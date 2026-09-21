The Egyptian star Mohamed Salah found himself facing a court decision in Britain after a court in England ruled to ban him from driving for six months, following an incident related to his luxury car that was spotted exceeding the speed limit last March.

According to the British newspaper (The Sun), a mobile speed camera captured Salah's Rolls Royce, valued at around £400,000, while it was traveling at a speed exceeding the legal limit in the Wilmslow area of Cheshire.

However, the case did not end with the recording of the violation; Salah did not identify the person who was driving the car at the time of the incident, nor did he respond to the legal correspondence directed to him. As a result, the Warrington Magistrates' Court convicted him in absentia of failing to disclose the identity of the driver.

The court ruled to ban him from driving for six months, along with a fine of £660, in addition to £120 in court fees and £264 as additional fees for victims. Reports indicated that the speeding charge itself was withdrawn, while the case continued based on the failure to identify the driver.

The incident coincided with the period when Salah was closing his chapter with Liverpool after nine years spent with the English club, before moving to Trabzonspor in Turkey, where he started the new season impressively.

In his latest appearance, Salah led his team to a resounding victory over Galatasaray with a score of 4-0, after scoring three goals and assisting the fourth, raising his tally to seven goals in six matches in the Turkish league.

Thus, while Salah continues to chase the net in Turkish stadiums, he found himself in Britain facing a completely different race; a race against a court decision that will prevent him from sitting behind the wheel for six months.