The national coach, Saleh Al-Mohammadi, held the Dutch coach of Al-Ahli, Marino Pusic, and the executive management responsible for the team's loss against the South African team Sundowns, confirming that the team possesses good technical tools. However, the coaching staff failed to utilize them as required, warning at the same time that the continuation of the current situation could cost Al-Ahli more titles this season.

Al-Mohammadi said to “Okaz”: “The reasons for Al-Ahli's loss are the responsibility of the coach, and the executive management is also responsible for bringing the team to this level, amid the continuation of modest technical work despite the team having good elements and tools that have not been utilized properly.”

He explained that one of the main mistakes was not playing the Brazilian, Wendersson Galeno, from the start of the match, considering him one of the key players and a source of attacking solutions with the ability to exploit spaces, pointing out that the delay in involving him complicated the team's task.

He added: “There was insistence on keeping Trincão for a long time, even though he did not provide a justification for staying. Al-Ahli also did not exploit the first half as required, despite the confusion shown by the opponent, and it was possible to deal with them in a stronger attacking manner, especially since Al-Ahli has a technical advantage over them.”

Al-Mohammadi criticized the coaching staff's handling of the second half, describing the reading of the match as “poor” and the substitutions as “random.” He also expressed surprise at the delay in involving Saleh Abu Shamat despite the levels he has shown in recent matches, in addition to bringing in Artem Bondarenko at a critical moment in the match at the expense of players he believes are more capable of providing a technical addition.

The national coach warned of the repercussions of continuing the current situation, saying: “If work continues in this manner and there is no quick change and correction, the team will regress further, and Al-Ahli may lose titles this season. The problem is no longer just technical on the field, but has extended to psychological and mental aspects and a state of instability, with a clear absence of the spirit and enthusiasm that the players showed last season.”

Al-Mohammadi outlined the urgent solutions he sees to save Al-Ahli's season, saying: “The first and most important solution is to change the executive management, the sports management, and the coaching staff, and to act quickly to reorganize the team and correct its course before matters worsen and saving the season becomes more difficult.”