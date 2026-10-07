مجموعة stc تقدم 100 جهاز ذكي وخدمات مجانية لعملائها بمناسبة فوز منتخبنا ببطولة الخليج

In celebration of the Saudi national team's victory in the Gulf Championship, the stc group announced special benefits and offers for its customers, including 100 smart devices, along with free internet, calls, and messages within the network for all postpaid customers, Sawa, and Jawwy, starting from 2 AM for a duration of 24 hours.

The group shares with its customers the joy of this sports achievement by providing free services that allow them to communicate and share moments of celebration with family and friends, in an initiative that reflects the brand's connection to national events and its presence during moments that bring the Saudi audience together.

This initiative combines the joy of communication with the opportunity to win smart devices, giving stc customers even more reasons to celebrate and adding to the joy of the crowning experience with a unique communication experience throughout an entire day.