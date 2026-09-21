كتبت لاعبة المنتخب السعودي للكاراتيه دينا أحمد اسمها بأحرف من نور في تاريخ الرياضة السعودية، بتحقيقها أول ميدالية نسائية للمملكة في تاريخ الدورات الآسيوية، بحصولها على الميدالية البرونزية في دورة الألعاب الآسيوية الـ20 «ناغويا 2026»، أمس (الأحد).

وجاء فوز دينا بالبرونزية بعد أن قلبت تأخرها في مواجهة تحديد المركزين الثالث والرابع التي جمعتها بالنيبالية أروكا غورونغ من 0-3 إلى 8-7، في منافسات وزن 68 كجم، معلنة بذلك حصولها على أول ميدالية سعودية نسائية في تاريخ الدورات الآسيوية للكبار.

وأضاف زميلها سعود البشير الميدالية البرونزية الثانية للسعودية في الدورة، إثر فوزه على النيبالي تامانغ بثنائية نظيفة، ضمن منافسات وزن 60 كجم.

وكان البشير قد تأهل لهذا الدور بفوزه على التايلندي سيواكون مويكثونغ بالأفضلية بعد تعادلهما 5-5، وخسارته من الكويتي عبدالله شعبان 8-11، وفوزه على القيرقستاني كاليكوف 10-2.

وفي منافسات الكاراتيه، اليوم (الإثنين)، يلاقي اللاعب محمد العسيري نظيره من منغوليا عند الواحدة والنصف ظهراً بتوقيت اليابان ضمن مواجهات دور الـ16 لوزن تحت 67 كجم، فيما تواجه زميلته رنا فياض (68 كجم) نظيرتها من الأردن عند الثانية والنصف ظهراً.