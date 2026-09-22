كشف تقرير (حالة الهواء العالمي 2025) عن حصيلة صادمة لتلوث الهواء خلال عام 2023، بعدما تسبب في وفاة نحو ثمانية ملايين شخص حول العالم، بينما قدّر البنك الدولي الكلفة الصحية لهذه الأزمة بنحو 8.1 تريليون دولار سنويًا؛ أي ما يعادل 6% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي العالمي.

وتحذّر الطبيبة المسؤولة السابقة في منظمة الصحة العالمية، ماريا نيرا، من أن الجسيمات الدقيقة لا تقتصر أضرارها على الجهاز التنفسي، بل تستطيع التسلل إلى أعضاء الجسم كافة، بما فيها الدماغ، حيث ترتبط بتراجع القدرات المعرفية وارتفاع مخاطر الإصابة بباركنسون والزهايمر والخرف.

وتسعى مدن عدة إلى تعزيز إجراءات الحد من التلوث، فيما تعمل مبادرة (Breathe Cities) مع 16 مدينة لتوسيع شبكات مراقبة جودة الهواء ودعم السياسات البيئية. وقد أظهرت لندن مثالًا لافتًا، إذ انخفضت الوفيات المرتبطة بتلوث الهواء بنحو 40% منذ تطبيق منطقة الانبعاثات شديدة الانخفاض وإجراءات أخرى، وفق دراسة لـ(إمبريال كوليدج لندن).

وفي صوفيا البلغارية، يشكل النقل والتدفئة بالحطب المصدرين الرئيسيين للتلوث، وقد أطلقت السلطات منطقة منخفضة الانبعاثات، إلا أن تطبيقها ما يزال محدودًا بثلاثة أشهر سنويًا، وسط مطالب بتحويلها إلى إجراء دائم.

وترى نيرا أن التحدي لم يعد تقنيًا بقدر ما أصبح سياسيًا، في وقت تستعد فيه مبادرة (Breathe Cities) لتوسيع نطاق عملها ليشمل مدنًا ومجتمعات جديدة، في محاولة لوقف النزيف الصحي والاقتصادي الذي يسببه الهواء الملوث.