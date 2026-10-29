لم يعد أمن الشرق الأوسط يحتمل مزيداً من المغامرات والحروب التي تستنزف الشعوب، وتبدد فرص التنمية. فالمنطقة، بما تمتلكه من ثروات وموقع إستراتيجي وطاقات بشرية، تحتاج إلى تعاون يحمي سيادة دولها، ويمنع تحويل خلافاتها إلى أبواب للتدخل وإشعال الفتن والفوضى.


لقد أثبتت الأزمات أن اضطراب أي دولة تمتد آثاره إلى جيرانها، عبر تهديد الاقتصاد والطاقة والملاحة، وانتشار التطرف والسلاح والنزوح. ولذلك، فإن حماية الاستقرار مسؤولية مشتركة، تتطلب تغليب المصالح المتبادلة، وإدارة الخلافات بالحوار، والابتعاد عن سياسات الاستنزاف والمواجهة.


وفي هذا السياق، يصب الاجتماع الرباعي الذي عُقد في طهران يوم 26 أكتوبر 2026، بمشاركة السعودية وإيران وتركيا وباكستان، في اتجاه تعزيز المسؤولية الإقليمية. وقد اتفقت الدول الأربع على مواصلة المشاورات لتعزيز التعاون في قضايا السلام والأمن، بما يوفر فرصة للبناء على المصالح المشتركة واحتواء التوترات.


وتكمن أهمية الاجتماع في جمع أطراف متباينة الرؤى حول ضرورة منع اتساع الصراعات. لكن نجاحه يرتبط بترجمة الحوار إلى التزامات عملية، أساسها احترام السيادة، وعدم التدخل في الشؤون الداخلية، ورفض دعم الجماعات المسلحة خارج مؤسسات الدولة، والامتناع عن استخدام أزمات الجوار أدوات للضغط والمساومة. إن ردع الطامعين والمتربصين الساعين إلى نشر الفوضى يبدأ بإغلاق الثغرات التي يستغلونها. فالانقسام والتحريض الطائفي وضعف المؤسسات توفر بيئة للتدخل، كما تتحمل وسائل الإعلام مسؤولية تجنب خطاب الكراهية، والتحقق من المعلومات، ومنع تحويل الخلاف السياسي إلى عداء بين الشعوب. فالثقة المجتمعية سند ضروري لأي تقارب رسمي، وحمايتها تساعد على إفشال محاولات التعبئة والفتنة.


ويحتاج السلام كذلك إلى ردع مسؤول، يقوم على التنسيق الدفاعي المشروع، وحماية المنشآت الحيوية والممرات البحرية، ومكافحة الإرهاب، وإنشاء قنوات اتصال عاجلة تمنع سوء التقدير. وينبغي أن تقترن هذه الإجراءات بحماية المدنيين واحترام القانون الدولي، وبشراكات اقتصادية تجعل الاستقرار مصلحة ملموسة للشعوب.


ولا تكتمل منظومة الأمن الإقليمي دون معالجة عادلة للقضية الفلسطينية، ورفض التهجير والاعتداء على سيادة الدول. فالحقوق المؤجلة والمعاناة المستمرة تقوّض فرص السلام الدائم.


واجتماع طهران يمكن أن يشكل بداية لمسار أوسع، تشارك فيه دول المنطقة، وتُقاس نتائجه بخفض التوتر واحترام الالتزامات. فشعوب الشرق الأوسط تستحق تكاتفا يصون حاضرها ومستقبل أبنائها، وحكمة تغلق أبواب الفتن، وتجمع بين القوة لحماية الاستقرار وردع العدوان.