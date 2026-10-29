Food alone may not be responsible for elevated blood sugar levels, as some common daily behaviors can affect the body's ability to regulate glucose, ranging from lack of sleep and stress to prolonged sitting and irregular meal times.

According to a report published by (Fox 4 News), paying attention to these factors and making simple lifestyle adjustments may help support stable sugar levels, improve overall health, and reduce fluctuations that can affect the body's activity and energy.

Lack of Sleep

The effects of insufficient sleep are not limited to feelings of fatigue and poor concentration; they may extend to the mechanisms that regulate sugar in the body. Sleep disorders can reduce the body's sensitivity to insulin, the hormone responsible for helping glucose move from the blood into the cells, making it more difficult to control its levels.

Chronic Stress

Under psychological pressure, the body releases hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline, prompting the liver to release more glucose into the bloodstream to provide the energy needed to respond to stress. As stress continues, sugar levels may be affected, increasing the challenge for those with diabetes to maintain their readings within the target range.

Lack of Movement and Prolonged Sitting

Muscles use glucose as an energy source during physical activity, which helps regulate its levels in the blood. Conversely, inactivity and sitting for extended periods may reduce the body's glucose consumption, especially when combined with a lack of daily activity or an unbalanced diet.

Irregular Meal Times

Skipping meals or delaying them for long periods, followed by consuming large amounts of food, can affect the balance of sugar levels. Additionally, foods rich in sugars and refined carbohydrates can cause a rapid spike in glucose, especially when consumed in large quantities or without considering nutritional balance.

The appearance of elevated sugar levels does not necessarily indicate diabetes, as readings are influenced by multiple factors, including the timing of the measurement, food intake, physical activity, and health status. However, repeated high readings warrant a visit to the doctor to determine the cause and conduct the appropriate evaluation.

Maintaining regular sleep schedules, engaging in physical activity, managing stress, and consuming balanced meals helps support the control of sugar levels. For individuals with diabetes, it is important to follow the prescribed treatment plan and not make changes to their medications without consulting a specialist doctor.