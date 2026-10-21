حقق فريق مانشستر سيتي الإنجليزي فوزاً كبيراً على ضيفه أيك أثينا اليوناني بنتيجة (5-1)، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب "الاتحاد" بمدينة مانشستر البريطانية، ضمن الجولة الثالثة من مرحلة الدوري في دوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم.
وافتتح الإنجليزي إليوت أندرسون التسجيل لمانشستر سيتي عند الدقيقة (12)، وأضاف مواطنه فيل فودين الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة (34)، لينتهي الشوط الأول بتقدم أصحاب الأرض بهدفين دون مقابل.
وفي الشوط الثاني، قلص اليوناني ستافروس بيليوس الفارق لأيك أثينا عند الدقيقة (52)، قبل أن يضيف الفرنسي ريان شرقي الهدف الثالث لمانشستر سيتي في الدقيقة (57)، فيما سجل فودين الهدفين الرابع والخامس عند الدقيقتين (65) و(76)، ليكمل ثلاثيته الشخصية (هاتريك) في المباراة.
وبهذه النتيجة، صعد مانشستر سيتي إلى المركز السادس برصيد ست نقاط، فيما تجمد رصيد أيك أثينا عند ثلاث نقاط في المركز الـ(26).
The English team Manchester City achieved a significant victory over their Greek guest AEK Athens with a score of (5-1) in the match held at the "Etihad" Stadium in Manchester, England, as part of the third round of the group stage in the UEFA Champions League.
Englishman Elliot Anderson opened the scoring for Manchester City in the 12th minute, and his compatriot Phil Foden added the second goal in the 34th minute, ending the first half with the home team leading by two goals to none.
In the second half, Greek player Stavros Pilios reduced the deficit for AEK Athens in the 52nd minute, before Frenchman Rayan Cherki added the third goal for Manchester City in the 57th minute, while Foden scored the fourth and fifth goals in the 65th and 76th minutes, completing his personal hat-trick in the match.
With this result, Manchester City moved up to sixth place with six points, while AEK Athens remained at three points in 26th place.