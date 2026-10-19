تحولت المظاهرات التي انطلقت في فرنسا احتجاجاً على غلاء المعيشة وتراجع القدرة الشرائية وأوضاع التعليم، إلى مواجهات وأعمال نهب وتخريب وإحراق للممتلكات واستهداف مؤسسات عامة، أعادت إلى الأذهان مشاهد «السترات الصفراء» في ديسمبر 2018.

وقدرت وزارة الداخلية عدد المشاركين بنحو 550 ألفاً، فيما رفع المنظمون العدد إلى 800 ألف، في تعبئة جمعت الطلاب والشباب وعائلات وشرائح شعبية ومشاركين سابقين في احتجاجات «السترات الصفراء».

وخلال أعمال الفوضى، تعرض أحد المتاجر لحادثة سرقة طالت قميصاً وشارة قيادة تعودان إلى الأسطورة الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي، وكلاهما يحمل توقيعه الشخصي، ويُعدان من المقتنيات النادرة ذات القيمة الكبيرة لدى عشاق كرة القدم.

وأعلنت السلطات توقيف 1200 شخص بحلول نهاية اليوم، فيما تحدث وزير الداخلية عن إصابة 60 شرطياً، وفق الحصيلة الأولية التي نقلتها صحيفة لوفيغارو، في وقت بدا فيه العنف تحدياً لقدرة الدولة على حفظ النظام، متجاوزاً اضطرابات محدودة في نهاية المسيرات.