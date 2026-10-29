The security of the Middle East can no longer bear further adventures and wars that drain its peoples and squander development opportunities. The region, with its wealth, strategic location, and human resources, needs cooperation that protects the sovereignty of its states and prevents its disputes from becoming gateways for intervention and igniting strife and chaos.



The crises have proven that the instability of any country extends its effects to its neighbors, threatening the economy, energy, and navigation, as well as spreading extremism, weapons, and displacement. Therefore, protecting stability is a shared responsibility that requires prioritizing mutual interests, managing disputes through dialogue, and avoiding policies of depletion and confrontation.



In this context, the quadrilateral meeting held in Tehran on October 26, 2026, with the participation of Saudi Arabia, Iran, Turkey, and Pakistan, aims to enhance regional responsibility. The four countries agreed to continue consultations to strengthen cooperation on peace and security issues, providing an opportunity to build on common interests and contain tensions.



The importance of the meeting lies in bringing together parties with differing views on the necessity of preventing the escalation of conflicts. However, its success is linked to translating dialogue into practical commitments, based on respecting sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs, rejecting support for armed groups outside state institutions, and refraining from using neighborhood crises as tools for pressure and bargaining. Deterring those who seek to spread chaos begins with closing the gaps they exploit. Division, sectarian incitement, and weak institutions create an environment for intervention, while the media bears the responsibility of avoiding hate speech, verifying information, and preventing the transformation of political disputes into enmity between peoples. Community trust is an essential support for any official rapprochement, and protecting it helps thwart attempts at mobilization and sedition.



Peace also requires responsible deterrence, based on legitimate defensive coordination, protecting vital facilities and maritime passages, combating terrorism, and establishing urgent communication channels to prevent miscalculations. These measures should be coupled with the protection of civilians and respect for international law, along with economic partnerships that make stability a tangible interest for the peoples.



The regional security system cannot be complete without a fair resolution to the Palestinian issue and a rejection of displacement and violations of state sovereignty. Deferred rights and ongoing suffering undermine the prospects for lasting peace.



The Tehran meeting could mark the beginning of a broader path, involving the countries of the region, with its results measured by reduced tensions and respect for commitments. The peoples of the Middle East deserve a solidarity that safeguards their present and the future of their children, along with wisdom that closes the doors to strife and combines strength to protect stability and deter aggression.