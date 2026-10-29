- كشفت وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي وجهًا آخر لبعض الأصوات التي تتخذ من الإعلام منبرًا لبث الحقد والكراهية، وترويج الشائعات، والشماتة بالمملكة العربية السعودية على خلفية قصف مطار الملك خالد الدولي من أيادي غدر الحوثيين. وقد بلغت الشماتة ببعض هذه الأصوات حدَّ التشفي في استهداف المدنيين الآمنين، في مشهد يكشف عن غياب الحس الإنساني، قبل أن يكشف عن غياب المهنية الإعلامية. لقد أظهرت هذه المنصات حقيقة بعض الأبواق التي تحاول النيل من المملكة والإساءة إلى مواقفها، مدفوعةً بحسابات وأجندات لا تمت بصلة إلى أخلاقيات العمل الإعلامي.


- ومهما حاولت هذه الأصوات إحداث شرخ في العلاقات الراسخة التي تربط المملكة بأشقائها العرب، فإنها ستصطدم بواقع أقوى من حملاتها؛ فالعلاقات بين الدول لا تُبنى على مواقف عابرة أو تصريحات حاقدة، وإنما تقوم على تاريخ مشترك، ومصالح متبادلة، وروابط أخوية وثيقة، ومواقف تحفظها الشعوب والقيادات. وتبقى علاقات المملكة بمصر والعراق ولبنان أعمق من أن تنال منها أصوات تسعى إلى إشعال الخلافات أو الاصطياد في المياه العكرة.


- لقد تابعتُ بعض المنصات الإعلامية التي لم تُخفِ شماتتها بالمملكة، وبدت في خطابها مشاعر الحقد والعداء واضحةً.


- ومن المؤسف أن بعض من يقدّمون أنفسهم بوصفهم إعلاميين قد تخلّوا عن أبسط قواعد المهنة وأخلاقياتها، فيما تحوّل آخرون، ممن لا يملكون سوى هواتفهم وحساباتهم على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، إلى أبواق تروّج للشائعات وتغذّي الكراهية، من دون اعتبار للحقيقة أو للمسؤولية الأخلاقية التي تفرضها الكلمة.


- لكن هؤلاء يخطئون حين يظنون أن الإساءة إلى المملكة ستغيّر مواقف الشعوب أو تهزّ علاقاتها بها. فكل من زار السعودية، أو أقام فيها، أو تعامل مع أهلها، يستطيع أن يشهد بما وجده من حسن استقبال، وكرم ضيافة، وأمن واستقرار، وتقدير للإنسان. وقد كشفت ردود كثير من المقيمين الذين عاشوا بين السعوديين وعرفوا المجتمع عن قرب، الفارق الشاسع بين خطاب الكراهية الذي تروّجه بعض الحسابات، والواقع الذي يلمسه الناس ويشهدون به من خلال تجاربهم المباشرة.


- وكان اللافت أن الردود الأكثر وضوحًا لم تقتصر على المؤسسات الرسمية، بل صدرت أيضًا عن أصوات شعبية رفضت الإساءة، وأعلنت مواقفها بكل شجاعة، مؤكدةً أن الروابط الأخوية لا ينبغي أن تكون رهينة أصوات تسعى إلى إثارة الفتن وتأجيج الخلافات. فالشعوب الواعية أقدر على التمييز بين الإعلام المهني الذي ينقل الحقيقة بموضوعية، والخطاب الموجّه الذي يسعى إلى تضليل الرأي العام وتحقيق مكاسب ضيقة.


- إن الإعلامي النزيه هو من يجعل الحقيقة بوصلته، ويتعامل مع الأحداث بموضوعية ومسؤولية، لا من يضع قلمه ومواقفه في خدمة مصالح ضيقة أو أجندات مشبوهة. وما يصدر عن بعض الأصوات الشاذة لا يجوز تعميمه على الشعوب التي تنتمي إليها، ولا اتخاذه ذريعةً للإساءة إلى دول بأكملها؛ فهناك فارق كبير بين رأي فرد، مهما علا صوته، وموقف شعب أو دولة بأسرها.


- وقد عبّرت مواقف رسمية وشعبية في دول عربية شقيقة عن التضامن مع المملكة والوقوف إلى جانبها في مواجهة الاعتداءات التي تستهدف أمنها واستقرارها. والمملكة، بما تملكه من إمكانات وقدرات، ماضية في حماية أرضها وصون أمنها، فيما يواصل أبطالها أداء واجبهم في الدفاع عن الوطن والتصدي لكل عدوان يستهدف المدنيين والمنشآت، بكل شجاعة واقتدار.


- ومن المؤكد أن حملات التضليل لا تستطيع حجب الحقائق إلى الأبد، وأن الأصوات التي تراهن على بث الفرقة ستفقد تأثيرها حين تنكشف أهدافها وتتضح تناقضاتها. أما أصحاب المواقف الشريفة، الذين يرفضون الانجرار خلف الشائعات والحملات الممنهجة، فسيبقون حاضرين في المشهد؛ لأن الكلمة الصادقة لا تفقد قيمتها بتغيّر الظروف، ولأن المواقف الأصيلة تُقاس بمدى التزامها بالحق والعدل، لا بحجم الضجيج الذي يرافقها.


- إن علاقتنا بشعوب مصر والعراق ولبنان وسائر الدول العربية الشقيقة أعمق بكثير من أن تهزّها تصريحات مسيئة أو حملات مغرضة يشنّها بعض الإعلاميين المنحازين إلى أجندات مضللة، ولا سيما أن مواقف هؤلاء لا تعبّر بالضرورة عن شعوبهم ولا تمثّلها. فنحن نؤمن بأن الشعوب أكبر من الخلافات العابرة، وأن ما يجمعنا من تاريخ ومصالح وروابط إنسانية وأخوية أقوى من محاولات الوقيعة البائسة.


- ولا ينبغي أن نسمح لأصحاب الخطابات المتشنجة باختطاف صورة العلاقات العربية أو فرض مواقف على الشعوب لا تعبّر عن حقيقة مشاعرها وتطلعاتها.


- وتكمن المشكلة الحقيقية في بعض القنوات والمنصات والأصوات التي تتبنى خطابًا يتقاطع مع أجندات سياسية خارجية، وتروّج لمواقف تخدم مشاريع إقليمية على حساب الحقيقة ومصالح الشعوب العربية، وفي مقدمتها، وفق ما يراه منتقدو هذه السياسات، المشروع الإيراني. وحين يتحول الإعلام إلى أداة للدعاية والتحريض بدلًا من نقل الحقائق وتحليل الأحداث بمهنية، فإنه يفقد رسالته السامية، ويصبح جزءًا من المشكلة بدلًا من أن يكون وسيلةً للفهم والتنوير وكشف الحقائق.


- خلاصة القول: إن الإعلام المضلِّل قد يرفع صوته، لكنه لا يستطيع حجب الحقيقة إلى الأبد. فالأقنعة تسقط، والأهداف تنكشف، والعلاقات الراسخة لا تهزّها حملات عابرة. وستظل المملكة العربية السعودية، بقيادتها وشعبها، متمسكةً بأمنها واستقرارها، ومعتزةً بعلاقاتها الأخوية الصادقة مع الشعوب العربية. وستبقى الكلمة الصادقة والمواقف الشريفة هما الرهان الحقيقي في زمن كثرت فيه المنصات، وتعددت فيه الأجندات، وأصبح التمييز بين الإعلام المهني والتضليل مسؤوليةً تقع على عاتق كل من يحمل قلمًا أو يتصدر مشهدًا إعلاميًا.