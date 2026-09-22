وجوه عابسة بلا كلمات.. بريطاني بطل العالم لـ«التكشير»

تحولت بلدة إيغريمونت في مقاطعة كمبريا البريطانية إلى مسرح لمنافسة غير مألوفة، مع إقامة بطولة العالم للتكشير (غورنينغ) لعام 2026، ضمن فعاليات مهرجان (كراب فير) السنوي، حيث اجتمع عشرات المشاركين للتنافس في رسم أغرب وأشد تعابير الوجه إثارة للدهشة.
وحمل الحدث هذا العام مفاجأة لافتة بمشاركة نجم التلفزيون البريطاني ويل ميلور، الذي نجح في الوصول إلى المركز الثاني، بينما انتزع مواطنه جيد إيكلز لقب بطل العالم بعد منافسة ركزت على مهارة التحكم بتعابير الوجه وقلب ملامحه إلى مشاهد طريفة.
وتستند هذه المسابقة الغريبة إلى تقليد يعود إلى عام 1267، إذ يمر المتنافسون برؤوسهم من خلال طوق مخصص للخيول، ثم يطلقون العنان لملامح وجوههم في محاولة لصناعة أكثر التكشيرات غرابة وسخرية، أملاً في الظفر باللقب العالمي.
ولا تخلو المنافسة من قواعد صارمة رغم طابعها الكوميدي؛ إذ يتعين على المشاركين رفع زوايا أفواههم بطريقة واضحة، بينما يحظر استخدام مستحضرات التجميل. وفي المقابل، يُسمح بالاستعانة بالأسنان الصناعية لمن يرغب في إضفاء مزيد من الغرابة على ملامحه وتحقيق تكشيرة يصعب نسيانها.
The town of Egremont in Cumbria, England, has become the stage for an unusual competition, hosting the World Gurning Championship for 2026 as part of the annual Crab Fair festival, where dozens of participants gathered to compete in creating the strangest and most astonishing facial expressions.
This year's event featured a notable surprise with the participation of British television star Will Millard, who managed to secure second place, while his compatriot Jedd Ecles snatched the title of world champion after a competition focused on the skill of controlling facial expressions and transforming their features into amusing scenes.
This quirky competition is based on a tradition dating back to 1267, where competitors pass their heads through a horse collar and then unleash their facial features in an attempt to create the most bizarre and ridiculous gurns, hoping to win the world title.
The competition is not without strict rules despite its comedic nature; participants must clearly lift the corners of their mouths, while the use of cosmetics is prohibited. However, the use of dentures is allowed for those who wish to add more eccentricity to their features and achieve a memorable gurn.