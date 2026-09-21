وجد النجم المصري محمد صلاح نفسه أمام قرار قضائي في بريطانيا، بعدما أصدرت محكمة في إنجلترا حكمًا بمنعه من القيادة لمدة ستة أشهر، على خلفية واقعة مرتبطة بسيارته الفارهة التي رُصدت وهي تتجاوز السرعة المقررة في مارس الماضي.

وبحسب ما أوردته صحيفة (ذا صن) البريطانية، التقطت كاميرا سرعة متنقلة سيارة رولز رويس مملوكة لصلاح، تبلغ قيمتها نحو 400 ألف جنيه إسترليني، أثناء سيرها بسرعة تتجاوز الحد القانوني في منطقة ويلمشلو بمقاطعة تشيشير.

لكن القضية لم تنتهِ عند تسجيل المخالفة؛ إذ لم يُحدد صلاح هوية الشخص الذي كان يقود السيارة وقت الواقعة، كما لم يستجب للمراسلات القضائية الموجهة إليه. ونتيجة لذلك، أدانته محكمة الصلح في وارينجتون غيابيًا بتهمة عدم الكشف عن هوية السائق.

وقضت المحكمة بمنعه من القيادة لمدة ستة أشهر، إلى جانب غرامة قدرها 660 جنيهًا إسترلينيًا، فضلًا عن 120 جنيهًا رسومًا قضائية و264 جنيهًا كرسوم إضافية للضحايا. وأوضحت التقارير أن تهمة تجاوز السرعة نفسها جرى سحبها، بينما استمرت القضية على أساس عدم تحديد هوية السائق.

وتزامنت الواقعة مع الفترة التي كان فيها صلاح يطوي صفحته مع ليفربول بعد تسعة أعوام قضاها مع النادي الإنجليزي، قبل انتقاله إلى طرابزون سبور التركي، حيث بدأ الموسم الجديد بصورة لافتة.

وفي أحدث ظهور له، قاد صلاح فريقه إلى فوز عريض على غلطة سراي بنتيجة 4-0، بعدما سجل ثلاثة أهداف وصنع الرابع، ليرفع رصيده إلى سبعة أهداف في ست مباريات بالدوري التركي.

وهكذا، بينما يواصل صلاح مطاردة الشباك في الملاعب التركية، وجد نفسه في بريطانيا أمام سباق آخر مختلف تمامًا؛ سباق مع قرار قضائي سيحرمه من الجلوس خلف مقود السيارة لستة أشهر.