تحولت المظاهرات التي انطلقت في فرنسا احتجاجاً على غلاء المعيشة وتراجع القدرة الشرائية وأوضاع التعليم، إلى مواجهات وأعمال نهب وتخريب وإحراق للممتلكات واستهداف مؤسسات عامة، أعادت إلى الأذهان مشاهد «السترات الصفراء» في ديسمبر 2018.
وقدرت وزارة الداخلية عدد المشاركين بنحو 550 ألفاً، فيما رفع المنظمون العدد إلى 800 ألف، في تعبئة جمعت الطلاب والشباب وعائلات وشرائح شعبية ومشاركين سابقين في احتجاجات «السترات الصفراء».
وخلال أعمال الفوضى، تعرض أحد المتاجر لحادثة سرقة طالت قميصاً وشارة قيادة تعودان إلى الأسطورة الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي، وكلاهما يحمل توقيعه الشخصي، ويُعدان من المقتنيات النادرة ذات القيمة الكبيرة لدى عشاق كرة القدم.
وأعلنت السلطات توقيف 1200 شخص بحلول نهاية اليوم، فيما تحدث وزير الداخلية عن إصابة 60 شرطياً، وفق الحصيلة الأولية التي نقلتها صحيفة لوفيغارو، في وقت بدا فيه العنف تحدياً لقدرة الدولة على حفظ النظام، متجاوزاً اضطرابات محدودة في نهاية المسيرات.
The demonstrations that erupted in France in protest against the rising cost of living, declining purchasing power, and educational conditions turned into confrontations, looting, vandalism, and arson of properties, as well as targeting public institutions, reminiscent of the scenes from the "Yellow Vests" movement in December 2018.
The Ministry of the Interior estimated the number of participants at around 550,000, while organizers raised the figure to 800,000, in a mobilization that brought together students, youth, families, and various social groups, including former participants in the "Yellow Vests" protests.
During the chaos, one store was targeted in a theft incident involving a jersey and captain's armband belonging to Argentine legend Lionel Messi, both of which bear his personal signature and are considered rare collectibles of significant value to football fans.
The authorities announced the arrest of 1,200 individuals by the end of the day, while the Minister of the Interior reported that 60 police officers were injured, according to the preliminary toll reported by Le Figaro, as the violence appeared to challenge the state's ability to maintain order, surpassing limited disturbances at the end of the marches.