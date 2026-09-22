وجوه عابسة بلا كلمات.. بريطاني بطل العالم لـ«التكشير»

The town of Egremont in Cumbria, England, has become the stage for an unusual competition, hosting the World Gurning Championship for 2026 as part of the annual Crab Fair festival, where dozens of participants gathered to compete in creating the strangest and most astonishing facial expressions.

This year's event featured a notable surprise with the participation of British television star Will Millard, who managed to secure second place, while his compatriot Jedd Ecles snatched the title of world champion after a competition focused on the skill of controlling facial expressions and transforming their features into amusing scenes.

This quirky competition is based on a tradition dating back to 1267, where competitors pass their heads through a horse collar and then unleash their facial features in an attempt to create the most bizarre and ridiculous gurns, hoping to win the world title.

The competition is not without strict rules despite its comedic nature; participants must clearly lift the corners of their mouths, while the use of cosmetics is prohibited. However, the use of dentures is allowed for those who wish to add more eccentricity to their features and achieve a memorable gurn.