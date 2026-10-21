The English team Manchester City achieved a significant victory over their Greek guest AEK Athens with a score of (5-1) in the match held at the "Etihad" Stadium in Manchester, England, as part of the third round of the group stage in the UEFA Champions League.



Englishman Elliot Anderson opened the scoring for Manchester City in the 12th minute, and his compatriot Phil Foden added the second goal in the 34th minute, ending the first half with the home team leading by two goals to none.



In the second half, Greek player Stavros Pilios reduced the deficit for AEK Athens in the 52nd minute, before Frenchman Rayan Cherki added the third goal for Manchester City in the 57th minute, while Foden scored the fourth and fifth goals in the 65th and 76th minutes, completing his personal hat-trick in the match.



With this result, Manchester City moved up to sixth place with six points, while AEK Athens remained at three points in 26th place.