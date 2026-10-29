قد لا يكون الطعام وحده المسؤول عن ارتفاع مستويات السكر في الدم، إذ يمكن لبعض السلوكيات اليومية المعتادة أن تؤثر في قدرة الجسم على تنظيم الغلوكوز، بدءاً من قلة النوم والتوتر، وصولاً إلى الجلوس الطويل وعدم انتظام مواعيد الوجبات.

وبحسب تقرير نشره موقع (فوكس 4 نيوز)، فإن الانتباه إلى هذه العوامل وإجراء تعديلات بسيطة على نمط الحياة قد يساعدان في دعم استقرار مستويات السكر، وتحسين الصحة العامة، والحد من التقلبات التي قد تنعكس على نشاط الجسم وطاقته.

قلة النوم

لا تقتصر آثار النوم غير الكافي على الشعور بالإرهاق وضعف التركيز، بل قد تمتد إلى آليات تنظيم السكر في الجسم. فاضطرابات النوم يمكن أن تقلل حساسية الجسم للإنسولين، وهو الهرمون المسؤول عن مساعدة الغلوكوز على الانتقال من الدم إلى الخلايا، ما قد يجعل ضبط مستوياته أكثر صعوبة.

التوتر المستمر

تحت الضغط النفسي، يفرز الجسم هرمونات مثل الكورتيزول والأدرينالين، تدفع الكبد إلى إطلاق المزيد من الغلوكوز في مجرى الدم لتوفير الطاقة اللازمة للاستجابة للتوتر. ومع استمرار الضغوط، قد تتأثر مستويات السكر، ويزداد التحدي أمام المصابين بالسكري في المحافظة على قراءاتهم ضمن النطاق المستهدف.

قلة الحركة والجلوس الطويل

تستخدم العضلات الغلوكوز مصدراً للطاقة أثناء النشاط البدني، ما يساعد على تنظيم مستوياته في الدم. وفي المقابل، قد يؤدي الخمول والجلوس لفترات ممتدة إلى تقليل استهلاك الجسم للغلوكوز، خصوصاً عندما يقترنان بقلة النشاط اليومي أو بنظام غذائي غير متوازن.

عدم انتظام الوجبات

قد يؤثر تخطي الوجبات أو تأخيرها لفترات طويلة، ثم تناول كميات كبيرة من الطعام، في توازن مستويات السكر. كذلك، يمكن للأطعمة الغنية بالسكريات والكربوهيدرات المكررة أن تسبب ارتفاعاً سريعاً في الغلوكوز، لا سيما عند تناولها بكميات كبيرة أو دون مراعاة التوازن الغذائي.

ولا يعني ظهور ارتفاع في مستوى السكر بالضرورة الإصابة بمرض السكري، إذ تتأثر القراءات بعوامل متعددة؛ من بينها توقيت القياس والطعام والنشاط البدني والحالة الصحية. ومع ذلك، فإن تكرار القراءات المرتفعة يستدعي مراجعة الطبيب لتحديد السبب وإجراء التقييم المناسب.

ويساعد الالتزام بمواعيد نوم منتظمة، وممارسة النشاط البدني، وإدارة التوتر، وتناول وجبات متوازنة في دعم التحكم بمستويات السكر. أما الأشخاص المصابون بالسكري، فمن المهم أن يتبعوا خطة العلاج الموصوفة لهم، وألا يُجروا تغييرات على أدويتهم دون الرجوع إلى الطبيب المختص.