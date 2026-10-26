The Chairman of the University’s Supreme Council pointed out the adoption of the university's strategic plan update, aimed at enhancing graduates' readiness to face emerging security challenges, and effectively and responsibly employing modern technologies, including artificial intelligence, while adhering to values and ethics.

For their part, the graduates expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the Minister of Interior for his sponsorship and attendance at their graduation ceremony, and for the support and attention he gives to the university and their educational journey, emphasizing their pride in their academic experience and their responsibility to serve their countries and protect their security, in a speech delivered on their behalf by student Issa Rashid Al Khalifa.

The ceremony witnessed the announcement of the graduates' results, followed by a procession of the students, and then the taking of commemorative photos for the occasion.

The ceremony was attended by a number of princes and senior officials, ambassadors, and representatives from several Arab and Islamic countries, along with representatives of relevant organizations and entities associated with the university.

The Minister of Interior, Chairman of the Supreme Council of the Naif Arab University for Security Sciences, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, sponsored the university's annual ceremony yesterday (Monday), graduating (518) male and female students from the (44th) batch, representing (15) Arab countries and (3) Islamic countries, at the university's headquarters in Riyadh.

The university president, Dr. Abdulmajid Abdullah Al-Bunyan, expressed his gratitude and appreciation, on his behalf and on behalf of the university's staff, to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince for the care and attention the university receives, appreciating the support of the Minister of Interior, the honorary president of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers and Chairman of the Supreme Council of the university.

He clarified that the university is approaching the completion of five decades since its establishment, dedicated to serving the joint Arab security work and enhancing its position as a specialized scientific institution in security sciences, noting the accreditation of its programs by international institutions and its membership in the United Nations network of institutes specialized in crime prevention and criminal justice.