The preparatory camp for the referees participating in managing the matches of the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27" kicked off in the city of Jeddah yesterday evening (Sunday), hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, from September 23 to October 6, 2026.



The camp was inaugurated by Hani Taleb Blan, the head of the Referees Committee in the Gulf Football Federation, who welcomed the participating referees and emphasized the importance of benefiting from the preparatory program to reach the highest levels of readiness before the tournament begins.



Blan expressed his confidence in delivering an outstanding refereeing performance during the tournament, stressing the importance of commitment, seriousness, and benefiting from the theoretical lectures and practical training included in the camp.



The preparatory program includes theoretical lectures, practical training, and fitness tests, in addition to special training on the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology, focusing on the latest amendments to the game's laws and their application mechanisms, as well as discussing several refereeing cases and their decisions.



The practical training sessions are held at the training fields of the Saudi Football Federation, aiming to unify refereeing concepts and enhance the technical and physical readiness of the referees before the tournament kicks off.



In parallel with the camp, the Referees Committee has begun organizing a series of introductory lectures for the coaching staff and players of the participating teams, starting with a lecture for the Saudi national team, which covered the most significant amendments and approved refereeing instructions, supported by clips and practical cases to illustrate the decisions and how to handle them during matches.



The lecture also addressed aspects related to player safety and reducing time-wasting, along with explaining the new mechanism for dealing with goalkeeper treatment cases, ensuring that players and coaching staff are familiar with the instructions that will be applied during the tournament.



These lectures aim to enhance communication between referees and teams, clarify interpretations and refereeing instructions before the competitions begin, contributing to raising the level of discipline and reducing misunderstandings during matches. The 27th edition will witness international refereeing participation alongside Gulf referees, with a refereeing crew from Morocco participating under the agreement signed between the Gulf Football Federation and the African Football Confederation, in addition to referees from Jordan and China, and two refereeing crews from both the Netherlands and Portugal.



The international participation comes as part of the Gulf Football Federation's approach to exchange experiences and benefit from various refereeing practices, aiming to elevate the technical level of the refereeing system in its tournaments.