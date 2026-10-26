قاد المغربي يوسف النصيري فريقه الاتحاد لريمونتادا قاتلة على حساب مستضيفه نيفتشي الأوزبكي في اللقاء الذي انتهى اتحادياً بهدفين لهدف وذلك على ملعب الاستقلال في مدينة فيرغانا الأوزبكية.


وشهد اللقاء تقدم نيفتشي بهدف جامشيد اسكندروف بعد أن احتسب حكم اللقاء الأردني أهم المخادمة ركلة جزاء لنيفتشي بعد ملامسة الكرة ليد جورج اليخينيا ليسددها اسكندروف بنجاح (د: 17)، وتمكن الاتحاد من العودة للقاء بعد مجهود رائع من ستيفن بيرجوين الذي تلاعب بالدفاع الأوزبكي ومن ثم لعب كرةً عرضيةً عاليةً قفز لها حسام عوار وحولها برأسه في المرمى كهدفٍ أول وتعادلٍ للاتحاد (د: 34).


وفي الشوط الثاني، كاد الاتحاد أن يتقدم برأسية دانيلو بيريرا ولكن الحارس ارغاشيف تألق في إبعادها، ومن ثم تسديدة من مهند الشنقيطي وأبعدها الحارس لركلة زاوية، ومن ركلة حرة مباشرة سدد يوسف النصيري كرةً ولا أجمل لتسكن الشباك الأوزبكية كهدفٍ ثانٍ للاتحاد (د: 90)، وحافظ الاتحاد على تقدمه في الوقت بدل الضائع ليعلن الحكم عن نهاية اللقاء بفوز الاتحاد بهدفين لهدف.


وبهذه النتيجة، حقق الاتحاد فوزه الأول في هذه النسخة ووصل للنقطة الرابعة من فوزٍ وتعادلٍ وخسارةٍ، فيما تجمد رصيد نيفتشي عند ثلاث نقاط حصدها من فوزٍ في الجولة الأولى ومن ثم خسر من ممثلي الوطن النصر والاتحاد.