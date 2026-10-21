بعد الرباعية.. برشلونة يشكو باريس سان جيرمان

FC Barcelona has decided to file a complaint with the European Football Association "UEFA" against Paris Saint-Germain following the match that took place on Tuesday evening at the "Parc des Princes," as part of the UEFA Champions League, which ended with the Parisian team winning 4-2.

Banner Provokes Barcelona's Anger

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport," Barcelona will submit a complaint to "UEFA" due to the banner that was raised in one of the corners of the stadium during the match.

The banner featured the slogan "Massacre in the Parisian Style," accompanied by an image of a person wearing a mask and a Paris Saint-Germain shirt, holding a chainsaw that tears apart the Barcelona logo.



Barcelona Refuses to Cross Boundaries

The newspaper added that FC Barcelona considers the "tifo" by PSG fans completely unacceptable and refuses to let the competition reach such extremes, emphasizing that excitement and rivalry should remain solely on the pitch.

First Loss This Season

This loss to Paris Saint-Germain marks Barcelona's first defeat of the season, following eleven consecutive victories in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.