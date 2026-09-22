The report (Global Air Quality Status 2025) revealed a shocking toll of air pollution during 2023, causing the deaths of around eight million people worldwide, while the World Bank estimated the health costs of this crisis at about $8.1 trillion annually; equivalent to 6% of the global GDP.

Dr. Maria Neira, a former official at the World Health Organization, warns that fine particles do not only harm the respiratory system but can infiltrate all body organs, including the brain, where they are linked to cognitive decline and increased risks of Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and dementia.

Several cities are striving to enhance pollution reduction measures, while the (Breathe Cities) initiative is working with 16 cities to expand air quality monitoring networks and support environmental policies. London has shown a remarkable example, as air pollution-related deaths have decreased by about 40% since the implementation of the ultra-low emission zone and other measures, according to a study by Imperial College London.

In Sofia, Bulgaria, transportation and wood heating are the main sources of pollution, and authorities have launched a low-emission zone, but its implementation remains limited to three months annually, amid calls to make it a permanent measure.

Neira believes that the challenge is no longer technical as much as it has become political, as the (Breathe Cities) initiative prepares to expand its work to include new cities and communities, in an attempt to stop the health and economic bleeding caused by polluted air.