عقدت لجنة المسابقات في الاتحاد الخليجي لكرة القدم اجتماعًا في جدة برئاسة الدكتور خالد بن عبدالعزيز بن مقرن، ضمن الاستعدادات النهائية لانطلاق بطولة «خليجي الديار العربية 27»، التي تستضيفها المملكة العربية السعودية خلال الفترة من 23 سبتمبر إلى 6 أكتوبر 2026، بمشاركة ثمانية منتخبات تتنافس في 15 مباراة.
وشارك في الاجتماع محمد هزام الظاهري، نائب رئيس اللجنة، وأعضاء اللجنة أحمد محمد الحرمي، وقتيبة الغيلاني، وراشد الزعبي، ومحمد فرحان عبيد، وأيمن الحسيني، وحسام السنباني، إلى جانب حمد المناعي، مدير إدارة المسابقات في الاتحاد الخليجي لكرة القدم، ومحمد الخميسي، مقرر اللجنة.
وناقشت اللجنة خلال الاجتماع الملفات التنظيمية المرتبطة بإدارة المنافسات وسير المباريات، إلى جانب استكمال الترتيبات الخاصة بجداول تدريبات المنتخبات المشاركة ومواعيد استخدامها للملاعب التدريبية المعتمدة، بما يضمن تنظيم البرامج الفنية للمنتخبات وفق الجدول المعتمد للبطولة.
وأصدرت لجنة المسابقات التعيينات الخاصة بمراقبي المباريات منذ اليوم الافتتاحي للبطولة وحتى الدور نصف النهائي، في إطار مسؤولياتها المتعلقة بمتابعة سير المنافسات وتطبيق اللوائح والإجراءات التنظيمية المعتمدة.
كما أقرت اللجنة آلية للمتابعة اليومية خلال البطولة، من خلال عقد اجتماعات صباحية بصفة يومية لمراجعة تقارير المباريات ومناقشة الملاحظات التنظيمية والتشغيلية المرتبطة بالمنافسات، واتخاذ ما يلزم بشأنها وفق الأنظمة واللوائح المعتمدة.
وأكد الدكتور خالد بن عبدالعزيز بن مقرن، رئيس لجنة المسابقات في الاتحاد الخليجي لكرة القدم، أن الاجتماع تناول عددًا من الملفات الرئيسية المرتبطة بإدارة البطولة، وفي مقدمتها ترتيبات المباريات، وجداول تدريبات المنتخبات، وتعيينات مراقبي المباريات، إلى جانب آلية المتابعة اليومية لتقارير المنافسات.
وأشار إلى أهمية استمرار التنسيق بين لجنة المسابقات ومختلف الجهات والفرق المعنية طوال فترة البطولة، بما يضمن انتظام المنافسات، والالتزام بالجداول المعتمدة، وتطبيق اللوائح والإجراءات التنظيمية بصورة دقيقة.
The Competitions Committee of the Gulf Football Federation held a meeting in Jeddah chaired by Dr. Khalid bin Abdulaziz bin Muqrin, as part of the final preparations for the launch of the "Gulf Arab Home 27" Championship, which will be hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from September 23 to October 6, 2026, with the participation of eight teams competing in 15 matches.
Mohammed Hizam Al-Dhaheri, the Vice Chairman of the Committee, and committee members Ahmad Mohammed Al-Harami, Qutaybah Al-Ghailani, Rashid Al-Zu'bi, Mohammed Farhan Obaid, Ayman Al-Husseini, and Hussam Al-Sanbani participated in the meeting, along with Hamad Al-Mana'i, Director of the Competitions Department at the Gulf Football Federation, and Mohammed Al-Khamisi, the Committee's rapporteur.
The committee discussed during the meeting the organizational files related to managing the competitions and the progress of the matches, in addition to completing the arrangements for the training schedules of the participating teams and their use of the approved training venues, ensuring the organization of the technical programs for the teams according to the approved tournament schedule.
The Competitions Committee issued the appointments for match officials from the opening day of the tournament until the semi-finals, as part of its responsibilities related to monitoring the progress of the competitions and implementing the approved regulations and organizational procedures.
The committee also approved a mechanism for daily follow-up during the tournament, by holding morning meetings on a daily basis to review match reports and discuss organizational and operational observations related to the competitions, and to take necessary actions regarding them according to the approved systems and regulations.
Dr. Khalid bin Abdulaziz bin Muqrin, Chairman of the Competitions Committee at the Gulf Football Federation, confirmed that the meeting addressed several key files related to managing the tournament, foremost among them the arrangements for the matches, training schedules for the teams, and appointments for match officials, in addition to the daily follow-up mechanism for competition reports.
He emphasized the importance of continuing coordination between the Competitions Committee and various concerned entities and teams throughout the tournament period, ensuring the regularity of the competitions, adherence to the approved schedules, and the precise application of the regulations and organizational procedures.