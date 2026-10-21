حقق فريق مانشستر سيتي الإنجليزي فوزاً كبيراً على ضيفه أيك أثينا اليوناني بنتيجة (5-1)، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب "الاتحاد" بمدينة مانشستر البريطانية، ضمن الجولة الثالثة من مرحلة الدوري في دوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم.


وافتتح الإنجليزي إليوت أندرسون التسجيل لمانشستر سيتي عند الدقيقة (12)، وأضاف مواطنه فيل فودين الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة (34)، لينتهي الشوط الأول بتقدم أصحاب الأرض بهدفين دون مقابل.


وفي الشوط الثاني، قلص اليوناني ستافروس بيليوس الفارق لأيك أثينا عند الدقيقة (52)، قبل أن يضيف الفرنسي ريان شرقي الهدف الثالث لمانشستر سيتي في الدقيقة (57)، فيما سجل فودين الهدفين الرابع والخامس عند الدقيقتين (65) و(76)، ليكمل ثلاثيته الشخصية (هاتريك) في المباراة.


وبهذه النتيجة، صعد مانشستر سيتي إلى المركز السادس برصيد ست نقاط، فيما تجمد رصيد أيك أثينا عند ثلاث نقاط في المركز الـ(26).