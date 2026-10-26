The Moroccan Youssef En-Nesyri led his team, Ittihad, to a dramatic comeback against their hosts, Neftchi of Uzbekistan, in a match that ended with Ittihad winning 2-1 at the Independence Stadium in the Uzbek city of Fergana.



The match saw Neftchi take the lead with a goal from Jamshid Iskandrov after the Jordanian referee, Ahmad Al-Mukhadem, awarded a penalty to Neftchi following a handball by George Elyaneya. Iskandrov successfully converted the penalty (17’). Ittihad managed to equalize after a brilliant effort from Steven Bergwijn, who outmaneuvered the Uzbek defense and delivered a high cross that Hossam Aouar headed into the net for Ittihad's first goal and the equalizer (34’).



In the second half, Ittihad almost took the lead with a header from Danilo Pereira, but goalkeeper Arghashev excelled in saving it. Then, a shot from Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti was deflected by the goalkeeper for a corner kick. From a direct free kick, Youssef En-Nesyri struck a beautiful shot that found the back of the Uzbek net for Ittihad's second goal (90’). Ittihad maintained their lead during stoppage time, and the referee blew the whistle to end the match with Ittihad winning 2-1.



With this result, Ittihad achieved their first victory in this edition, reaching four points from one win, one draw, and one loss, while Neftchi remained at three points, which they earned from a win in the first round before losing to the national representatives, Al-Nasr and Ittihad.