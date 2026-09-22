عقدت لجنة المسابقات في الاتحاد الخليجي لكرة القدم اجتماعًا في جدة برئاسة الدكتور خالد بن عبدالعزيز بن مقرن، ضمن الاستعدادات النهائية لانطلاق بطولة «خليجي الديار العربية 27»، التي تستضيفها المملكة العربية السعودية خلال الفترة من 23 سبتمبر إلى 6 أكتوبر 2026، بمشاركة ثمانية منتخبات تتنافس في 15 مباراة.


وشارك في الاجتماع محمد هزام الظاهري، نائب رئيس اللجنة، وأعضاء اللجنة أحمد محمد الحرمي، وقتيبة الغيلاني، وراشد الزعبي، ومحمد فرحان عبيد، وأيمن الحسيني، وحسام السنباني، إلى جانب حمد المناعي، مدير إدارة المسابقات في الاتحاد الخليجي لكرة القدم، ومحمد الخميسي، مقرر اللجنة.


وناقشت اللجنة خلال الاجتماع الملفات التنظيمية المرتبطة بإدارة المنافسات وسير المباريات، إلى جانب استكمال الترتيبات الخاصة بجداول تدريبات المنتخبات المشاركة ومواعيد استخدامها للملاعب التدريبية المعتمدة، بما يضمن تنظيم البرامج الفنية للمنتخبات وفق الجدول المعتمد للبطولة.


وأصدرت لجنة المسابقات التعيينات الخاصة بمراقبي المباريات منذ اليوم الافتتاحي للبطولة وحتى الدور نصف النهائي، في إطار مسؤولياتها المتعلقة بمتابعة سير المنافسات وتطبيق اللوائح والإجراءات التنظيمية المعتمدة.


كما أقرت اللجنة آلية للمتابعة اليومية خلال البطولة، من خلال عقد اجتماعات صباحية بصفة يومية لمراجعة تقارير المباريات ومناقشة الملاحظات التنظيمية والتشغيلية المرتبطة بالمنافسات، واتخاذ ما يلزم بشأنها وفق الأنظمة واللوائح المعتمدة.


وأكد الدكتور خالد بن عبدالعزيز بن مقرن، رئيس لجنة المسابقات في الاتحاد الخليجي لكرة القدم، أن الاجتماع تناول عددًا من الملفات الرئيسية المرتبطة بإدارة البطولة، وفي مقدمتها ترتيبات المباريات، وجداول تدريبات المنتخبات، وتعيينات مراقبي المباريات، إلى جانب آلية المتابعة اليومية لتقارير المنافسات.


وأشار إلى أهمية استمرار التنسيق بين لجنة المسابقات ومختلف الجهات والفرق المعنية طوال فترة البطولة، بما يضمن انتظام المنافسات، والالتزام بالجداول المعتمدة، وتطبيق اللوائح والإجراءات التنظيمية بصورة دقيقة.