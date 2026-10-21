بعد الرباعية.. برشلونة يشكو باريس سان جيرمان

قرر نادي برشلونة الإسباني تقديم شكوى إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم «يويفا»، ضد باريس سان جيرمان الفرنسي، عقب المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء (الثلاثاء)، على ملعب «حديقة الأمراء»، ضمن منافسات دوري أبطال أوروبا، وانتهت بفوز الفريق الباريسي 4-2.
لافتة تٌثير غضب برشلونة
وبحسب صحيفة «سبورت» الإسبانية، سيتقدم برشلونة بشكوى إلى «يويفا» بسبب اللافتة التي رُفعت في أحد جوانب الملعب خلال المباراة.
وجاء في اللافتة شعار «مذبحة على الطريقة الباريسية»، مصحوباً بصورة شخص يرتدي قناعاً وقميصاً لباريس سان جيرمان، ويحمل منشاراً كهربائياً يمزق شعار برشلونة.
برشلونة يرفض تجاوز الحدود
وأضافت الصحيفة أن نادي برشلونة يعتبر «تيفو» جماهير سان جيرمان غير مقبول على الإطلاق، ويرفض أن تصل المنافسة إلى هذه الحدود، مؤكداً ضرورة أن تظل الإثارة والمنافسة داخل أرض الملعب فقط.
الخسارة الأولى هذا الموسم
وتعد خسارة برشلونة أمام باريس سان جيرمان الأولى للفريق هذا الموسم، بعد أحد عشر انتصاراً متتالياً في الدوري الإسباني ودوري أبطال أوروبا.
FC Barcelona has decided to file a complaint with the European Football Association "UEFA" against Paris Saint-Germain following the match that took place on Tuesday evening at the "Parc des Princes," as part of the UEFA Champions League, which ended with the Parisian team winning 4-2.
Banner Provokes Barcelona's Anger
According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport," Barcelona will submit a complaint to "UEFA" due to the banner that was raised in one of the corners of the stadium during the match.
The banner featured the slogan "Massacre in the Parisian Style," accompanied by an image of a person wearing a mask and a Paris Saint-Germain shirt, holding a chainsaw that tears apart the Barcelona logo.
Barcelona Refuses to Cross Boundaries
The newspaper added that FC Barcelona considers the "tifo" by PSG fans completely unacceptable and refuses to let the competition reach such extremes, emphasizing that excitement and rivalry should remain solely on the pitch.
First Loss This Season
This loss to Paris Saint-Germain marks Barcelona's first defeat of the season, following eleven consecutive victories in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.