوازن.
عدم انتظام الوجبات
قد يؤثر تخطي الوجبات أو تأخيرها لفترات طويلة، ثم تناول كميات كبيرة من الطعام، في توازن مستويات السكر. كذلك، يمكن للأطعمة الغنية بالسكريات والكربوهيدرات المكررة أن تسبب ارتفاعاً سريعاً في الغلوكوز، لا سيما عند تناولها بكميات كبيرة أو دون مراعاة التوازن الغذائي.
ولا يعني ظهور ارتفاع في مستوى السكر بالضرورة الإصابة بمرض السكري، إذ تتأثر القراءات بعوامل متعددة؛ من بينها توقيت القياس والطعام والنشاط البدني والحالة الصحية. ومع ذلك، فإن تكرار القراءات المرتفعة يستدعي مراجعة الطبيب لتحديد السبب وإجراء التقييم المناسب.
ويساعد الالتزام بمواعيد نوم منتظمة، وممارسة النشاط البدني، وإدارة التوتر، وتناول وجبات متوازنة في دعم التحكم بمستويات السكر. أما الأشخاص المصابون بالسكري، فمن المهم أن يتبعوا خطة العلاج الموصوفة لهم، وألا يُجروا تغييرات على أدويتهم دون الرجوع إلى الطبيب المختص.
Food alone may not be responsible for elevated blood sugar levels, as some common daily behaviors can affect the body's ability to regulate glucose, ranging from lack of sleep and stress to prolonged sitting and irregular meal times.
According to a report published by (Fox 4 News), paying attention to these factors and making simple lifestyle adjustments may help support stable sugar levels, improve overall health, and reduce fluctuations that can affect the body's activity and energy.
Lack of Sleep
The effects of insufficient sleep are not limited to feelings of fatigue and poor concentration; they may extend to the mechanisms that regulate sugar in the body. Sleep disorders can reduce the body's sensitivity to insulin, the hormone responsible for helping glucose move from the blood into the cells, making it more difficult to control its levels.
Chronic Stress
Under psychological pressure, the body releases hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline, prompting the liver to release more glucose into the bloodstream to provide the energy needed to respond to stress. As stress continues, sugar levels may be affected, increasing the challenge for those with diabetes to maintain their readings within the target range.
Lack of Movement and Prolonged Sitting
Muscles use glucose as an energy source during physical activity, which helps regulate its levels in the blood. Conversely, inactivity and sitting for extended periods may reduce the body's glucose consumption, especially when combined with a lack of daily activity or an unbalanced diet.
Irregular Meal Times
Skipping meals or delaying them for long periods, followed by consuming large amounts of food, can affect the balance of sugar levels. Additionally, foods rich in sugars and refined carbohydrates can cause a rapid spike in glucose, especially when consumed in large quantities or without considering nutritional balance.
The appearance of elevated sugar levels does not necessarily indicate diabetes, as readings are influenced by multiple factors, including the timing of the measurement, food intake, physical activity, and health status. However, repeated high readings warrant a visit to the doctor to determine the cause and conduct the appropriate evaluation.
Maintaining regular sleep schedules, engaging in physical activity, managing stress, and consuming balanced meals helps support the control of sugar levels. For individuals with diabetes, it is important to follow the prescribed treatment plan and not make changes to their medications without consulting a specialist doctor.