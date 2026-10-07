احتفاءً بفوز المنتخب السعودي ببطولة الخليج، أعلنت مجموعة stc تقديم مزايا وعروض خاصة لعملائها، تشمل 100 جهاز ذكي، إلى جانب الإنترنت والمكالمات والرسائل مجاناً داخل الشبكة لجميع عملاء المفوتر وسوا وجوّي، ابتداءً من الساعة الثانية صباحاً ولمدة 24 ساعة.

مجموعة stc تقدم 100 جهاز ذكي وخدمات مجانية لعملائها بمناسبة فوز منتخبنا ببطولة الخليج

وتشارك المجموعة عملاءها فرحة الإنجاز الرياضي، بإتاحة خدمات مجانية تتيح لهم التواصل ومشاركة لحظات الاحتفال مع الأهل والأصدقاء، في مبادرة تعكس ارتباط العلامة التجارية بالمناسبات الوطنية وحضورها في اللحظات التي تجمع الجمهور السعودي.

وتجمع المبادرة بين متعة التواصل وفرصة الفوز بالأجهزة الذكية، لتمنح عملاء stc مزيداً من أسباب الاحتفال، وتضيف إلى فرحة التتويج تجربة تواصل مميزة على امتداد يوم كامل.