اكتسح فريق مانشستر سيتي مضيفه ليفربول بثلاثة أهداف نظيفة في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء اليوم (الأحد)، على ملعب «أنفيلد»، ضمن منافسات الجولة السادسة من مسابقة الدوري الإنجليزي «بريميرليغ».

هتافات معادية ضد السيتي

واستقبلت جماهير ليفربول فريق مانشستر سيتي بصيحات استهجان مدوية وهتافات غاضبة، بعد إدانة السيتي بارتكاب 114 مخالفة لقواعد الدوري المالية.

طرد خرافنبرخ

وتلقى ليفربول ضربة موجعة بطرد لاعبه ريان خرافنبرخ في الدقيقة 62، بعد تلقيه البطاقة الصفراء الثانية إثر ارتكابه خطأ ضد لاعب مانشستر سيتي جيريمي دوكو.

3 أهداف في 13 دقيقة

وفرض مانشستر سيتي هيمنته على مجريات المباراة بعد طرد خرافنبرخ، إذ سجل ثلاثة أهداف في أقل من ربع ساعة، بتوقيع إيرلينغ هالاند وريان شرقي، في الدقائق 65 و68 و78.

مانشستر سيتي ينفرد بالصدارة

بهذه النتيجة، رفع مانشستر سيتي رصيده إلى 18 نقطة في صدارة «البريميرليغ»، بفارق ثلاث نقاط عن أقرب منافسيه أرسنال، صاحب المركز الثاني، بينما تجمد رصيد ليفربول عند 9 نقاط في المركز التاسع.