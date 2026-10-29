- كشفت وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي وجهًا آخر لبعض الأصوات التي تتخذ من الإعلام منبرًا لبث الحقد والكراهية، وترويج الشائعات، والشماتة بالمملكة العربية السعودية على خلفية قصف مطار الملك خالد الدولي من أيادي غدر الحوثيين. وقد بلغت الشماتة ببعض هذه الأصوات حدَّ التشفي في استهداف المدنيين الآمنين، في مشهد يكشف عن غياب الحس الإنساني، قبل أن يكشف عن غياب المهنية الإعلامية. لقد أظهرت هذه المنصات حقيقة بعض الأبواق التي تحاول النيل من المملكة والإساءة إلى مواقفها، مدفوعةً بحسابات وأجندات لا تمت بصلة إلى أخلاقيات العمل الإعلامي.
- ومهما حاولت هذه الأصوات إحداث شرخ في العلاقات الراسخة التي تربط المملكة بأشقائها العرب، فإنها ستصطدم بواقع أقوى من حملاتها؛ فالعلاقات بين الدول لا تُبنى على مواقف عابرة أو تصريحات حاقدة، وإنما تقوم على تاريخ مشترك، ومصالح متبادلة، وروابط أخوية وثيقة، ومواقف تحفظها الشعوب والقيادات. وتبقى علاقات المملكة بمصر والعراق ولبنان أعمق من أن تنال منها أصوات تسعى إلى إشعال الخلافات أو الاصطياد في المياه العكرة.
- لقد تابعتُ بعض المنصات الإعلامية التي لم تُخفِ شماتتها بالمملكة، وبدت في خطابها مشاعر الحقد والعداء واضحةً.
- ومن المؤسف أن بعض من يقدّمون أنفسهم بوصفهم إعلاميين قد تخلّوا عن أبسط قواعد المهنة وأخلاقياتها، فيما تحوّل آخرون، ممن لا يملكون سوى هواتفهم وحساباتهم على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، إلى أبواق تروّج للشائعات وتغذّي الكراهية، من دون اعتبار للحقيقة أو للمسؤولية الأخلاقية التي تفرضها الكلمة.
- لكن هؤلاء يخطئون حين يظنون أن الإساءة إلى المملكة ستغيّر مواقف الشعوب أو تهزّ علاقاتها بها. فكل من زار السعودية، أو أقام فيها، أو تعامل مع أهلها، يستطيع أن يشهد بما وجده من حسن استقبال، وكرم ضيافة، وأمن واستقرار، وتقدير للإنسان. وقد كشفت ردود كثير من المقيمين الذين عاشوا بين السعوديين وعرفوا المجتمع عن قرب، الفارق الشاسع بين خطاب الكراهية الذي تروّجه بعض الحسابات، والواقع الذي يلمسه الناس ويشهدون به من خلال تجاربهم المباشرة.
- وكان اللافت أن الردود الأكثر وضوحًا لم تقتصر على المؤسسات الرسمية، بل صدرت أيضًا عن أصوات شعبية رفضت الإساءة، وأعلنت مواقفها بكل شجاعة، مؤكدةً أن الروابط الأخوية لا ينبغي أن تكون رهينة أصوات تسعى إلى إثارة الفتن وتأجيج الخلافات. فالشعوب الواعية أقدر على التمييز بين الإعلام المهني الذي ينقل الحقيقة بموضوعية، والخطاب الموجّه الذي يسعى إلى تضليل الرأي العام وتحقيق مكاسب ضيقة.
- إن الإعلامي النزيه هو من يجعل الحقيقة بوصلته، ويتعامل مع الأحداث بموضوعية ومسؤولية، لا من يضع قلمه ومواقفه في خدمة مصالح ضيقة أو أجندات مشبوهة. وما يصدر عن بعض الأصوات الشاذة لا يجوز تعميمه على الشعوب التي تنتمي إليها، ولا اتخاذه ذريعةً للإساءة إلى دول بأكملها؛ فهناك فارق كبير بين رأي فرد، مهما علا صوته، وموقف شعب أو دولة بأسرها.
- وقد عبّرت مواقف رسمية وشعبية في دول عربية شقيقة عن التضامن مع المملكة والوقوف إلى جانبها في مواجهة الاعتداءات التي تستهدف أمنها واستقرارها. والمملكة، بما تملكه من إمكانات وقدرات، ماضية في حماية أرضها وصون أمنها، فيما يواصل أبطالها أداء واجبهم في الدفاع عن الوطن والتصدي لكل عدوان يستهدف المدنيين والمنشآت، بكل شجاعة واقتدار.
- ومن المؤكد أن حملات التضليل لا تستطيع حجب الحقائق إلى الأبد، وأن الأصوات التي تراهن على بث الفرقة ستفقد تأثيرها حين تنكشف أهدافها وتتضح تناقضاتها. أما أصحاب المواقف الشريفة، الذين يرفضون الانجرار خلف الشائعات والحملات الممنهجة، فسيبقون حاضرين في المشهد؛ لأن الكلمة الصادقة لا تفقد قيمتها بتغيّر الظروف، ولأن المواقف الأصيلة تُقاس بمدى التزامها بالحق والعدل، لا بحجم الضجيج الذي يرافقها.
- إن علاقتنا بشعوب مصر والعراق ولبنان وسائر الدول العربية الشقيقة أعمق بكثير من أن تهزّها تصريحات مسيئة أو حملات مغرضة يشنّها بعض الإعلاميين المنحازين إلى أجندات مضللة، ولا سيما أن مواقف هؤلاء لا تعبّر بالضرورة عن شعوبهم ولا تمثّلها. فنحن نؤمن بأن الشعوب أكبر من الخلافات العابرة، وأن ما يجمعنا من تاريخ ومصالح وروابط إنسانية وأخوية أقوى من محاولات الوقيعة البائسة.
- ولا ينبغي أن نسمح لأصحاب الخطابات المتشنجة باختطاف صورة العلاقات العربية أو فرض مواقف على الشعوب لا تعبّر عن حقيقة مشاعرها وتطلعاتها.
- وتكمن المشكلة الحقيقية في بعض القنوات والمنصات والأصوات التي تتبنى خطابًا يتقاطع مع أجندات سياسية خارجية، وتروّج لمواقف تخدم مشاريع إقليمية على حساب الحقيقة ومصالح الشعوب العربية، وفي مقدمتها، وفق ما يراه منتقدو هذه السياسات، المشروع الإيراني. وحين يتحول الإعلام إلى أداة للدعاية والتحريض بدلًا من نقل الحقائق وتحليل الأحداث بمهنية، فإنه يفقد رسالته السامية، ويصبح جزءًا من المشكلة بدلًا من أن يكون وسيلةً للفهم والتنوير وكشف الحقائق.
- خلاصة القول: إن الإعلام المضلِّل قد يرفع صوته، لكنه لا يستطيع حجب الحقيقة إلى الأبد. فالأقنعة تسقط، والأهداف تنكشف، والعلاقات الراسخة لا تهزّها حملات عابرة. وستظل المملكة العربية السعودية، بقيادتها وشعبها، متمسكةً بأمنها واستقرارها، ومعتزةً بعلاقاتها الأخوية الصادقة مع الشعوب العربية. وستبقى الكلمة الصادقة والمواقف الشريفة هما الرهان الحقيقي في زمن كثرت فيه المنصات، وتعددت فيه الأجندات، وأصبح التمييز بين الإعلام المهني والتضليل مسؤوليةً تقع على عاتق كل من يحمل قلمًا أو يتصدر مشهدًا إعلاميًا.
- Social media has revealed another face of some voices that use the media as a platform to spread hatred and animosity, promote rumors, and gloat over the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the wake of the bombing of King Khalid International Airport by the treacherous hands of the Houthis. The gloating of some of these voices has reached the point of rejoicing in the targeting of innocent civilians, in a scene that reveals a lack of human sensitivity, before it reveals a lack of media professionalism. These platforms have shown the reality of some loudspeakers that attempt to undermine the Kingdom and tarnish its positions, driven by calculations and agendas that have no connection to the ethics of media work.
- No matter how hard these voices try to create a rift in the solid relationships that bind the Kingdom to its Arab brothers, they will collide with a reality stronger than their campaigns; for the relationships between countries are not built on transient positions or hateful statements, but rather on a shared history, mutual interests, strong brotherly ties, and positions that are preserved by peoples and leaders. The relationships of the Kingdom with Egypt, Iraq, and Lebanon remain too deep to be affected by voices seeking to ignite disputes or fish in troubled waters.
- I have followed some media platforms that did not hide their gloating over the Kingdom, and their discourse clearly reflected feelings of hatred and animosity.
- It is unfortunate that some who present themselves as journalists have abandoned the simplest rules and ethics of the profession, while others, who possess nothing but their phones and accounts on social media platforms, have turned into loudspeakers promoting rumors and fueling hatred, without regard for the truth or the moral responsibility that words impose.
- However, they are mistaken when they think that insulting the Kingdom will change the positions of peoples or shake their relationships with it. Anyone who has visited Saudi Arabia, or lived there, or interacted with its people can testify to the warm reception, generous hospitality, security and stability, and respect for humanity that they found. The responses of many residents who lived among Saudis and knew the society closely revealed the vast difference between the hate speech promoted by some accounts and the reality that people experience and witness through their direct experiences.
- Notably, the most clear responses did not come only from official institutions but also from popular voices that rejected the insults and boldly declared their positions, affirming that brotherly ties should not be held hostage to voices seeking to stir up discord and inflame disputes. Conscious peoples are more capable of distinguishing between professional media that conveys the truth objectively and directed discourse that seeks to mislead public opinion and achieve narrow gains.
- The honest journalist is one who makes the truth his compass and deals with events with objectivity and responsibility, not one who places his pen and positions in the service of narrow interests or dubious agendas. What comes from some deviant voices should not be generalized to the peoples to which they belong, nor should it be used as a pretext to insult entire countries; for there is a significant difference between an individual’s opinion, no matter how loud it is, and the position of an entire people or state.
- Official and popular positions in brotherly Arab countries have expressed solidarity with the Kingdom and support for it in facing the attacks targeting its security and stability. The Kingdom, with its capabilities and resources, is continuing to protect its land and preserve its security, while its heroes continue to perform their duty in defending the homeland and confronting every aggression targeting civilians and facilities, with courage and competence.
- It is certain that campaigns of misinformation cannot hide the truths forever, and that the voices betting on sowing discord will lose their influence when their goals are revealed and their contradictions become clear. As for those with honorable positions, who refuse to be dragged behind rumors and systematic campaigns, they will remain present in the scene; because the sincere word does not lose its value with changing circumstances, and because authentic positions are measured by their commitment to truth and justice, not by the volume of noise that accompanies them.
- Our relationship with the peoples of Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon, and all other brotherly Arab countries is much deeper than to be shaken by insulting statements or malicious campaigns waged by some journalists biased toward misleading agendas, especially since the positions of these individuals do not necessarily reflect their peoples or represent them. We believe that peoples are greater than transient disputes, and that what unites us in terms of history, interests, human and brotherly ties is stronger than attempts at despicable division.
- We should not allow those with inflammatory rhetoric to hijack the image of Arab relations or impose positions on peoples that do not reflect their true feelings and aspirations.
- The real problem lies in some channels, platforms, and voices that adopt a discourse intersecting with foreign political agendas, promoting positions that serve regional projects at the expense of truth and the interests of Arab peoples, foremost among them, according to critics of these policies, the Iranian project. When media becomes a tool for propaganda and incitement instead of conveying truths and analyzing events professionally, it loses its noble message and becomes part of the problem instead of being a means for understanding, enlightenment, and revealing truths.
- In summary: misleading media may raise its voice, but it cannot hide the truth forever. Masks fall, goals are revealed, and solid relationships are not shaken by transient campaigns. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with its leadership and people, will remain committed to its security and stability, proud of its sincere brotherly relations with Arab peoples. The sincere word and honorable positions will remain the true bet in an era where platforms have multiplied, agendas have diversified, and distinguishing between professional media and misinformation is a responsibility that falls on everyone who holds a pen or takes center stage in the media scene.