اكتسح فريق مانشستر سيتي مضيفه ليفربول بثلاثة أهداف نظيفة في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء اليوم (الأحد)، على ملعب «أنفيلد»، ضمن منافسات الجولة السادسة من مسابقة الدوري الإنجليزي «بريميرليغ».
هتافات معادية ضد السيتي
واستقبلت جماهير ليفربول فريق مانشستر سيتي بصيحات استهجان مدوية وهتافات غاضبة، بعد إدانة السيتي بارتكاب 114 مخالفة لقواعد الدوري المالية.
طرد خرافنبرخ
وتلقى ليفربول ضربة موجعة بطرد لاعبه ريان خرافنبرخ في الدقيقة 62، بعد تلقيه البطاقة الصفراء الثانية إثر ارتكابه خطأ ضد لاعب مانشستر سيتي جيريمي دوكو.
3 أهداف في 13 دقيقة
وفرض مانشستر سيتي هيمنته على مجريات المباراة بعد طرد خرافنبرخ، إذ سجل ثلاثة أهداف في أقل من ربع ساعة، بتوقيع إيرلينغ هالاند وريان شرقي، في الدقائق 65 و68 و78.
مانشستر سيتي ينفرد بالصدارة
بهذه النتيجة، رفع مانشستر سيتي رصيده إلى 18 نقطة في صدارة «البريميرليغ»، بفارق ثلاث نقاط عن أقرب منافسيه أرسنال، صاحب المركز الثاني، بينما تجمد رصيد ليفربول عند 9 نقاط في المركز التاسع.
Manchester City swept past their hosts Liverpool with a clean three-goal victory in the match that took place this evening (Sunday) at Anfield, as part of the sixth round of the English Premier League.
Anti-City Chants
Liverpool fans greeted Manchester City with loud boos and angry chants, following the condemnation of City for committing 114 violations of the financial rules of the league.
Red Card for Krafenberg
Liverpool suffered a painful blow with the red card shown to their player Ryan Krafenberg in the 62nd minute, after receiving a second yellow card for a foul against Manchester City player Jeremy Doku.
3 Goals in 13 Minutes
Manchester City imposed their dominance on the match after Krafenberg's red card, scoring three goals in less than a quarter of an hour, with Erling Haaland and Ryan Cherki finding the net in the 65th, 68th, and 78th minutes.
Manchester City Takes the Lead
With this result, Manchester City raised their points total to 18 at the top of the Premier League, three points ahead of their closest rivals Arsenal, who are in second place, while Liverpool's points remained at 9 in ninth place.