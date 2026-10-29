- Social media has revealed another face of some voices that use the media as a platform to spread hatred and animosity, promote rumors, and gloat over the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the wake of the bombing of King Khalid International Airport by the treacherous hands of the Houthis. The gloating of some of these voices has reached the point of rejoicing in the targeting of innocent civilians, in a scene that reveals a lack of human sensitivity, before it reveals a lack of media professionalism. These platforms have shown the reality of some loudspeakers that attempt to undermine the Kingdom and tarnish its positions, driven by calculations and agendas that have no connection to the ethics of media work.



- No matter how hard these voices try to create a rift in the solid relationships that bind the Kingdom to its Arab brothers, they will collide with a reality stronger than their campaigns; for the relationships between countries are not built on transient positions or hateful statements, but rather on a shared history, mutual interests, strong brotherly ties, and positions that are preserved by peoples and leaders. The relationships of the Kingdom with Egypt, Iraq, and Lebanon remain too deep to be affected by voices seeking to ignite disputes or fish in troubled waters.



- I have followed some media platforms that did not hide their gloating over the Kingdom, and their discourse clearly reflected feelings of hatred and animosity.



- It is unfortunate that some who present themselves as journalists have abandoned the simplest rules and ethics of the profession, while others, who possess nothing but their phones and accounts on social media platforms, have turned into loudspeakers promoting rumors and fueling hatred, without regard for the truth or the moral responsibility that words impose.



- However, they are mistaken when they think that insulting the Kingdom will change the positions of peoples or shake their relationships with it. Anyone who has visited Saudi Arabia, or lived there, or interacted with its people can testify to the warm reception, generous hospitality, security and stability, and respect for humanity that they found. The responses of many residents who lived among Saudis and knew the society closely revealed the vast difference between the hate speech promoted by some accounts and the reality that people experience and witness through their direct experiences.



- Notably, the most clear responses did not come only from official institutions but also from popular voices that rejected the insults and boldly declared their positions, affirming that brotherly ties should not be held hostage to voices seeking to stir up discord and inflame disputes. Conscious peoples are more capable of distinguishing between professional media that conveys the truth objectively and directed discourse that seeks to mislead public opinion and achieve narrow gains.



- The honest journalist is one who makes the truth his compass and deals with events with objectivity and responsibility, not one who places his pen and positions in the service of narrow interests or dubious agendas. What comes from some deviant voices should not be generalized to the peoples to which they belong, nor should it be used as a pretext to insult entire countries; for there is a significant difference between an individual’s opinion, no matter how loud it is, and the position of an entire people or state.



- Official and popular positions in brotherly Arab countries have expressed solidarity with the Kingdom and support for it in facing the attacks targeting its security and stability. The Kingdom, with its capabilities and resources, is continuing to protect its land and preserve its security, while its heroes continue to perform their duty in defending the homeland and confronting every aggression targeting civilians and facilities, with courage and competence.



- It is certain that campaigns of misinformation cannot hide the truths forever, and that the voices betting on sowing discord will lose their influence when their goals are revealed and their contradictions become clear. As for those with honorable positions, who refuse to be dragged behind rumors and systematic campaigns, they will remain present in the scene; because the sincere word does not lose its value with changing circumstances, and because authentic positions are measured by their commitment to truth and justice, not by the volume of noise that accompanies them.



- Our relationship with the peoples of Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon, and all other brotherly Arab countries is much deeper than to be shaken by insulting statements or malicious campaigns waged by some journalists biased toward misleading agendas, especially since the positions of these individuals do not necessarily reflect their peoples or represent them. We believe that peoples are greater than transient disputes, and that what unites us in terms of history, interests, human and brotherly ties is stronger than attempts at despicable division.



- We should not allow those with inflammatory rhetoric to hijack the image of Arab relations or impose positions on peoples that do not reflect their true feelings and aspirations.



- The real problem lies in some channels, platforms, and voices that adopt a discourse intersecting with foreign political agendas, promoting positions that serve regional projects at the expense of truth and the interests of Arab peoples, foremost among them, according to critics of these policies, the Iranian project. When media becomes a tool for propaganda and incitement instead of conveying truths and analyzing events professionally, it loses its noble message and becomes part of the problem instead of being a means for understanding, enlightenment, and revealing truths.



- In summary: misleading media may raise its voice, but it cannot hide the truth forever. Masks fall, goals are revealed, and solid relationships are not shaken by transient campaigns. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with its leadership and people, will remain committed to its security and stability, proud of its sincere brotherly relations with Arab peoples. The sincere word and honorable positions will remain the true bet in an era where platforms have multiplied, agendas have diversified, and distinguishing between professional media and misinformation is a responsibility that falls on everyone who holds a pen or takes center stage in the media scene.