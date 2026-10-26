The Croatian Marino Bosic, coach of Al Ahli, expressed his happiness with his team's victory over Qatari Al Gharafa with a score of 2-1, in the third round of the AFC Champions League.



Bosic said in the press conference following the match: "We deserved the victory, we performed well from the start and controlled the course of the game, but failing to capitalize on our chances prevented us from securing the result in the first half."



He added: "Al Gharafa managed to get back into the game in the second half, and they are a team we respect for their abilities. I congratulate Matheus Gonsalves on his outstanding goal, and we look forward to continuing our good performances."



The Al Ahli coach pointed out that his team missed many opportunities that could have settled the match early, confirming the difficulty of the stage given the congested schedule and facing strong teams in multiple tournaments.



Regarding conceding goals, he said: "Conceding goals is frustrating, but there is continuous improvement in the group's performance. We worked during the break on addressing technical aspects, and the players are putting in a great effort despite the pressure; we have not yet reached the level we aspire to."



Gonsalves: The most important thing is the victory



For his part, Matheus Gonsalves, who received the Man of the Match award, expressed his happiness with scoring and said: "I am happy with the goal and creating chances. I strive to make impactful contributions. I thank the coaching staff for their trust, and I am always ready to serve the team whether as a starter or a substitute."



Martinez: The red card was the turning point



For his part, Portuguese Pedro Martinez, coach of Al Gharafa, said: "We had a competitive match, especially in the second half. The red card was a turning point and deserved, and Al Ahli's second goal came shortly after."



He added: "Both teams shared the course of the match. I commend what our players did despite the absences. We created many chances after Yacine Brahimi came on, but we did not capitalize on them, and we need to work on improving our attacking effectiveness."