كتبت لاعبة المنتخب السعودي للكاراتيه دينا أحمد اسمها بأحرف من نور في تاريخ الرياضة السعودية، بتحقيقها أول ميدالية نسائية للمملكة في تاريخ الدورات الآسيوية، بحصولها على الميدالية البرونزية في دورة الألعاب الآسيوية الـ20 «ناغويا 2026»، أمس (الأحد).
وجاء فوز دينا بالبرونزية بعد أن قلبت تأخرها في مواجهة تحديد المركزين الثالث والرابع التي جمعتها بالنيبالية أروكا غورونغ من 0-3 إلى 8-7، في منافسات وزن 68 كجم، معلنة بذلك حصولها على أول ميدالية سعودية نسائية في تاريخ الدورات الآسيوية للكبار.
وأضاف زميلها سعود البشير الميدالية البرونزية الثانية للسعودية في الدورة، إثر فوزه على النيبالي تامانغ بثنائية نظيفة، ضمن منافسات وزن 60 كجم.
وكان البشير قد تأهل لهذا الدور بفوزه على التايلندي سيواكون مويكثونغ بالأفضلية بعد تعادلهما 5-5، وخسارته من الكويتي عبدالله شعبان 8-11، وفوزه على القيرقستاني كاليكوف 10-2.
وفي منافسات الكاراتيه، اليوم (الإثنين)، يلاقي اللاعب محمد العسيري نظيره من منغوليا عند الواحدة والنصف ظهراً بتوقيت اليابان ضمن مواجهات دور الـ16 لوزن تحت 67 كجم، فيما تواجه زميلته رنا فياض (68 كجم) نظيرتها من الأردن عند الثانية والنصف ظهراً.
Saudi national karate player Dina Ahmed has written her name in lights in the history of Saudi sports by achieving the first women's medal for the Kingdom in the history of the Asian Games, winning the bronze medal at the 20th Asian Games "Nagoya 2026" yesterday (Sunday).
Dina's victory for the bronze came after she turned around her deficit in the match for the third and fourth places against Nepalese Aruka Gurung from 0-3 to 8-7, in the 68 kg weight category, thus announcing her achievement of the first Saudi women's medal in the history of the Asian Games for adults.
Her teammate Saud Al-Bashir added the second bronze medal for Saudi Arabia in the tournament, after defeating the Nepalese Tamang with a clean score, in the 60 kg weight category.
Al-Bashir had qualified for this round by defeating the Thai Siwakorn Muikthong on points after they tied 5-5, losing to the Kuwaiti Abdullah Shaaban 8-11, and winning against the Kyrgyz Kalikov 10-2.
In karate competitions today (Monday), player Mohammed Al-Asiri will face his counterpart from Mongolia at 1:30 PM Japan time in the Round of 16 for the under 67 kg weight category, while his teammate Rana Fayyad (68 kg) will face her counterpart from Jordan at 2:30 PM.