The demonstrations that erupted in France in protest against the rising cost of living, declining purchasing power, and educational conditions turned into confrontations, looting, vandalism, and arson of properties, as well as targeting public institutions, reminiscent of the scenes from the "Yellow Vests" movement in December 2018.



The Ministry of the Interior estimated the number of participants at around 550,000, while organizers raised the figure to 800,000, in a mobilization that brought together students, youth, families, and various social groups, including former participants in the "Yellow Vests" protests.



During the chaos, one store was targeted in a theft incident involving a jersey and captain's armband belonging to Argentine legend Lionel Messi, both of which bear his personal signature and are considered rare collectibles of significant value to football fans.



The authorities announced the arrest of 1,200 individuals by the end of the day, while the Minister of the Interior reported that 60 police officers were injured, according to the preliminary toll reported by Le Figaro, as the violence appeared to challenge the state's ability to maintain order, surpassing limited disturbances at the end of the marches.