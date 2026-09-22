The Competitions Committee of the Gulf Football Federation held a meeting in Jeddah chaired by Dr. Khalid bin Abdulaziz bin Muqrin, as part of the final preparations for the launch of the "Gulf Arab Home 27" Championship, which will be hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from September 23 to October 6, 2026, with the participation of eight teams competing in 15 matches.



Mohammed Hizam Al-Dhaheri, the Vice Chairman of the Committee, and committee members Ahmad Mohammed Al-Harami, Qutaybah Al-Ghailani, Rashid Al-Zu'bi, Mohammed Farhan Obaid, Ayman Al-Husseini, and Hussam Al-Sanbani participated in the meeting, along with Hamad Al-Mana'i, Director of the Competitions Department at the Gulf Football Federation, and Mohammed Al-Khamisi, the Committee's rapporteur.



The committee discussed during the meeting the organizational files related to managing the competitions and the progress of the matches, in addition to completing the arrangements for the training schedules of the participating teams and their use of the approved training venues, ensuring the organization of the technical programs for the teams according to the approved tournament schedule.



The Competitions Committee issued the appointments for match officials from the opening day of the tournament until the semi-finals, as part of its responsibilities related to monitoring the progress of the competitions and implementing the approved regulations and organizational procedures.



The committee also approved a mechanism for daily follow-up during the tournament, by holding morning meetings on a daily basis to review match reports and discuss organizational and operational observations related to the competitions, and to take necessary actions regarding them according to the approved systems and regulations.



Dr. Khalid bin Abdulaziz bin Muqrin, Chairman of the Competitions Committee at the Gulf Football Federation, confirmed that the meeting addressed several key files related to managing the tournament, foremost among them the arrangements for the matches, training schedules for the teams, and appointments for match officials, in addition to the daily follow-up mechanism for competition reports.



He emphasized the importance of continuing coordination between the Competitions Committee and various concerned entities and teams throughout the tournament period, ensuring the regularity of the competitions, adherence to the approved schedules, and the precise application of the regulations and organizational procedures.