Saudi national karate player Dina Ahmed has written her name in lights in the history of Saudi sports by achieving the first women's medal for the Kingdom in the history of the Asian Games, winning the bronze medal at the 20th Asian Games "Nagoya 2026" yesterday (Sunday).

Dina's victory for the bronze came after she turned around her deficit in the match for the third and fourth places against Nepalese Aruka Gurung from 0-3 to 8-7, in the 68 kg weight category, thus announcing her achievement of the first Saudi women's medal in the history of the Asian Games for adults.

Her teammate Saud Al-Bashir added the second bronze medal for Saudi Arabia in the tournament, after defeating the Nepalese Tamang with a clean score, in the 60 kg weight category.

Al-Bashir had qualified for this round by defeating the Thai Siwakorn Muikthong on points after they tied 5-5, losing to the Kuwaiti Abdullah Shaaban 8-11, and winning against the Kyrgyz Kalikov 10-2.

In karate competitions today (Monday), player Mohammed Al-Asiri will face his counterpart from Mongolia at 1:30 PM Japan time in the Round of 16 for the under 67 kg weight category, while his teammate Rana Fayyad (68 kg) will face her counterpart from Jordan at 2:30 PM.