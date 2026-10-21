قرر نادي برشلونة الإسباني تقديم شكوى إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم «يويفا»، ضد باريس سان جيرمان الفرنسي، عقب المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء (الثلاثاء)، على ملعب «حديقة الأمراء»، ضمن منافسات دوري أبطال أوروبا، وانتهت بفوز الفريق الباريسي 4-2.

لافتة تٌثير غضب برشلونة

وبحسب صحيفة «سبورت» الإسبانية، سيتقدم برشلونة بشكوى إلى «يويفا» بسبب اللافتة التي رُفعت في أحد جوانب الملعب خلال المباراة.

وجاء في اللافتة شعار «مذبحة على الطريقة الباريسية»، مصحوباً بصورة شخص يرتدي قناعاً وقميصاً لباريس سان جيرمان، ويحمل منشاراً كهربائياً يمزق شعار برشلونة.
بعد الرباعية.. برشلونة يشكو باريس سان جيرمان

برشلونة يرفض تجاوز الحدود

وأضافت الصحيفة أن نادي برشلونة يعتبر «تيفو» جماهير سان جيرمان غير مقبول على الإطلاق، ويرفض أن تصل المنافسة إلى هذه الحدود، مؤكداً ضرورة أن تظل الإثارة والمنافسة داخل أرض الملعب فقط.

الخسارة الأولى هذا الموسم

وتعد خسارة برشلونة أمام باريس سان جيرمان الأولى للفريق هذا الموسم، بعد أحد عشر انتصاراً متتالياً في الدوري الإسباني ودوري أبطال أوروبا.