تحولت بلدة إيغريمونت في مقاطعة كمبريا البريطانية إلى مسرح لمنافسة غير مألوفة، مع إقامة بطولة العالم للتكشير (غورنينغ) لعام 2026، ضمن فعاليات مهرجان (كراب فير) السنوي، حيث اجتمع عشرات المشاركين للتنافس في رسم أغرب وأشد تعابير الوجه إثارة للدهشة.

وحمل الحدث هذا العام مفاجأة لافتة بمشاركة نجم التلفزيون البريطاني ويل ميلور، الذي نجح في الوصول إلى المركز الثاني، بينما انتزع مواطنه جيد إيكلز لقب بطل العالم بعد منافسة ركزت على مهارة التحكم بتعابير الوجه وقلب ملامحه إلى مشاهد طريفة.

وجوه عابسة بلا كلمات.. بريطاني بطل العالم لـ«التكشير»

وتستند هذه المسابقة الغريبة إلى تقليد يعود إلى عام 1267، إذ يمر المتنافسون برؤوسهم من خلال طوق مخصص للخيول، ثم يطلقون العنان لملامح وجوههم في محاولة لصناعة أكثر التكشيرات غرابة وسخرية، أملاً في الظفر باللقب العالمي.

ولا تخلو المنافسة من قواعد صارمة رغم طابعها الكوميدي؛ إذ يتعين على المشاركين رفع زوايا أفواههم بطريقة واضحة، بينما يحظر استخدام مستحضرات التجميل. وفي المقابل، يُسمح بالاستعانة بالأسنان الصناعية لمن يرغب في إضفاء مزيد من الغرابة على ملامحه وتحقيق تكشيرة يصعب نسيانها.