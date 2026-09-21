حمّل المدرب الوطني صالح المحمدي، مدرب الأهلي الهولندي مارينو بوسيتش والإدارة التنفيذية، مسؤولية خسارة الفريق أمام صن داونز الجنوب أفريقي، مؤكداً أن الفريق يملك أدوات فنية جيدة، إلا أن الجهاز الفني لم ينجح في استثمارها بالشكل المطلوب، محذراً في الوقت ذاته من أن استمرار الوضع الحالي قد يكلف الأهلي المزيد من بطولات الموسم.

وقال المحمدي لـ«عكاظ»: «أسباب خسارة الأهلي يتحملها المدرب، وتتحمّلها كذلك الإدارة التنفيذية التي أوصلت الفريق إلى هذا المستوى، في ظل استمرار العمل الفني المتواضع رغم امتلاك الفريق عناصر وأدوات جيدة لم يتم استثمارها بالصورة اللازمة».

وأوضح أن أحد أبرز الأخطاء تمثّل في عدم الدفع بالبرازيلي ويندرسون جالينو منذ بداية المباراة، باعتباره أحد العناصر والركائز الأساسية وصاحب الحلول الهجومية والقدرة على استغلال المساحات، مشيراً إلى أن التأخر في إشراكه زاد مهمة الفريق تعقيداً.

وأضاف: «كان هناك إصرار على استمرار ترينكاو لفترة طويلة، رغم أنه لم يقدّم ما يشفع له بالبقاء، كما لم يستغل الأهلي الشوط الأول بالشكل المطلوب رغم حالة الارتباك التي ظهر عليها المنافس، وكان من الممكن التعامل معه بصورة هجومية أقوى، خصوصاً أن الأهلي يتفوق عليه من الناحية الفنية».

وانتقد المحمدي تعامل الجهاز الفني مع مجريات الشوط الثاني، واصفاً قراءة المباراة بـ«السيئة» والتغييرات بـ«العشوائية»، كما استغرب التأخر في إشراك صالح أبو الشامات رغم المستويات التي قدّمها خلال المباريات الأخيرة، إلى جانب الدفع بأرتيم بوندارينكو في توقيت حسّاس من المباراة على حساب لاعبين يرى أنهم أكثر قدرة على تقديم الإضافة الفنية.

وحذّر المدرب الوطني من تداعيات استمرار الوضع الحالي، وقال: «إذا استمر العمل بهذه الصورة ولم يحدث تغيير وتصحيح سريع، فإن الفريق سيتراجع أكثر، وقد يخسر الأهلي بطولات الموسم، فالمشكلة لم تعد فنية داخل الملعب فقط، بل امتدت إلى الجوانب النفسية والذهنية وحالة عدم الاستقرار، مع غياب واضح للروح والحماس اللذين ظهر بهما اللاعبون الموسم الماضي».

وحدد المحمدي الحلول التي يراها عاجلة لإنقاذ موسم الأهلي، قائلاً: «أول وأهم الحلول تغيير الإدارة التنفيذية والإدارة الرياضية والجهاز الفني، والتحرك سريعاً لإعادة ترتيب الفريق وتصحيح مساره قبل أن تتفاقم الأمور ويصبح إنقاذ الموسم أكثر صعوبة».