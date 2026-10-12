Manchester City swept past their hosts Liverpool with a clean three-goal victory in the match that took place this evening (Sunday) at Anfield, as part of the sixth round of the English Premier League.

Anti-City Chants

Liverpool fans greeted Manchester City with loud boos and angry chants, following the condemnation of City for committing 114 violations of the financial rules of the league.

Red Card for Krafenberg

Liverpool suffered a painful blow with the red card shown to their player Ryan Krafenberg in the 62nd minute, after receiving a second yellow card for a foul against Manchester City player Jeremy Doku.

3 Goals in 13 Minutes

Manchester City imposed their dominance on the match after Krafenberg's red card, scoring three goals in less than a quarter of an hour, with Erling Haaland and Ryan Cherki finding the net in the 65th, 68th, and 78th minutes.

Manchester City Takes the Lead

With this result, Manchester City raised their points total to 18 at the top of the Premier League, three points ahead of their closest rivals Arsenal, who are in second place, while Liverpool's points remained at 9 in ninth place.